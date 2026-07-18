Happy birthday to Vin Diesel , Kristen Bell , and Wendy Williams ! July 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Vin Diesel, 59 An American actor and producer, Vin Diesel commands the screen with his muscular build and deep voice. He is best known for his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, a series built on themes of speed, loyalty, and family. Beyond his action roles, Diesel has lent his distinctive voice to the beloved character of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, endearing him to a broader audience. He also co-founded the production company One Race Films.



Little-known fact: At the age of seven, Vin Diesel and his friends broke into a theater, but instead of calling the police, the artistic director offered them roles in an upcoming play.

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#2 Actress Kristen Bell, 46 An American actress known for her infectious charm and vocal talents, Kristen Bell has captivated audiences across film, television, and Broadway. Bell rose to prominence through her starring role in the acclaimed series Veronica Mars and later lent her voice to the iconic character of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen movie franchise. She continues to impress with diverse projects and entrepreneurial ventures.



Little-known fact: Kristen Bell decided at age four that she disliked her first name and preferred to use her middle name, Anne, a habit she maintained until high school.

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#3 Talk Show Host Wendy Williams, 62 An American broadcaster and media personality, Wendy Williams became a household name for her candid and often humorous commentary. She hosted The Wendy Williams Show for over a decade, building a loyal following. Williams also forged a successful career in radio, earning an induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before achieving fame, Wendy Williams worked as a DJ at a small calypso and reggae station in the US Virgin Islands.

#4 Rapper and Producer M.i.a., 51 Known for her politically charged dance music, M.I.A. is a British singer, rapper, and activist whose distinct style blends global sounds with electronic beats. She gained international acclaim with hit singles like “Paper Planes” and received an Academy Award nomination for her song “O, Saya.”



Little-known fact: Before launching her music career, M.I.A. worked as a graphic designer for the British band Elastica.

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#5 Actor Chace Crawford, 41 With a charming on-screen presence, American actor Chace Crawford captured audiences as Nate Archibald in the hit series Gossip Girl. Beyond his breakout role, Crawford has earned acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of The Deep in Amazon Prime Video’s satirical series The Boys, showcasing his versatility.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Chace Crawford modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister during his high school years.

#6 Actress Kelly Reilly, 49 Grit and a fearless approach to characters have made British actress Kelly Reilly a favorite among modern film and television directors. Her defining role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone catapulted her to international recognition, showcasing her ability to bring complex characters to life. Reilly also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her stage work.



Little-known fact: She wrote to the producers of Prime Suspect at 16, asking for work, which led to her first screen role.

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#7 Director and Producer Joe Russo, 55 An American filmmaker and director, Joe Russo is widely celebrated for his groundbreaking work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his brother Anthony, he helmed blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame," which broke box office records worldwide. Russo also earned an Emmy Award for his directorial contributions to the acclaimed television series Arrested Development.



Little-known fact: Joseph Vincent Russo co-starred in his directorial debut feature, "Pieces," an experimental comedy that he and his brother self-financed with student loans and credit cards.

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#8 Actress Margo Martindale, 75 American character actress Margo Martindale is renowned for her compelling, versatile performances across film, television, and stage. She earned an Emmy Award for her role as Mags Bennett in the series Justified. She further solidified her reputation with two additional Emmys for her work in The Americans.



Little-known fact: Margo Martindale performed onstage with future stars Jonathan Frakes and Christopher Reeve during summer study at Harvard University.

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#9 Businessman Richard Branson, 76 Famed for his entrepreneurial vision, Richard Branson is a British business magnate who built the Virgin Group into a global empire. His ventures range from music and airlines to commercial space travel with Virgin Galactic, consistently pushing boundaries across industries.



Little-known fact: His headmaster famously told him he would either end up in prison or become a millionaire upon leaving school.

#10 Actor James Brolin, 86 An American actor, producer, and director known for his enduring versatility, James Brolin has captivated audiences across six decades. He earned a Primetime Emmy for Marcus Welby, M.D., starred in films like Westworld, and continues his career with directing ventures. Brolin is also famously married to music icon Barbra Streisand.



Little-known fact: He had a brief but successful career in sports car racing during the late 1970s.

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