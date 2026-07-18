Who Is Margo Martindale? Margo Martindale is an American actress known for her distinctive ability to inhabit complex character roles. Her performances consistently bring depth and nuance to every screen appearance. She gained significant public attention for her Emmy-winning portrayal of crime matriarch Mags Bennett in the Justified series. This breakout role cemented her reputation for powerful, memorable work.

Full Name Margo Martindale Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lon Morris College, University of Michigan, Harvard University Father William Everett Martindale Mother Margaret Martindale Siblings Billy Martindale, Bobby Tim Martindale Kids Margaret Boals

Early Life and Education A strong family presence marked Margo Martindale’s early years in Jacksonville, Texas, where her father owned a lumber company and trained champion dogs. She was the youngest of three children. Martindale attended Jacksonville High School, actively participating in drama, cheerleading, and golf. She later studied at Lon Morris College before pursuing theater at the University of Michigan, also taking summer courses at Harvard University.

Notable Relationships Margo Martindale has been married to musician Bill Boals since 1986. Their enduring partnership is a steady presence in her life. The couple shares one daughter, Margaret Boals, born in 1988, with whom they maintain a close family bond.

Career Highlights Margo Martindale’s career is highlighted by her Emmy-winning turn as the formidable Mags Bennett in the FX series Justified. Her performance earned widespread critical acclaim. She also garnered two additional Emmy Awards for her recurring role as Claudia in The Americans. Beyond these notable television achievements, Martindale has built a prolific filmography, appearing in acclaimed movies such as Million Dollar Baby and August: Osage County. She also earned a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.