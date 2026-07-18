Who Is Wendy Williams? Wendy Joan Williams Hunter is an American media personality known for her outspoken approach and candid interviews. She cultivated a unique style that resonated with millions of listeners. Her breakout moment arrived with the nationally syndicated program The Wendy Williams Show, which premiered in 2008. The show quickly gained immense popularity for its “Hot Topics” segment, where Williams offered unfiltered commentary on celebrity gossip.

Full Name Wendy Joan Williams Hunter Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Northeastern University Father Thomas Dwayne Williams Mother Shirley Williams Siblings Wanda Williams, Thomas Williams Jr. Kids Kevin Hunter Jr.

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment defined Wendy Williams’ early years in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where her parents, Thomas and Shirley Williams, both educators, fostered her vibrant personality. The family later moved to the middle-income suburb of Wayside. Williams pursued higher education at Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication. She began her radio career as a DJ at the college station, WRBB, where her distinctive voice first found its audience.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Wendy Williams’ adult life, with her most significant marriage being to Kevin Hunter. They wed in 1999 and were together for over two decades. Williams shares her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with Kevin Hunter, with whom she later divorced in 2020. She was previously married to Bert Girigorie for a short period in the mid-1990s.

Career Highlights Wendy Williams’ breakthrough piece, The Wendy Williams Show, dominated daytime television from 2008 to 2021, featuring her signature “Hot Topics” segment. The program garnered a substantial audience, establishing her as a prominent media figure. Beyond her talk show, Williams expanded her brand through authorship and a line of successful products, including fashion, jewelry, and wigs. She also appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing her versatility. Williams’ influential career was recognized with her induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009. This honor cemented her legacy as a pioneering voice in radio broadcasting.