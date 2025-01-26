Doctors Say Hollywood’s Taken Ozempic Too Far, As Another Beauty Fix Gains Popularity

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozempic has taken the world of Hollywood by storm — and now, doctors are advising people to rein it in a little.

There’s no doubt many stars are looking thinner and thinner as they walk along the red carpet. Of course, this could be due to natural and healthy weight loss techniques, but A-listers such as Kelly Clarkson and Oprah Winfrey, are starting to open up about the medication they’re using to achieve their figures.

Highlights Doctors peel the curtain on Ozempic's effects on Hollywood.

Even thin celebrities may use Ozempic to maintain their weight more easily.

Experts warn of that some may obtain a 'scary thin' appearance, which could lead to increased surgeries.

Facelifts are now popular to combat the sagging skin seen after rapid Ozempic weight loss.

RELATED:

Experts reveal that there may be some side effects to Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: Gabe / Unsplash

Events like the Golden Globes were even called “Ozempic’s Biggest Night” from its host Nikki Glaser.

Dr. Michael Hakimi, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, shared his observations, estimating that many celebrities used to range between a size two to eight.

“Now,” he revealed to Page Six, “we’re seeing between a 0 and Size 2 — even from the people we’re used to seeing with fuller figures.”

Share icon

Image credits: demimoore

In addition, the usage of Ozempic has dominated so much of Hollywood that “celebrity and high profile clients” are hosting GLP-1 “parties” of sorts where nurse prescribers are hired to introduce guests to the medication and get them prescribed, according to Hakimi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other celebrities, specifically those who have never talked about their struggles with their weight, could also be using Ozempic, according to Dr. Jennifer Levine, a plastic surgeon based on the Upper East Side.

Ozempic is being seen in overwhelming amounts through Hollywood right now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

“Even really skinny people like to be on Ozempic, especially these people in Hollywood because they don’t get hungry,” she shared to the outlet.

“It makes them less hungry. Even people that are super, super thin might be on micro doses because they’re able to maintain their weight and don’t feel like they’re starving themselves.”

Share icon

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Political figures, experts noticed, may also be fitting into this category.

“Hillary Clinton looked like she was on it,” said Hakami. “The people in the cabinet — Mike Pompeo looks like he’s getting skinny.”

Experts say even those who may not struggle with losing weight can use the medication

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash

Once they achieve their desired goal, people may continue to stay on the medication in order to regulate their body appearance.

“They can’t get off it — they want to maintain their weight which they can’t do without the drug so they have to be on a smaller dose,” Levine said.

But is this a healthy method? Experts didn’t comment on any jarring effects, besides a “scary thin” appearance that happens from the drastic weight loss of Ozempic, which may require surgical intervention

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

“You can lose too much too fast and you end up with sinking skin,” Hakimi noted, who’s had to do more and more liposuction for 20 or 30+ patients who have used the drug.

To combat this, procedures such as facelifts are growing more and more popular among people of a “youngish” age, as said by Page Six.

Sagging skin, however, can happen from using too much Ozempic

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: xtina

“With weight-loss patients, they have that laxity and jowling that can’t be addressed with fillers,” informed Dr. Daniel Barrett, who is also a plastic surgeon located in Beverly Hills.

“If you try to fix laxity with fillers, you’d have to overfill the face, which would create an unnatural look that appears really strange — an example of this might be what Madonna currently looks like.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kellyclarkson

While facelifts are definitely on the pricier side, ranging from $10,000 to upwards of $100,000, experts claim it’s a solution that can “offer a better long-term result.”

Besides how expensive they are, these surgeries might also conflict with an actor or actress’s shooting schedule if they’re actively working on a project, as they require a longer recovery time.

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzoe

Barrett says the “immediate downtime” is 10 days but it may take months to be ready for the cameras, as stars don’t want to look too different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Optimal results tend to show at around six months.

Netizens had dividing opinions about the use of the drug

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon