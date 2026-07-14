Bonnie Blue’s “Shameless” 154 Men Baby‑Themed Stunt Raises Eyebrows As Truth Of What Happened Finally Emerges

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Bonnie Blue said in a March 2026 interview that she would not let pregnancy stand in the way of her career, and she appears to be staying true to her word.

The 27-year-old adult entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, raised eyebrows after hosting a baby-themed event on July 4 that drew 154 men.

She later shared several videos from the gathering, offering a glimpse into what transpired and detailing how the encounter with the participants unfolded.

Highlights Bonnie Blue claimed 154 men attended her July 4 baby-themed event, sharing details about the 10-hour encounter.

The adult entertainer previously hosted a controversial baby shower where she said 112 men participated.

Blue has defended her actions amid online criticism, calling herself a feminist.

“Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour, whilst others had a six-plus-hour wait,” she said.

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Bonnie Blue has provided a closer look at her latest headline-making stunt

Image credits: bonnieblue

Blue announced the event in late June in response to criticism of her involvement with guys who were barely over 18.

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“To those that have an issue with me pleasuring b*rely legals, don’t worry,” she said in a TikTok video.

“Because on the Fourth of July, they are going to be walking in, filling out a consent form, and milking me. And after they have finished milking me, they are going to be walking out a man. Milk helps boys grow so big.”

Image credits: bonnieblue

When the day arrived, several queued up to meet Blue at the former residence of convicted English fraudster and socialite Lord Davenport on Portland Place in central London, where she also set a record for sleeping with 1,000 men in a day in January 2025.

Men arrived in such overwhelming numbers that Blue claimed she “started turning” some away to keep things “manageable” for her.

Image credits: bonnieblue

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Confirming the participation of 154 men, Blue said the time each person spent with her varied depending on their endurance and stamina.

“The quickest was 12 seconds,” she shared.

She, additionally, praised the participants for being “gentle” and “respectful” with her bump.

Blue, who is due to deliver in November, informed that her “water did not break” during the 10-hour-long stunt, but her “back did.”

Bonnie Blue’s previous scandalous stunt was her baby shower

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Blue’s baby shower took place on June 6 and was attended by 112 men, all of whom slept with her, per her own account.

She also shared that she allowed them to urinate on her after a round of games involving soft toys and pacifiers as props.

Image credits: THE TAB

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Owain Laing, Jak White, and Tommy Lee—three fellow adult entertainers who attended both the event and Blue’s “breeding mission” in February—are among those who could potentially be the father of her baby.

The trio opened up about the possibility of fatherhood in a June 12 interview with Us Weekly.

Image credits: BonnieBlue_xoxo

Laing said that if the baby came out bearing “a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.”

He also dismissed the constant public speculation that Blue’s pregnancy is fake, saying that while he had his own doubts, after attending the baby shower, he could confirm “it’s 100 percent real.”

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White said when he first learned about Blue’s pregnancy, he was taken aback but soon found himself questioning, “Is it mine? Could it be mine?”

He had previously told the outlet that he identified as gay and described his participation in her attempt at reproduction as a “strange” experience for him.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Lee, meanwhile, reflected on the possibility of Blue carrying his child, saying, “I don’t think anything really sinks in until it’s proven.”

He, however, acknowledged that it was “still a big worry” at the back of his mind.

When asked what he would do if he were, in fact, the father, Lee said, “I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

Blue has stood by her actions and even called herself a feminist amid consistent criticism

“It’s seriously not funny,” a user said, while another added, “This is so sad. The baby could get hurt.”

“Where is Child Protection Service?” asked a third.

Blue addressed her unborn child’s well-wishers directly in a series of social media posts.

“I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she began in a June 25 video.

“My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you,” she added.

“But me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich.”

Image credits: bonnieblue

Blue called herself a feminist in a separate video filmed at the same time.

Addressing married women, she emphasized that she supports herself and is not dependent on a man for financial support.

“Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there. For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant,” she fumed.

She once again flexed her financial well-being, saying, “I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including being your husband.”

“Jesus, please save her,” a netizen wrote while reacting to Blue’s actions