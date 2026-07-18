Who Is James Brolin? James Brolin is an American actor whose grounded performances contrast his early aspirations for a more low-key career. He embodies a steady screen presence across diverse projects. His breakthrough arrived with the Emmy-winning role of Dr. Steven Kiley in the medical drama Marcus Welby, M.D., which immediately captivated a wide television audience. This dramatic turn solidified Brolin as a national star.

Full Name James Brolin Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Barbra Streisand Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education Santa Monica City College, University of California, Los Angeles Father Henry Hurst Bruderlin Mother Helen Sue Mansur Kids Josh Brolin, Jess Brolin, Molly Elizabeth Brolin

Early Life and Education James Brolin was born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin in Westwood Village, Los Angeles, to Helen Sue Mansur and Henry Hurst Bruderlin, a building contractor. His early childhood interests included animals and model airplanes. He attended Santa Monica City College and later studied drama at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he cultivated his passion for acting. Inspired by James Dean, Brolin began shooting 8mm films as a teenager.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked James Brolin’s life, culminating in his enduring marriage to Barbra Streisand. He was previously married to Jane Cameron Agee and Jan Smithers. Brolin shares three children: sons Josh Brolin and Jess Brolin with Jane Cameron Agee, and daughter Molly Elizabeth Brolin with Jan Smithers. He remains married to Barbra Streisand, with whom he has no children.

Career Highlights James Brolin’s breakthrough came with his role as Dr. Steven Kiley in the television series Marcus Welby, M.D.. This performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and propelled him to national recognition across 170 episodes. His career expanded into notable film roles, including the sci-fi thriller Westworld and the horror classic The Amityville Horror. Brolin also branched into directing, notably for the Hallmark Channel. To date, James Brolin has accumulated two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy, recognizing his significant work across decades. These honors affirm his enduring impact on the entertainment industry, cementing his legacy.