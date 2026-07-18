Who Is Chace Crawford? Chace Crawford is an American actor recognized for his charismatic presence and roles as charming, affluent characters. His performances often blend earnestness with an underlying complexity. He achieved widespread fame portraying Nate Archibald on The CW’s teen drama Gossip Girl, which quickly established him as a television heartthrob. The series became a cultural phenomenon, defining a generation of young adult television.

Full Name Christopher Chace Crawford Gender Male Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Trinity Christian Academy, Pepperdine University Father Chris Crawford Mother Dana Plott Crawford Siblings Candice Crawford

Early Life and Education Born in Lubbock, Texas, Chace Crawford spent his early years with his dermatologist father, Chris, and teacher mother, Dana, alongside sister Candice. He attended Ridgeview Elementary School during a four-year family relocation to Bloomington, Minnesota. After returning to Texas, Crawford graduated from Trinity Christian Academy in 2003, a period when he also modeled for Hollister. He briefly studied broadcast journalism at Pepperdine University before fully committing to his acting ambitions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chace Crawford’s public life, including relationships with singer Carrie Underwood and actress Rebecca Rittenhouse. The latter relationship developed after they met on the set of the series Blood & Oil. Crawford has no children. As of recent years, his relationship status has often remained private.