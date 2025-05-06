“Sponsored By Ozempic”: Met Gala 2025 Leaves Fans Stunned After Dramatic Weight Loss Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, hundreds of celebrities grace the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to showcase their stylish and often provocative looks at the Met Gala.

Besides judging everyone’s outfits and how closely they adhered to this year’s theme—Superfine: Tailoring Black Style—many viewers also focused on the attendees’ noticeable body transformations, sparking speculation about the use of Ozempic.

Highlights Hundreds of netizens expressed concern that celebrities were overusing Ozempic after appearing noticeably slimmer at the 2025 Met Gala.

Vera Wang, Lana del Rey, and Lizzo were among the stars who sparked speculation about Ozempic use.

A 2025 study concluded that the long-term effects of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic for weight loss "are still being explored."

The injectable medication, which suppresses appetite, has become a popular weight-loss method among A-listers, with some defending its use and others warning of negative side effects.

RELATED:

Share icon A number of celebrities sparked concern with their weight loss transformations at the 2025 Met Gala



Image credits: Vogue

“So clearly, some people have been using Ozempic at the Met Gala tonight. I’ve never seen so many bones in my life,” wrote one concerned viewer, while another said the event was “sponsored by Ozempic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They gotta be serving Ozempic at the bar at this year’s Met Gala,” another observer said.

Among the stars rumored to have used the medication is Mindy Kaling, who sported a fitted Harbison Studios suit that drew attention to her small frame.

Mindy Kaling appeared looking noticeably slimmer in a fitted Harbison Studios suit

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media/ Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“It’s the Ozempic face,” one user replied when fans wondered what seemed different about the Mindy Project actress.

A separate user praised her transformation, writing, “Mindy Kaling post-Ozempic is the queen of the Met Gala.”

Mindy said she dropped 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023 and has continued to lose weight since.

Share icon

Image credits: gma

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to People about her body transformation, she said, “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life.

“I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much.”

Share icon



Image credits: realifeflower

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress and producer attributed the changes to physical exercise, sharing that she runs 20 miles (approx. 32 km) each week and weight lifts with her trainer.

“I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” she added, “but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

Priyanka Chopra’s figure-hugging look fueled speculation that she was using Ozempic for weight loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra also raised speculation about the use of the semaglutide medication after attending the gala in a polka-dot look by Balmain.

“Is she also in Ozempic? That jawline makes me think so,” remarked one user, to which another replied, “Definitely. Lost a lot of weight suddenly.”

An additional fan shared: “Is it just me or are Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures really giving Ozempic?!?!!

Share icon

Image credits: mtvuk

Share icon

Image credits: Miles Low

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 42-year-old has never confirmed whether or not she is on Ozempic. In 2013, she told PopSugar that working out for a role gave her a sense of self-confidence over her image.

“I was training for a movie recently and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn’t been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that.

“I felt good because I felt healthy, confident, and fit and I was really surprised.”

Vera Wang’s small frame led to conversations about her health

Share icon

Image credits: Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images

Designer Vera Wang sparked health concerns in a white dress that drew attention to her slender frame. This led some to question whether she was using the medication, which has been FDA-approved (under the brand name Wegovy) to manage weight in people with obesity.

The semaglutide medication is also approved for those who are overweight and have weight-related medical problems, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you don’t know when to quit the Ozempic,” one viewer wrote upon seeing Vera’s blue carpet photos, while another said she looked “ill.”

Share icon



Image credits: MollyAnnEmerso1

Though Vera has not spoken out about the medication, she said she stays fit by weight-lifting and cycling.

Additionally, as someone who’s been open and honest about her distaste for exercise, the iconic designer said she prefers passive sports like golf to running on the treadmill.

Whoopi Goldberg previously admitted to losing “almost two people” on Mounjaro, a similar medication to Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoopi Goldberg’s slimmed-down figure did not go unnoticed by viewers, either. For her Met Gala return, the EGOT winner opted for a Thom Brown black and white tuxedo-inspired gown.

Although the outfit wasn’t revealing, it accentuated her weight loss transformation—something the host of The View has spoken about openly.

Whoopi shared that she used Mounjaro, a similar medication to Ozempic which was designed to control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes but has been FDA-approved for weight loss under the name Zepbound.



“I’m doing that wonderful little shot that works for folks who need some help,” she told Kelly. “It’s been really good for me.”

The Ghost actress said her wake-up call came when someone thought she was wearing a “fat suit” while filming the 2022 drama Till. “I was indignant,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This is not a fat suit. This is me!’”

Since taking the medication, Whoopi revealed that she’s lost “almost two people” (she previously weighed 300 pounds, approx. 136 kg) and urged people to “stop judging” those who turn to Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss.

Lana del Rey’s velvet gown highlighted her weight loss transformation

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana del Rey showed off her slimmer look in an elegant velvet gown by Valentino from Alessandro Michele’s Vertigineux collection.

On social media, some people said they didn’t recognize the Young and Beautiful songstress following her transformation. “Stop giving Lana del Rey Ozempic, like who’s that woman? #MetGala2025,” one viewer penned.

“Lana is the best, but I will point out that she started appearing at the Met Gala about the same time her Music stopped. And about the same time she started using Ozempic,” someone else commented.

Share icon

Image credits: voguemagazine

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dax Martin

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana has been working hard in the gym and has reportedly signed up for Dogpound, where her friend Taylor Swift trains.

In a 2021 interview, the 39-year-old star said she powerlifts and she’s a “big weight trainer.”

Lizzo attributed her transformation to a calorie deficit diet and physical exercise

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lizzo, who has been documenting her weight loss journey online, has also been the target of speculation regarding her transformation.

The Truth Hurts singer wowed fans by flaunting her transformed physique in a tight, mermaid-style black and white dress at the gala.

However, she previously shut down rumors that she was using Ozempic on social media, attributing her transformation to a calorie deficit diet and weight lifting.

Share icon

Image credits: mtvuk

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Halloween, she laughed off the speculation by dressing up as a box of an Ozempic-like medication called Lizzo, which displayed the words, “Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt. Gain confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a study published this year analyzing the safety and efficacy of GLP-1 agonists— the class of medications that includes Ozempic—for treating obesity, the authors concluded that they are “powerful weight-loss tools” but that “their long-term impacts are still being explored.”

People shared their thoughts on the stars’ weight loss transformations at the Met Gala

Share icon

Image credits: manubhatia_

Share icon

Image credits: BiancaNighting

Share icon

Image credits: USBornNRaised

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tzemach32

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Texas__Bulldog

Share icon

Image credits: nirvanarathore

Share icon

Image credits: IssaJekpo

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: HornsDown1

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: silverhorse555

Share icon

Image credits: pissoffluvv

Share icon

Image credits: KNTY4U

ADVERTISEMENT