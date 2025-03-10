“This Will Save The Tour”: Katy Perry Reveals Rebecca Black Of Friday Infamy Is Joining Her Tour

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry got down on one knee and made a stellar proposal to Rebecca Black in front of screaming fans.

“Yes, yes, yes,” was the answer to the proposal.

The two singers, who have both lent their voices to iconic tunes about Fridays, shared the stage over the weekend.

The moment sparked mixed reactions online, with a fan saying, “That is how you do a proposal.” But critics groaned with comments like, “Two legendary flops unite.”

Image credits: Karwai Tang / WireImage

The pair first teamed together for the music video of Katy’s party anthem, Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.), shortly after Rebecca Black released her song-turned-internet phenomenonFriday.

Rebecca made her Salvation tour stop at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 8. She was joined onstage by Katy, 40, for a rendition of Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).

The Firework singer joined Black during the latter’s tour stop at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles

Image credits: Katy Perry

During the show, Katy dropped on one knee and made a proposal to the 27-year-old singer.

“Will you…” the Firework singer said as she held Rebecca’s hand.

“Marry you?” Rebecca interjected.

“Kinda … join me on the Lifetimes Tour?” the pop icon continued.

Image credits: Katy Perry

An ecstatic Rebecca agreed, and the two singers are now expected to be teaming up for Katy’s Lifetimes tour.

“Secrets out,” Rebecca wrote on Instagram as she shared a list of tour stops for Katy’s tour.

“@katyperry i can’t wait to join,” she added.

Perry announced to fans that Rebecca Black would be joining her on the Lifetimes tour

Image credits: Katy Perry

The I Kissed a Girl singer shared a post of her own, saying she’s “about to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack.”

“WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES,” she added.

However, social media users weren’t too thrilled by the announcement of Rebecca joining Katy’s tour, calling them “2 flops.”

Image credits: Rebecca Black

“What a mess…” one said, while another wrote, “this will save the tour.”

“Omg flop introduced flop,” another said.

“That’s all she could afford,” one remarked.

The two singers teamed up to make the music video for Katy Perry’s party anthem Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

Image credits: Katy Perry

Image credits: Katy Perry

“They’re having a flop off,” wrote another.

“And she expects to boost the sales with that?” asked one critic.

Another wrote, “Rebecca doing charity.”

Image credits: Katy Perry

Image credits: Katy Perry

Fans welcomed the news and called them the “Queens of Fridays.”

“OMG, Katy Perry and Rebecca Black together for the Lifetimes Tour? It’s giving ‘Friday’ vibes with a pop princess twist—count me in for the ultimate throwback party!” another wrote.

Katy and Rebecca previously teamed up over a decade ago for the Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) music video.

“We can’t wait to see you onstage at The Lifetimes Tour, @msrebeccablack,” one fan said.

About to spend a lot more Fridays with @MsRebeccaBlack 🫦🧡 WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES ♾️ pic.twitter.com/JLG1lqmaAp — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2025

Katy Perry and Rebecca Black performed ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ at Rebecca Black’s concert in LA last night. pic.twitter.com/0BZ2qxzO0x — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 9, 2025

Rebecca, fresh off her virality from Friday, was playing host of an insane 1980s-set party in the video for the Grammy nominee’s 2011 hit.

“Rebecca and I both love Fridays,” Katy said in a behind-the-scenes footage clip at the time.

“So that’s why I asked her to be in this music video because Friday is like my favorite day of the week, and it’s her favorite day of the week,” she added.

“Rebecca and I both love Fridays,” Katy said in a BTS clip during the making of the music video

The Lifetimes tour kicks off in Mexico City on April 23 and will conclude in November in Madrid.

She advised attendees to wear “sensible shoes” and stay hydrated.

“There’s going to be a whole heck of a lot of us just dancing the night away,” she told People in January.