Who Is Anderson Cooper? Anderson Hays Cooper is an American broadcast journalist, recognized for his incisive reporting and empathetic approach on global news stories. His distinctive style and calm demeanor have made him a trusted voice in media. He first rose to widespread national attention for his impassioned, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Cooper’s raw, unfiltered reports from the devastated US Gulf Coast resonated deeply with viewers.

Full Name Anderson Hays Cooper Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single, co-parenting Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Dalton School, Yale University Father Wyatt Emory Cooper Mother Gloria Vanderbilt Siblings Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski, Christopher Stokowski, Carter Cooper Kids Wyatt Morgan Cooper, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper

Early Life and Education Born into a prominent family, Anderson Cooper is the son of writer Wyatt Emory Cooper and artist Gloria Vanderbilt. He experienced a childhood marked by both privilege and personal tragedy. Cooper attended The Dalton School in Manhattan before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Yale University in 1989. While in college, he also completed two summers as an intern with the Central Intelligence Agency.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Cooper’s personal life, though he generally maintains privacy. He publicly came out as gay in 2012. Cooper co-parents his two sons, Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke, with his former partner Benjamin Maisani. The ex-partners separated in 2018 but continue to share family life and co-parent their children together.

Career Highlights Anderson Cooper is a preeminent broadcast journalist known for his extensive coverage across various major news events. He has anchored CNN’s flagship program, Anderson Cooper 360°, since 2003. Beyond his CNN duties, Cooper served for two decades as a correspondent for CBS’s 60 Minutes, delivering high-impact, long-form journalism. He also hosts the deeply personal and chart-topping podcast “All There Is with Anderson Cooper.” To date, Cooper has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and several GLAAD Media Awards for his journalism.