Who Is Vin Diesel? Vin Diesel is an American actor and filmmaker known for his commanding screen presence and distinctive deep voice. He has become a global action star, often portraying strong, principled characters. His breakout moment arrived with his impactful role in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan, which showcased his dramatic range. This led to his enduring portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster Fast & Furious series.

Full Name Vin Diesel Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Paloma Jimenez Net Worth $225 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Hunter College Father Irving H. Vincent Mother Delora Sherleen Vincent Siblings Paul Vincent Kids Hania Riley, Vincent Sinclair, Pauline

Early Life and Education Raised in New York City, Mark Sinclair Vincent, known professionally as Vin Diesel, grew up with his astrologer mother, Delora Sherleen Vincent, and adoptive African-American father, Irving H. Vincent, a theater manager. His early involvement in theater at age seven sparked his passion for performance. Diesel attended Hunter College in New York, where he pursued studies in creative writing, which laid the groundwork for his later screenwriting and directing endeavors before he left to focus on acting.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Vin Diesel’s romantic life, most notably his enduring relationship with Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, which began around 2007. The couple has largely kept their partnership out of the public eye. Diesel and Jimenez share three children: daughters Hania Riley and Pauline, and a son, Vincent Sinclair. Pauline was named in tribute to his late Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker, with whom Diesel shared a close bond.

Career Highlights Vin Diesel cemented his status as a leading action star by anchoring multiple successful franchises, most prominently the Fast & Furious series as Dominic Toretto, which has grossed billions worldwide. He also delivered memorable performances in XXX and The Chronicles of Riddick. Beyond acting, Diesel expanded his influence by founding One Race Films, his production company, which has been instrumental in the development of many of his star vehicles. He also co-founded the video game developer Tigon Studios and the record label Racetrack Records. His distinctive voice work as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe further expanded his global reach and fan base.