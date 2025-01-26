Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doctors Say Hollywood’s Taken Ozempic Too Far, As Another Beauty Fix Gains Popularity
Health, News

Doctors Say Hollywood’s Taken Ozempic Too Far, As Another Beauty Fix Gains Popularity

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozempic has taken the world of Hollywood by storm — and now, doctors are advising people to rein it in a little.

There’s no doubt many stars are looking thinner and thinner as they walk along the red carpet. Of course, this could be due to natural and healthy weight loss techniques, but A-listers such as Kelly Clarkson and Oprah Winfrey, are starting to open up about the medication they’re using to achieve their figures.

Highlights
  • Doctors peel the curtain on Ozempic's effects on Hollywood.
  • Even thin celebrities may use Ozempic to maintain their weight more easily.
  • Experts warn of that some may obtain a 'scary thin' appearance, which could lead to increased surgeries.
  • Facelifts are now popular to combat the sagging skin seen after rapid Ozempic weight loss.
RELATED:

    Experts reveal that there may be some side effects to Ozempic

    Hollywood sign on a hillside with clear sky, symbolizing beauty trends and health discussions.

    Image credits: Gabe / Unsplash

    Events like the Golden Globes were even called “Ozempic’s Biggest Night” from its host Nikki Glaser. 

    Dr. Michael Hakimi, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, shared his observations, estimating that many celebrities used to range between a size two to eight.

    “Now,” he revealed to Page Six, “we’re seeing between a 0 and Size 2 — even from the people we’re used to seeing with fuller figures.”

    Person in styled black and white dress, standing by a door, highlighting Hollywood beauty trends.

    Image credits: demimoore

    In addition, the usage of Ozempic has dominated so much of Hollywood that “celebrity and high profile clients” are hosting GLP-1 “parties” of sorts where nurse prescribers are hired to introduce guests to the medication and get them prescribed, according to Hakimi.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some other celebrities, specifically those who have never talked about their struggles with their weight, could also be using Ozempic, according to Dr. Jennifer Levine, a plastic surgeon based on the Upper East Side.

    Ozempic is being seen in overwhelming amounts through Hollywood right now

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

    “Even really skinny people like to be on Ozempic, especially these people in Hollywood because they don’t get hungry,” she shared to the outlet.

    “It makes them less hungry. Even people that are super, super thin might be on micro doses because they’re able to maintain their weight and don’t feel like they’re starving themselves.”

    Smiling woman in an off-shoulder dress, representing Hollywood beauty trends and Ozempic discussion.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Political figures, experts noticed, may also be fitting into this category.

    “Hillary Clinton looked like she was on it,” said Hakami. “The people in the cabinet — Mike Pompeo looks like he’s getting skinny.”

    Experts say even those who may not struggle with losing weight can use the medication

    Ozempic injection pen, highlighting Hollywood beauty trends controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash

    Once they achieve their desired goal, people may continue to stay on the medication in order to regulate their body appearance. 

    “They can’t get off it — they want to maintain their weight which they can’t do without the drug so they have to be on a smaller dose,” Levine said.

    But is this a healthy method? Experts didn’t comment on any jarring effects, besides a “scary thin” appearance that happens from the drastic weight loss of Ozempic, which may require surgical intervention

    Doctor administering beauty treatment; Hollywood's Ozempic trend influence.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    “You can lose too much too fast and you end up with sinking skin,” Hakimi noted, who’s had to do more and more liposuction for 20 or 30+ patients who have used the drug.

    To combat this, procedures such as facelifts are growing more and more popular among people of a “youngish” age, as said by Page Six.

    Sagging skin, however, can happen from using too much Ozempic

    Blonde woman in white top and patterned pants posing outdoors, highlighting beauty trends in Hollywood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: xtina

    “With weight-loss patients, they have that laxity and jowling that can’t be addressed with fillers,” informed Dr. Daniel Barrett, who is also a plastic surgeon located in Beverly Hills. 

    “If you try to fix laxity with fillers, you’d have to overfill the face, which would create an unnatural look that appears really strange — an example of this might be what Madonna currently looks like.”

    Person in a red top smiling, with long hair and hoop earrings, related to Hollywood beauty trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    While facelifts are definitely on the pricier side, ranging from $10,000 to upwards of $100,000, experts claim it’s a solution that can “offer a better long-term result.”

    Besides how expensive they are, these surgeries might also conflict with an actor or actress’s shooting schedule if they’re actively working on a project, as they require a longer recovery time.

    Blonde woman in elegant attire with Christmas decorations, highlighting Hollywood's focus on Ozempic beauty trends.

    Image credits: rachelzoe

    Barrett says the “immediate downtime” is 10 days but it may take months to be ready for the cameras, as stars don’t want to look too different.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Optimal results tend to show at around six months.

    Netizens had dividing opinions about the use of the drug

    Comment on Ozempic use questioning its origins, gaining attention in health discussions.

    Comment expressing opinion on Ozempic use for weight management.

    Comment about Ozempic usage as a long-term intervention with lifestyle changes by Tim Matthews Dietitian on Facebook.

    Comment discussing side effects of Ozempic increasing concerns.

    Comment about Ozempic on social media suggests sensible eating; 15 likes, 3 reactions.

    Comment on health risks of quick fixes like Ozempic.

    Comment discussing weight loss and health risks related to Ozempic's popularity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing coworkers using Ozempic, noting weight loss and health improvements, in a social media exchange.

    Comment showing concern about Ozempic complications with heart emojis and social media reactions.

    Facebook comment discussing weight loss without Ozempic, highlighting Hollywood's beauty trends.

    Comment on Ozempic suggests alternative diet and exercise solutions.

    Comment on Ozempic use: 'I took it for 2 months and it ruined my pancreas', highlighting health concerns.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda