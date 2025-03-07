ADVERTISEMENT

A mother revealed that she shed 165 lbs (approx. 75 kg) after using Ozempic. Amy Kane, from Chicago, shared her remarkable transformation on social media, discussing a side effect she experiences and how the weight loss has impacted her confidence.

Kane lost more than half her body weight, going from 300 lbs (approx. 136 kg) to 135 lbs (approx. 61 kg).

On Instagram and TikTok, Kane said she began overeating as a child, but her unhealthy relationship with food worsened when she became a mom and experienced postpartum depression.

Amy Kane, a mom of three from Chicago, lost 165 lbs (approx. 75 kg) after taking Ozempic

Image credits: amyinhalf

Her wake-up call came when she struggled to fasten her seatbelt on a plane.

Her doctor then recommended Ozempic, an FDA-approved medication for treating type 2 diabetes that is often prescribed off-label for weight management.

As a result of her rapid weight loss, Kane now has excess skin around her stomach.

Still, she believes the medication’s positive effects on her body justify this drawback. “I’ll take this all day because my health has got a lot better,” the mom affirmed.

Kane said she moisturizes daily and uses Neveskin, a non-invasive treatment that uses alternating hot and cold temperatures to tighten the skin.

Image credits: amyinhalf

In addition to taking Ozempic, the content creator drastically changed her diet, reducing her intake of processed foods and incorporating healthier ingredients into her meals.

“I worked tirelessly to heal my relationship with food,” she said. “[Learning to know] when am I actually hungry, when am I actually full.”

“Some of my biggest challenges were eating a few bites of the dessert instead of the whole thing.”

As she shared online, her daily meal plan now includes iced coffee with oat milk, a protein bar, an electrolyte drink mix, a turkey wrap with guacamole and carrots, a cottage cheese and spinach dip with pita crackers, and chicken tenders.

The 34-year-old shared her remarkable body transformation with her 200,000 Instagram followers

Image credits: amyinhalf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Kane (@amyinhalf)



Kane’s husband offered support throughout the process and was her “biggest champion.”

The 34-year-old also reflected on how her body transformation confirmed society’s bias against overweight people.

“My children are treated better now I am skinny. People are friendlier to not only me, but to my children,” she revealed.

“[If] we go to run errands or we go to the park, people are kinder, people are more willing to offer help and give us a smile.

“You cannot tell me that it’s just in my head. There is bias towards people in larger bodies, people are definitely nicer to me and my children now I am in a smaller body.”

As a result of her rapid weight loss, she has loose skin around her stomach but said her health has improved significantly

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Additionally, the transformation made her realize how unfairly she had treated herself when she was overweight.

“I have always been my own worst critic – I was very hard on myself.

“I feel bad for the old version of me because I have so much more confidence now – I am a new person. I feel bad for her because I question why she wasn’t treated the same.”

“Why didn’t she love herself as much as I do now?” she continued. “I am a very different person to what I was a year and a half ago.”

“There is bias towards people in larger bodies. People are definitely nicer to me now I am in a smaller body,” she revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Kane (@amyinhalf)

Image credits: amyinhalf

In a separate video, she responded to a viewer who claimed that taking semaglutide medication was the “lazy” way to weight loss.

“For so long, I fought a battle to lose weight that felt impossible,” the mom said.

“So I’m gonna take a little break from the torture right now. Sure, I’m gonna watch what I eat and go to the gym, but it’s not gonna feel quite as grueling. And if you wanna call that lazy, then call me lazy.”

Kane has also changed her diet and reduced her intake of processed foods

Image credits: amyinhalf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Kane (@amyinhalf)

In the United States, Wegovy—the same semaglutide medication as Ozempic— has been FDA-approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Compared to Ozempic, Wegovy has a slightly higher approved dose (Ozempic: max 2mg, Wegovy: max 2.4mg). The two medications are also marketed under different names to address insurance coverage considerations for patients and healthcare providers.

Kane’s husband was her biggest supporter throughout her weight-loss journey

Image credits: amyinhalf

Share icon

Image credits: amyinhalf

Gastrointestinal symptoms — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation — are the most common side effects of GLP-1 medications. Rare side effects include pancreatitis, gastroparesis, bowel obstruction, and gallstone attacks and bile duct blockage.

Another physical side effect is sagging, wrinkled skin on the face, according to Harvard Medical School, which notes that this can be caused by any rapid weight loss transformation.

Rapid loss of substantial body weight typically results in a greater amount of loose skin than more moderate weight loss, as per Healthline.

Generally, the greater the weight loss, the more pronounced the effect of loose skin.

