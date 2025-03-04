Kelly Osbourne’s Dramatic Weight Loss Spotted During Outing After She Denied Ozempic Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne showed the dramatic results of her body weight transformation during a family outing with her husband Sid Wilson, and their 2-year-old son, Sidney.

The photos were taken as the family was heading to Wilson’s Slipknot concert, where he serves as a turntablist, in Adelaide, Australia.

Dressed in a stylish brown waistcoat and pleated skirt, Kelly turned heads with her noticeable 85lb weight loss. The reality TV star has been battling Ozempic rumors ever since she called the drug “amazing” in early 2024 and has consistently denied ever taking the drug.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne appeared noticeably slimmer alongside husband Sid Wilson after denying ever taking Ozempic

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

In an era when quick-fix solutions like Ozempic dominate headlines, Kelly has been candid about her weight loss process.

Osbourne addressed the rumors during an interview, chalking up her progress to simple, time-tested natural methods such as diet and exercise.

According to her, the transformation is the result of a combination of a diet focused on “cutting out sugar and carbohydrates,” and a toning treatment to “sculpt her face and tighten her slimmed-down body.”

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Her weight loss journey began after she developed gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. The frightening experience motivated her to lose the excess weight she had, as she didn’t want to risk the illness developing even further in the future.

Kelly Osbourne shows off her drastic weight loss as she steps out with husband Sid Mason and their son in Adelaide for Slipknot concert https://t.co/9C5oR1i0QA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 4, 2025

During the interview, Osbourne went into detail on the treatment she used to tighten her face and body. Called EMFACE and EMBODY, the therapy utilizes radiofrequency heating waves to stimulate collagen and elastin.

“This is a device that actually is like doing 20,000 sit-ups or leg squats, so it’s literally contracting the muscles. It’s like doing yoga for the face,” Dr. Glynis Ablon, who treated Osbourne, explained.

Sharon Osbourne, Kelly’s mother, confessed to having taken the drug since 2022 but stopped after going “too far”

Image credits: Novo Nordisk

For the former reality TV star, the main cause of the Ozempic rumors comes from her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who came clean about using the drug since 2022 last year.

Sharon allegedly lost 42 pounds using the compound but has since stopped taking the drug out of fear of having gone “too far” using it.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

According to her, the drug caused irreversible changes to her metabolism, making it impossible for her to gain weight even when she wanted to.

“I can’t put on weight now, and I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on,” she said during a podcast.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” Sharon said. “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”

Experts warn against using the compound for cosmetic purposes, as it can have damaging long-term effects on people’s health

Image credits: kellyosbourne

According to nutritionist and trainer Faride Lidawi, using Ozempic for cosmetic purposes comes with a host of physical and psychological problems, many of which are not immediately apparent.

“This is a very potent drug designed for people with diabetes and obesity; it was never meant for healthy people who want to lose a few pounds,” she said.

“The active component both slows metabolism and suppresses appetite, which is a very dangerous combination for nutrition.”

#KellyOsbourne stepped out with her boyfriend and their little one, showing off her slimmed-down figure after addressing Ozempic speculation. (📸: MEGA) pic.twitter.com/lTUPevOvJd — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) March 4, 2025

Official information provided by Ozempic also notes concerning side effects, which include thyroid tumors, cancer, pancreas and kidney problems, vision problems, and potential dangers still not accounted for in pregnant women.

“I would strongly encourage people to try more sustainable, long-term solutions,” Lidawi added. “It’s impressive how a few changes to someone’s diet, coupled with regular sessions of light exercise, can accomplish.”

