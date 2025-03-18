Katy Perry Flaunts Her Weight Loss After Addressing Ozempic Rumors: “She Looks Worse”

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry reignited Ozempic rumors after posing in a sparkly cut-out dress ahead of her Lifetimes world tour on Tuesday (March 18). The hitmaker stunned in a translucent Zuhair Murad design that accentuated her noticeably slim waistline and stomach.

“T minus 37 days till this bedazzled butterfly takes flight on The Lifetimes Tour! Are you READY?!” Katy captioned the post.

Her stadium tour is set to kick off in April in Mexico City and conclude in November in Madrid, Spain, after 83 dates.

Katy’s photos sparked divided reactions from fans, with some expressing concern over her slim frame. An Instagram user commented: “Ozempic?”

Another person wrote: “All the celebrities are using it. No surprise after launching these dr*gs, so many people are surprisingly so much thinner.”

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“I wonder if all of these stars are finding untold happiness as their weight drops? It’s like money, although people think it will make them happy, it won’t,” another observer wondered.

A separate person wrote: “Better to tone up with exercise. Ozempic leaves a flaccid look.”

Image credits: katyperry

Katy is well aware of the chatter surrounding her body. For her 40th birthday party last October, she jokingly addressed the rumors about her using the medication by giving her friends goodie bags containing empty mini-syringes labeled “OzempiKP.”

In December, netizens wrote similar comments when the Firework singer appeared atiHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wearing a sheer sequined dress that revealed her slimmer waistline.

Image credits: katyperry

Netizens said Katy had an “Ozempic face,” which, according toHarvard Medical School, can include a hollowed look to the face, changes in the size of the lips, cheeks, and chin, wrinkles on the face, sunken eyes, and sagging jowls around the jaw and neck.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

The medical school notes that “Ozempic face” is a side-effect of rapid weight loss in general, regardless of how it is achieved.

“It’s the faster pace of weight loss that occurs with GLP-1 dr*gs that can make facial changes more obvious,” their website notes, adding that significant physical side effects can be treated with plastic surgery.

Ozempic is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, but it’s often used off-label for weight management

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images/katyperry

Ozempic, sold by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is a type 2 diabetes medication that is often prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Novo Nordisk also markets semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, forweight lossunder the brand name Wegovy.

Wegovy has received FDA approval for individuals with obesity or who are overweight and have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Image credits: katyperry

“Ozempic causes weight loss by reducing appetite and decreasing food intake, and patients may gradually lose up to ~15-20% of their body weight,” Dr. Anders M. Näär, Professor of Metabolic Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, explained to Bored Panda.

“A significant proportion of patients (10-15%) do not respond to the medication or drop out due to side effects,” Dr. Näär notes.

The most common side effects are gastrointestinal (e.g., nausea, vomiting, and constipation), which the professor says are “generally considered well tolerated.”

“Rare but more serious side effects include pancreatitis and thyroid tumors.

“Due to decreased food intake, patients will also lose muscle mass, which can be a concern for the elderly as a risk factor for sarcopenia,” Dr. Näär cautioned.

Additionally, he warned that stopping this kind of medication can result in rapid weight regain.

Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Elon Musk have admitted to using weight-loss medications

Image credits: katyperry

For those taking semaglutide for weight management, the treatment should becomplemented by lifestyle changes, including a calorie-reduced diet and physical activity. If weight loss occurs mainly as a result of the medication, there is a high likelihood of regaining weight after stopping it.

Among the stars who have revealed that they usedOzempic or similar weight-loss medications are Oprah Winfrey, who labeled it a “gift,” Whoopi Goldberg, Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler, James Corden, and Amy Schumer.

Katy’s visible weight loss transformation is the result of a balanced diet and working out with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, an insider toldThe Daily Mail.

“She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet,” the source said.

“She has been working out more because she wants to do some shows to support her upcoming album, so now is the time to look great.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been Katy’s “right-hand man and has helped her out” throughout the process, as the pair “eat the same and work out the same.”

The most common side effects are gastrointestinal, but in rare cases, Ozempic can cause pancreatitis and thyroid tumors

Image credits: katyperry

The insider shared: “She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn’t drink that much. She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine.”

Still,Katy recently confessed that she’s not a fitness fanatic and she prefers exercising with activities that “don’t feel like working out,” like swimming and dancing.

During filming for her ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime, last December, she shared that swimming helps her keep her arms incredibly toned.

“I hear that my biceps were going around the internet,” she told the audience before confessing, “Well, I hate working out. I actually do. So that’s a little bit from my swimming. I will say I am quite a good swimmer.

“But seriously, it’s been a while since I have been on tour, and by the time I go on tour, it will be eight years. So I actually probably should go to the gym. The tour is going to be a dance party, and everyone is invited.”

“On the Ozempic train!” Netizens were keen to add the singer to an ever-growing list of celebrities accused of taking semaglutide

People Also Ask How does Ozempic work for weight loss? Ozempic helps reduce appetite by mimicking a hormone that signals fullness to the brain and slowing digestion, making it easier for people to eat less and lose weight.

Which GLP-1 medications are FDA-approved for weight loss?The FDA has approved Wegovy (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide), Zepbound (tirzepatide) for weight loss. When used for this purpose, these GLP-1 medications are commonly prescribed in higher doses compared to treatment of Type 2 diabetes.