Feminism has helped women gain things that once seemed impossible, or were treated like a luxury. The right to vote, access to education, the ability to open a bank account without a husband’s permission, the freedom to build a career and be your own boss. The list goes on.

But even after all that progress, there’s still a long way to go. Seriously, why are people still fighting over women’s bodily autonomy in 2026? And that’s just one piece of the daily sexism women still run into. It’s exhausting. It’s infuriating.

That’s why sometimes the best response is to vent online and say the quiet part out loud. The Facebook group Heroic Girls does exactly that, calling out the patriarchy with zero mercy. Scroll down for some of their best posts, and feel free to add your own thoughts in the comments.

#1

Tweet from user katemessner highlighting a feminist post that challenges the patriarchy with a witty payment story.

    #2

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange discussing challenges facing women in tech, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    Today, we’re lucky to have countless platforms where women can speak up and share their experiences. Whether it’s an online group or a protest that makes headlines, women have more ways than ever to make their voices heard. That kind of visibility makes it harder to brush real issues off as “no big deal.” And that matters more than you might think.
    #3

    Feminist post discussing the word emasculated and calling out patriarchy’s impact on masculinity and gender roles.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Do not care try to take my masculinity away from me! I will throw a hissy fit it you try!

    #4

    Tweet by Fola Pepper discussing men's emotional expression and logic, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    American memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou once said, “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

    Every post calling out workplace inequality or story about unfair treatment chips away at the idea that these issues are normal or acceptable. It reminds other women they’re not alone.
    #5

    Screenshot of a feminist social media post calling out patriarchy by highlighting financial independence and empowerment.

    #6

    Tweet about daughters changing the game in Dungeons and Dragons, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    #7

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing girls giving nice guys a chance, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    But this ability to speak freely and publicly is shockingly recent. For most of history, women didn’t have these platforms. They didn’t have the vote or the education to make their voices count. Speaking up often meant risking everything, from social ostracism to actual violence.

    Before feminism became an organized movement, women’s roles were largely confined to what men decided they should be. In many Western societies, women were considered the property of their fathers and then their husbands. They couldn’t own property or sign contracts in most places.

    Education was reserved almost exclusively for men, and women who dared to speak publicly about politics or rights were often ridiculed or worse.
    #8

    Conversation highlighting the problem with discussing women's issues, calling out patriarchy and sexism in feminist posts.

    #9

    Tweet showing a humorous example of patriarchy, highlighting sexist assumptions about household roles and gender expectations.

    #10

    Tweet highlighting feminist advice on respecting boundaries and teaching boys about consent, calling out the patriarchy.

    Yet even in these restrictive conditions, individual women pushed back. Writers like Mary Wollstonecraft published ground-breaking works such as “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman” in 1792, arguing that women weren’t naturally inferior to men but appeared so because they lacked education and opportunities.

    Wollstonecraft’s work laid important groundwork for what would eventually become the feminist movement, even though the term “feminism” itself wouldn’t appear for another century.
    #11

    Social media post humorously calling out toxic masculinity and patriarchy during a coffee shop first date conversation.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    As an alpha male I have to tell you that I find it very cringe when men have to tell people that they are alpha males themselves. I can assure you, as an alpha male, no true alpha male would do this.

    #12

    Text post highlighting gender bias with feminist posts calling out the patriarchy and challenging traditional roles.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Wait... Women can read assembly and set up instructions? Whatever next!

    #13

    Comedian Crystal Lowery’s feminist post humorously reverses a Hallmark movie plot challenging traditional gender roles.

    The word “feminism” has French origins. French philosopher Charles Fourier is credited with coining the term “féminisme” in 1837. While it originally referred to “feminine qualities or character,” that meaning has long since faded.

    The term didn’t gain widespread use in English until the 1890s. By then, women on both sides of the Atlantic were organizing in earnest, demanding the right to vote and own property. This became known as first-wave feminism, focused primarily on legal inequalities and suffrage.
    #14

    Tweet by Adam Grant highlighting gender bias in speaker introductions, a feminist post calling out the patriarchy with data.

    #15

    Twitter exchange discussing prejudice against women and exposing patriarchy biases in workplace favoring men.

    #16

    Tweet highlighting a feminist post calling out patriarchy with humor about teenage female identity and clothing.

    The suffragette movement brought women together in unprecedented numbers. In the United States, the Seneca Falls Convention in July 1848 marked the official beginning of organized efforts for women’s suffrage.

    Around 300 women and men came together to discuss the status of women and wrote the Declaration of Sentiments, which boldly stated: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal.”

    From there, the campaign grew. Activists marched and protested, and some were imprisoned or lost their lives for their activism. Women gained the right to vote in 1920 with the 19th Amendment, while in the UK, all women over 21 could finally vote by 1928. These victories came after decades of relentless campaigning.

    #17

    Tweet highlighting feminist posts calling out patriarchal dating norms with sharp, unapologetic commentary.

    #18

    Woman wearing a hard hat operating construction machinery, illustrating feminist posts calling out the patriarchy with zero mercy.

    #19

    Screenshot of a feminist social media post calling out patriarchy by questioning gender double standards in experience.

    Second-wave feminism emerged in the 1960s and 70s, broadening the conversation beyond legal rights to cultural inequalities. This wave tackled workplace inequality and reproductive rights alongside questions of sexuality and family dynamics.

    Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” and Gloria Steinem’s activism helped galvanize a generation of women to question the limited roles society expected them to fill. The movement achieved significant legal victories, including the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and Title IX in 1972.

    #20

    Feminist post responding to patriarchy claim, demanding higher pay for women out-earning partners on social media.

    #21

    Before and after photos of a woman smiling confidently while being given a sword, symbolizing feminist empowerment.

    lkbartlett
    Paintergurl
    Paintergurl
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    That's Lucy Lawless who played Xena Warrior Princess

    #22

    Text post humorously dissecting the word misogyny to critique patriarchal language and feminist issues.

    Third-wave feminism began in the early 1990s, responding to what some saw as the failures and limitations of second-wave feminism. This wave embraced individualism and diversity, challenging the idea that there was a single way to be a feminist.

    It focused heavily on intersectionality, a term coined by scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, recognizing that women’s experiences differ based on factors like race and class. Third-wave feminists also reclaimed terms and symbols that had previously been used to demean women, turning them into sources of power.
    #23

    Tweet defining womanhood humorously, featured in feminist posts calling out the patriarchy with bold social commentary.

    #24

    Tweet by Moniza Hossain humorously rejecting the girl boss label, reflecting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy.

    Moniza Hossain @moniza_hossain Writer: RITU IN THE SUN (Random House, 2026), STREET PUPPY MASJID CAT (Out now!), BAD THINGS HAPPENED HERE (Holiday House, 2026), Rep @triadaUs

    #25

    A hand labeled misogynists pressing two soda dispensers labeled with feminist posts about women's value and appearance.

    Fourth-wave feminism, emerging around 2012, is largely defined by technology and social media activism. The #MeToo movement showed how quickly women could organize online to expose systemic problems in workplaces and institutions. This wave continues to emphasize intersectionality while using digital platforms to call out inequality in real time.

    Yet progress remains frustratingly uneven. Women still earn less than men for the same work and face ongoing battles over reproductive rights. The fight continues, just with different tools than previous generations had.
    #26

    Tweet by Kendall Lyman sarcastically addressing patriarchy and sexism regarding women’s dress in college classes.

    #27

    Tweet discussing gender assumptions from a child, highlighting feminist posts that challenge the patriarchy with wit and insight.

    #28

    Tweet exchange showing a humorous feminist post calling out the patriarchy with a clever Air Force shirt joke.

    #29

    Screenshot of a feminist social media post calling out patriarchy and highlighting the importance of consent awareness.

    #30

    Tweet about mansplaining humor, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy with zero mercy.

    #31

    Text post about the urge to escape to the forest with wild women, highlighting feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I'd like that, can I live in the hut next door? I'll make mushroom soup for everyone?

    #32

    Text post reflecting feminist thought questioning traditional roles, featured among feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    #33

    Screenshot of a feminist tweet thread calling out patriarchy by challenging traditional views on strong and submissive women.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    D**n it I am gay. Excuse me whilst I break the news to my parents.

    #34

    Black and white photo of Elizabeth Peratrovich with a feminist quote challenging patriarchy and demanding equal rights.

    #35

    Tweet from Dr. Lauren S. Hallion questioning if imposter syndrome stems from having feminist knowledge dismissed and devalued.

    #36

    Tweet from verified user calling out sexism, part of feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with strong messages.

    #37

    Social media post highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy, focusing on awareness and respectful behavior.

    #38

    Tweet from Priscilla sharing a feminist post calling out mansplaining as an example of patriarchy in everyday life.

    #39

    Tweet calling out patriarchal views on human behavior with feminist posts challenging the patriarchy and social norms.

    #40

    Tweet exchange highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with strong, unapologetic messages on gender issues.

    #41

    Social media post emphasizing feminist contributions and calling out patriarchy for freedoms women often take for granted.

    #42

    Tweet by Sara Valentine advising women to buy discounted blood capsules after Halloween to resist men telling them to smile, highlighting feminist posts calling out patriarchy.

    #43

    Young man in plaid shirt holding microphone with feminist post calling out patriarchy through a sarcastic statement.

    #44

    Text post by user kermitlesbian discussing self-reminder to resist people-pleasing for feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    That's a shame, I have a treat for you and was about to take you walkies...

    #45

    Tweet about strong women standing up and calling out the patriarchy, highlighting feminist posts with fierce messages.

    #46

    Screenshot of a feminist post calling out the patriarchy, highlighting the challenges women face expressing anger and rage.

    #47

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing gender equality and feminist views calling out the patriarchy.

    #48

    Photo showing two women holding multiple items in their hands due to lack of pockets, highlighting feminist posts on patriarchy.

    #49

    Text conversation humorously challenging gendered toy stereotypes, highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with zero mercy.

    #50

    Tweet emphasizing that white supremacy and patriarchy, not race or gender, are the real barriers confronting feminist and social justice issues.

    #51

    Man in glasses holding a camera next to a feminist post about boys who don’t like smart girls and patriarchy call out.

    #52

    Social media post challenging the wage gap myth, highlighting feminist posts calling out patriarchy with strong messages.

    #53

    Screenshot of a feminist post calling out patriarchy, stating Cinderella should have lived happily with her animal friends instead.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Was the man Quentin Tarantino?

    #54

    Tweet discussing feminist views on the Joker character, highlighting calls out the patriarchy with sharp commentary.

    #55

    Feminist post addressing discomfort caused by men daily, highlighting key themes in feminist calls out patriarchy.

    #56

    Screenshot of a tweet comparing 2025 WNBA average viewership to 2024-25 NHL viewership with trending data.

    #57

    Social media post humorously questions dinner choices, highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with zero mercy.

    #58

    Princess Aiko reading a book on a couch, highlighting feminist discussions on patriarchy and succession law debates.

    #59

    Twitter post by Steph Panecasio discussing a feminist perspective highlighting language and patriarchy critique.

    #60

    Young female explorer at the South Pole holding a sandwich, symbolizing feminist posts that challenge the patriarchy boldly.

    #61

    Social media post calling out toxic masculinity and personality issues, related to feminist posts on patriarchy.

    #62

    Social media posts humorously challenging patriarchy with feminist commentary and sharp call outs.

    #63

    Tweet showing workplace support for a woman during breakup, highlighting feminist posts challenging the patriarchy with humor and sincerity.

    #64

    Screenshot of a tweet by Dave Lewis about his daughter choosing the username a girl in a laser quest game, feminist post.

    #65

    Girl footballers challenge patriarchy defending their right to short hair and gender expression on the field.

    #66

    Tweet by Clementine Ford calling out patriarchy, emphasizing feminist posts challenging traditional gender roles and protection.

    #67

    Woman wearing Votes for Women sash, highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with zero mercy.

    #68

    Text post discussing gender roles and genetics, illustrating feminist posts that call out the patriarchy with sharp commentary.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Also pink used to be a boys colour.

    #69

    Tweet by Dan Beasley-Harling humorously addressing women’s dress pockets with feminist posts calling out the patriarchy.

    #70

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously discussing mansplaining, highlighting feminist posts that call out the patriarchy.

