“You’re her?”: Famous Adult Star Reveals Her Professor’s Unexpected Reaction After Discovering Her Career

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Adult entertainer Abella Danger shared her professor’s unexpected reaction after learning what she did for a living.

For years, Danger lived a double life as a college student and one of the adult entertainment industry’s biggest names.



Speaking on the Full Send podcast, she admitted she hadn’t planned to tell her professors how she funded her law degree at the University of Miami. However, a career opportunity forced her to be honest.

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Highlights Abella Danger revealed that one of her professors was completely clueless about her work as an adult entertainer.

Danger, who studies law at the University of Miami, described herself as a straight-A student who is very active in class.

One day, a job offer forced her to reveal to her philosophy professor what she used to do for a living.

Abella Danger never expected one conversation with her professor to expose the life she had carefully kept hidden

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Danger described herself as the stereotypical “teacher’s pet” and straight-A student.



She said she participated in class discussions, earned good grades on all her assignments, and made a great impression on her professors.

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Thanks to her academic record, her philosophy professor pulled her aside after class to offer her a job as a department tutor.

Danger feared that fellow students would not take her seriously if they recognized her from her adult videos, so she told college officials how she had earned her money.

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“One day, my old professor… he was like, ‘They want you to be a tutor, ’ I said, ‘Okay, that’s fine, but full disclosure… I used to do so-and-so, so like, you know, kids may recognize me and stuff,’” she recalled.

When the professor asked her to reveal her stage name, the moniker immediately rang a bell.

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The straight-A student said her academic success made the revelation harder for her professor to believe

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He reportedly told Danger, “You’re her?”

The entertainer said her professor was stunned by the revelation and struggled to reconcile her impressive academic record with her X-rated career.

“He couldn’t put the connection because at school I’m a different person in class,” she said, adding, “Abella is like my alter ego.”



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She also revealed that some of her professors know who she is and are “cool” with it.



Danger explained that she is also “constantly” asked for photos by fellow students around campus, though never in class.

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After leaving the adult industry, she turned her attention to an entirely different business venture

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The 30-year-old began working as an adult actress in 2014 and retired from the industry in 2022.



In 2024, the Miami native unveiled Amabo Whiskey, her own premium whiskey brand.

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“I took Latin at the University of Miami this past spring and fell in love with the word Amabo and its meaning,” Danger told AVN. Amabo takes its name from the Latin term meaning, “I will love.”

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“It’s such a beautiful expression of love and connection, which I wanted to bring into this brand.”

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Speaking about her decision to enter the whiskey market, she said, “My fans have always been my biggest supporters, and I wanted to create something for them—especially since most of my fans are men who love whiskey. “

Danger explained why she has no regrets about her past

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Danger, who has also directed adult videos, stated that she doesn’t regret working in the industry, which she described as an “ethical, creative community full of good people.”

She said her years in the industry gave her the resources and confidence to pursue her ambitions, including her dream of becoming a practicing attorney.

Danger’s case comes after a Duke University freshman who worked part-time as an adult entertainer to pay her $60,000-a-year tuition was exposed by a male student who saw her in a film.

The male student revealed her alter ego, “Aurora,” to the student body by way of a fraternity rush event.

Following the doxxing scandal, she allowed herself to be profiled by the Chronicle and later gave an interview to The Cut.

Her story echoes that of another college student whose double life was exposed against her will

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“I thought I could keep Lauren and Aurora separate, compartmentalize parts of myself, and have two alter egos. Perhaps in hindsight that’s not healthy for me,” she said.



“I’m still getting used to the integration of the two, but, that being said, I do not want my identity to be p*rn star. I want my identity to be Lauren: activist, kind, sweet girl. I don’t want to be defined by my work.”

The university supported Lauren after she was exposed in 2014. Duke’s administrators were reportedly “firm” that she was “not breaking any rules” and reached out to the student to ensure she was “safe,” per The New York Post.

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