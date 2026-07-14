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Bonnie Blue’s “Shameless” 154 Men Baby‑Themed Stunt Raises Eyebrows As Truth Of What Happened Finally Emerges
Bonnie Blue in a baby-themed stunt, looking surprised while surrounded by men, as the truth emerges.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bonnie Blue’s “Shameless” 154 Men Baby‑Themed Stunt Raises Eyebrows As Truth Of What Happened Finally Emerges

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Bonnie Blue said in a March 2026 interview that she would not let pregnancy stand in the way of her career, and she appears to be staying true to her word.

The 27-year-old adult entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, raised eyebrows after hosting a baby-themed event on July 4 that drew 154 men.

She later shared several videos from the gathering, offering a glimpse into what transpired and detailing how the encounter with the participants unfolded.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue claimed 154 men attended her July 4 baby-themed event, sharing details about the 10-hour encounter.
  • The adult entertainer previously hosted a controversial baby shower where she said 112 men participated.
  • Blue has defended her actions amid online criticism, calling herself a feminist.

“Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour, whilst others had a six-plus-hour wait,” she said.

RELATED:

    Bonnie Blue has provided a closer look at her latest headline-making stunt 

    Bonnie Blue sits on a bed, looking concerned, revealing her baby-themed stunt body.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Blue announced the event in late June in response to criticism of her involvement with guys who were barely over 18.

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    “To those that have an issue with me pleasuring b*rely legals, don’t worry,” she said in a TikTok video.

    “Because on the Fourth of July, they are going to be walking in, filling out a consent form, and milking me. And after they have finished milking me, they are going to be walking out a man. Milk helps boys grow so big.”

    Bonnie Blue with 154 men in blue balaclavas for a baby-themed stunt, raising eyebrows.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    When the day arrived, several queued up to meet Blue at the former residence of convicted English fraudster and socialite Lord Davenport on Portland Place in central London, where she also set a record for sleeping with 1,000 men in a day in January 2025.

    Men arrived in such overwhelming numbers that Blue claimed she “started turning” some away to keep things “manageable” for her.

    Bonnie Blue, pregnant and wearing a lace robe, looking surprised by the baby-themed stunt.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

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    Confirming the participation of 154 men, Blue said the time each person spent with her varied depending on their endurance and stamina.

    “The quickest was 12 seconds,” she shared. 

    She, additionally, praised the participants for being “gentle” and “respectful” with her bump.

    Blue, who is due to deliver in November, informed that her “water did not break” during the 10-hour-long stunt, but her “back did.”

    Bonnie Blue’s previous scandalous stunt was her baby shower

    @schooliesxBonnie Blue will be the best mum 🥹♬ original sound – Schoolies
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    Blue’s baby shower took place on June 6 and was attended by 112 men, all of whom slept with her, per her own account.

    She also shared that she allowed them to urinate on her after a round of games involving soft toys and pacifiers as props.

    Used tissues on a wooden floor, hinting at the controversial baby-themed stunt and what happened.

    Image credits: THE TAB

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    Owain Laing, Jak White, and Tommy Lee—three fellow adult entertainers who attended both the event and Blue’s “breeding mission” in February—are among those who could potentially be the father of her baby. 

    The trio opened up about the possibility of fatherhood in a June 12 interview with Us Weekly

    A comment hoping for social services involvement after Bonnie Blue's baby-themed stunt.

    Bonnie Blue in a black robe, standing in a messy room with a baby-themed stunt, hinting at what happened.

    Image credits: BonnieBlue_xoxo

    Laing said that if the baby came out bearing “a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.”

    He also dismissed the constant public speculation that Blue’s pregnancy is fake, saying that while he had his own doubts, after attending the baby shower, he could confirm “it’s 100 percent real.”

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    White said when he first learned about Blue’s pregnancy, he was taken aback but soon found himself questioning, “Is it mine? Could it be mine?”

    He had previously told the outlet that he identified as gay and described his participation in her attempt at reproduction as a “strange” experience for him.

    Bonnie Blue on her knees, sticking out her tongue, surrounded by men in blue masks during a baby-themed stunt.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Lee, meanwhile, reflected on the possibility of Blue carrying his child, saying, “I don’t think anything really sinks in until it’s proven.”

    He, however, acknowledged that it was “still a big worry” at the back of his mind.

    When asked what he would do if he were, in fact, the father, Lee said, “I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

    Blue has stood by her actions and even called herself a feminist amid consistent criticism

    @bonniebluebump update♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

    “It’s seriously not funny,” a user said, while another added, “This is so sad. The baby could get hurt.”

    “Where is Child Protection Service?” asked a third.

    Blue addressed her unborn child’s well-wishers directly in a series of social media posts.

    “I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she began in a June 25 video.

    “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you,” she added. 

    “But me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich.” 

    A comment on social media from taytay about motherhood and the reality of a baby-themed stunt.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Blue called herself a feminist in a separate video filmed at the same time.

    Addressing married women, she emphasized that she supports herself and is not dependent on a man for financial support.

    “Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there. For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant,” she fumed.

    She once again flexed her financial well-being, saying, “I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including being your husband.”

    “Jesus, please save her,” a netizen wrote while reacting to Blue’s actions

    A social media comment from stephanie x expressing concern for the baby amidst the baby-themed stunt.

    A comment about Bonnie Blue's Shameless 154 Men baby-themed stunt, calling it sickening and suggesting intervention.

    A comment reacting to Bonnie Blue's Shameless 154 Men baby-themed stunt, stating The rage bait is crazy with a surprised emoji.

    A comment expressing disappointment about Bonnie Blue's Shameless 154 Men baby-themed stunt, showing a sad emoji.

    A comment requesting divine intervention for Bonnie Blue's Shameless 154 Men baby-themed stunt.

    A comment suggesting contacting social services regarding Bonnie Blue's Shameless 154 Men baby-themed stunt.

    Screenshot of a comment from nxmbing, criticizing Bonnie Blue's baby-themed stunt involving 154 men, raising eyebrows.

    Screenshot of a comment from brayy, calling the baby-themed stunt involving 154 men a group project.

    Screenshot of a comment from Jared, expressing concern for the baby in Bonnie Blue's stunt involving 154 men.

    Screenshot of a comment from Dongus9000, calling to report the baby-themed stunt involving 154 men to CPS.

    Screenshot of a comment from phoenix le nguyen, asking about emancipation for the unborn child in Bonnie Blue's stunt.

    Screenshot of a comment from tblu30 reading, I run my own business, related to Bonnie Blue's baby-themed stunt.

    Screenshot of a comment from rosita espinosa reading, that poor child, related to Bonnie Blue's baby-themed stunt.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    fenriq1 avatar
    Fen
    Fen
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, another day, another post about this gross person and this time Bored Panda gave her a 28 point positive vote start (also known as LYING). Watch that number go negative because your site visitors CANNOT STAND THIS DISGUSTING GARBAGE.

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All posts start at 30 upvotes, I don't know why. But yes, I don't get BP's obsession with influencers and po​rn stars. There's no shame in ​s​ex work, but I truly do not like or agree with Bonnie Blue as a person or the choices she is making. I do hope she won't let her baby be harmed or exploited, but I have little faith.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least d**n is censored...?

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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
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    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The list for censored words is getting fu*king ridiculous

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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid is not even born and I feel already sad for him/her. Please BP stop with writing articles about her, Trump and his horrible family and the Kardashians.

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    fenriq1 avatar
    Fen
    Fen
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, another day, another post about this gross person and this time Bored Panda gave her a 28 point positive vote start (also known as LYING). Watch that number go negative because your site visitors CANNOT STAND THIS DISGUSTING GARBAGE.

    4
    4points
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All posts start at 30 upvotes, I don't know why. But yes, I don't get BP's obsession with influencers and po​rn stars. There's no shame in ​s​ex work, but I truly do not like or agree with Bonnie Blue as a person or the choices she is making. I do hope she won't let her baby be harmed or exploited, but I have little faith.

    2
    2points
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    Load More Replies...
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least d**n is censored...?

    4
    4points
    reply
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The list for censored words is getting fu*king ridiculous

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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid is not even born and I feel already sad for him/her. Please BP stop with writing articles about her, Trump and his horrible family and the Kardashians.

    3
    3points
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