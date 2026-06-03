Happy birthday to Jill Biden , Anderson Cooper , and Imogen Poots ! June 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Educator, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, 75 An American educator and public servant, Jill Biden has dedicated her career to fostering learning environments for students across the nation. She served as First Lady of the United States from 2021 to 2025, a role in which she continued to teach at Northern Virginia Community College, setting a precedent. Biden is also recognized for her advocacy on behalf of military families and for initiatives promoting community college education.



Little-known fact: She once pulled an April Fool's prank on White House reporters by dressing up as a flight attendant and serving them ice cream.

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#2 American Journalist and Author Anderson Cooper, 59 An American broadcast journalist, Anderson Cooper rose to prominence with his incisive reporting style and consistent presence on CNN. He anchors Anderson Cooper 360°, a nightly news program known for its in-depth investigations.



Beyond his role at CNN, Cooper has served as a respected correspondent for 60 Minutes, and co-hosts CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing journalism, Anderson Cooper worked as an intern for the Central Intelligence Agency during his college summers.

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#3 English Actress and Model Imogen Poots, 37 Known for her compelling performances, British actress Imogen Poots garnered attention for her role in the 2007 horror film 28 Weeks Later. She continues to impress critics with her versatile acting in projects like The Father and Outer Range. Poots also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her stage work.



Little-known fact: Imogen Poots initially intended to become a veterinary surgeon but changed her mind after fainting during work experience at a veterinary surgery.

#4 Filipino Singer-Songwriter Beabadoobee, 26 With a sound that effortlessly bridges indie rock and bedroom pop, Beabadoobee, the Filipino-British singer-songwriter, has captivated a global audience. Her early singles led to collaborations and major festival appearances, earning her critical acclaim across several albums. She is also recognized for her distinctive visual aesthetic.



Little-known fact: Few fans know that Beabadoobee’s unique stage name originated from a ‘finsta’ or fake Instagram account.

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#5 English Actor James Purefoy, 62 Renowned for his captivating screen presence, James Purefoy is an English actor who has graced both historical dramas and contemporary thrillers. Purefoy garnered international acclaim for his powerful portrayal of Marcus Antonius in the HBO series Rome, and later brought a chilling intensity to serial killer Joe Carroll in The Following.



Beyond these iconic roles, Purefoy has maintained a diverse career, appearing in films like A Knight's Tale and the series Altered Carbon, showcasing his versatility. He has also explored producing and directing, consistently seeking out unexpected projects to challenge himself.



Little-known fact: His surname, Purefoy, originates from Norman French, meaning “good faith” or “my word is my bond.”

#6 American Guitarist and Songwriter Kerry King, 62 Iconoclast and rock musician Kerry King, an American guitarist and songwriter, co-founded the legendary thrash metal band Slayer in 1981. His distinctive guitar work helped shape the genre, leading to global recognition and multiple Grammy nominations. King has since embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut album From Hell I Rise in 2024.



Little-known fact: He is an avid collector of snakes and owns a reptile house and herpetology nursery called Psychotic Exotics.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Lyfe Jennings, 48 R&B and soul music found an authentic voice in American singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings, known for transforming personal struggles into honest, powerful narratives. His debut album, Lyfe 268-192, became a platinum success, following a breakout performance at the legendary Apollo Theater. He often incorporates guitar, bass, and piano into his distinctive sound.



Little-known fact: While incarcerated, Lyfe Jennings started a music program for his fellow inmates, fostering creativity and self-improvement through song.

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#8 American Humorist John Hodgman, 55 A distinctive voice in American humor, John Hodgman has captivated audiences as an author, actor, and podcast host. His dry wit and intellectual comedy often explore the absurdities of everyday life. Hodgman is known for his satirical books, appearances on The Daily Show, and hosting the popular “Judge John Hodgman” podcast, where he settles humorous disputes. He also voiced the Other Father in the animated film Coraline.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a public figure, John Hodgman worked as a literary agent in New York City.

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#9 American Singer-Songwriter Deniece Williams, 75 Renowned for a spectacular four-octave vocal range, American singer-songwriter Deniece Williams captivated audiences across soul, R&B, and gospel genres. Williams's chart-topping career includes hits like "Free" and the Billboard Hot 100 number one single "Let's Hear It for the Boy." She is also a four-time Grammy Award winner.



Little-known fact: She initially aspired to become a registered nurse and anesthetist before pursuing her music career.

#10 American-English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Suzi Quatro, 76 A rock and roll pioneer, Suzi Quatro is an American-British singer, bassist, and actress who became a global sensation in the 1970s. Her powerful vocals and distinctive leather image inspired generations of female musicians to embrace hard rock.



Quatro is best known for hit singles like "Can the Can" and "Devil Gate Drive," as well as her memorable role as Leather Tuscadero on the iconic television series Happy Days. She has sold over 50 million records and continues to perform and host radio shows.



Little-known fact: Suzi Quatro received an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from Cambridge University in 2016.

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