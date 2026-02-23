Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk’s Jesus Comment Sparks Theories That “Something Really Bad Is Coming”
Elon Musk in a dark suit outdoors, gesturing as theories about something really bad coming circulate.
Society, World

Elon Musk’s Jesus Comment Sparks Theories That “Something Really Bad Is Coming”

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
A brief comment from Elon Musk about Jesus Christ has triggered a wave of speculation online, with some users claiming the billionaire may be bracing the public for “something really bad.”

The reaction followed a short exchange on X in which a user asked who would “evangelize Elon Musk.” Musk’s reply was enough to split the internet in two.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk's recent comments about Jesus Christ divided the internet.
  • The X exchange took place amid renewed attention to emails between Musk and Jeffrey Epstein from 2012 and 2013.
  • Online critics argue the timing is suspicious, while supporters say Musk has expressed similar views for years.

In the past, the tech billionaire has framed himself as someone who, while not being a full believer in Christianity, does agree with the overall moral framework of its teachings, and considers them the bedrock upon which western civilization flourished.

However, in light of Musk being mentioned in the Epstein files discussing potential meetups with the disgraced financier, his recent words have taken on a different meaning.

    Elon Musk’s self-described respect for the teachings of Jesus has drawn skepticism from critics who believe he may soon face damaging revelations

    Elon Musk in a dark suit and navy tie looking thoughtfully to the side against a blurred gray background.

    Elon Musk in a dark suit and navy tie looking thoughtfully to the side against a blurred gray background.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla

    “I agree with the teachings of Jesus,” Musk replied.

    One user responded ominously, “Something really, really bad is about to come out about him,” implying the comment could be preemptive damage control ahead of a scandal.

    Others rejected that narrative.

    “Every time someone appreciates the teachings of Jesus on compassion and truth, cynics jump to assume it’s covering for some scandal,” another X user wrote.

    Silhouette of Jesus on the cross during sunset with dramatic clouds, symbolizing Elon Musk's controversial comment theories.

    Silhouette of Jesus on the cross during sunset with dramatic clouds, symbolizing Elon Musk's controversial comment theories.

    Image credits: Adobe Stock

    Musk’s statement did not emerge in a vacuum.

    “Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness,” he wrote in 2022, publicly reflecting on the moral philosophy of Christianity. 

    “I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jesus and salvation, related to Elon Musk's Jesus comment theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jesus and salvation, related to Elon Musk's Jesus comment theories.

    Image credits: Anniem2023

    Elon Musk speaking outdoors in a suit and white shirt, sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Elon Musk speaking outdoors in a suit and white shirt, sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Image credits: Getty/Maja Hitij

    He later clarified his position: “I would say I generally agree with the teachings of Christianity, but I’m not religious.”

    On some occasions, he has joked about being “okay with going to hell,” keeping in line with his detachment from traditional doctrine.

    In a 2024 interview with Jordan Peters, he reiterated: “While I’m not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise.”

    Musk has framed his spiritual beliefs as a “physics view of reality,” with the existence of God being a possibility

    Elon Musk tweet agreeing with teachings of Jesus sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Elon Musk tweet agreeing with teachings of Jesus sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Musk said he lost his religious belief around age 14 after questioning the meaning of life and the origins of the universe. He described feeling depressed and uncertain about purpose during that time and was often labeled an atheist or agnostic.

    Elon Musk walking outdoors holding hands with a woman, dressed in a black suit and red scarf, sparking bad theories.

    Elon Musk walking outdoors holding hands with a woman, dressed in a black suit and red scarf, sparking bad theories.

    Image credits: Getty/Al Drago

    In 2013, he told actor Rainn Wilson that while there are “certainly things we don’t understand about the universe,” he was “less convinced that there’s some superconsciousness watching over our every movement and kind of evaluating it against some criteria and deciding whether we’re going to one place or another when we die.”

    Yet over the years, his tone has shifted.

    Elon Musk speaking on stage with an American flag background, sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Elon Musk speaking on stage with an American flag background, sparking theories about something really bad coming.

    Image credits: Getty/Samuel Corum

    In December 2025, during a podcast appearance, Musk stated that he believes God exists.

    “I believe this universe came from something. People have different labels [for God],” he said.

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning Elon Musk's Jesus comment amid theories about something really bad coming.

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning Elon Musk's Jesus comment amid theories about something really bad coming.

    Image credits: bckupmarkel

    “I’m open to the idea of God… If you say, where did the universe come from? How is it created? I suppose there would be some entity that you could call God.”

    “I’m open to believing in things proportional to the information that I receive,” Musk explained, describing his perspective as a “physics view of reality.”

    Musk’s reputation suffered after the recent Epstein files release revealed emails in which he expressed interest in attending Epstein’s parties

    Wooden crucifix with metal Jesus figure on dark background related to Elon Musk's Jesus comment theories.

    Wooden crucifix with metal Jesus figure on dark background related to Elon Musk's Jesus comment theories.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Musk’s name appearing in the Epstein Files has fueled fresh scrutiny over what, exactly, the billionaire knew, when he knew it, and what the paper trail does and does not show.

    The billionaire is linked to 1,116 files in the archive.

    The most concrete material tied directly to Musk in the recent reporting is a set of 16 emails between Musk and Epstein from 2012 and 2013.

    Those documents include discussion of a possible visit to Epstein’s island. It remains unclear whether any trip occurred.

    Elon Musk in deep thought with hands clasped, sparking theories about something really bad coming soon.

    Elon Musk in deep thought with hands clasped, sparking theories about something really bad coming soon.

    Image credits: Getty/Apu Gomes

    The correspondence has Musk asking Epstein about visiting the island, referencing a “wildest party,” and discussing logistics. 

    Musk has denied setting foot on the island, but said he visited Epstein’s Manhattan home once, briefly, with then-partner Talulah Riley.

    As for what this means for Musk moving forward, the documents have primarily created a reputational problem – a cloud that now hangs over every interaction the billionaire has on social media.

    “This same man also believed and appreciated the teachings of Jeffrey Epstein,” a user wrote.

    “Pious because he knows he’s about to be outed,” another added.

    “Narcissist.” Musk’s detractors doubted his words about Jesus

    Comment from Fabian discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and public reaction to his beliefs and character.

    Comment from Fabian discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and public reaction to his beliefs and character.

    Elon Musk speaking at an event, sparking theories about impending serious events and public reactions.

    Elon Musk speaking at an event, sparking theories about impending serious events and public reactions.

    Text on screen reading People have to stop the worshipping of this guy, referencing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and bad future theories.

    Text on screen reading People have to stop the worshipping of this guy, referencing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and bad future theories.

    Comment by user Ryan criticizing Elon Musk, fueling theories about something really bad coming related to Musk's statements.

    Comment by user Ryan criticizing Elon Musk, fueling theories about something really bad coming related to Musk's statements.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Elon Musk, linking his statements to theories about something really bad coming.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Elon Musk, linking his statements to theories about something really bad coming.

    Text reading Heaven isn’t big enough for God and Elon, highlighting Elon Musk's comment sparking theories about something bad coming.

    Text reading Heaven isn’t big enough for God and Elon, highlighting Elon Musk's comment sparking theories about something bad coming.

    Text on white background stating a controversial statement linking Elon Musk's Jesus comment to alarming theories.

    Text on white background stating a controversial statement linking Elon Musk's Jesus comment to alarming theories.

    Text excerpt discussing Elon Musk's family, religion, and a potential upcoming scandal involving Musk.

    Text excerpt discussing Elon Musk's family, religion, and a potential upcoming scandal involving Musk.

    Text excerpt saying something bad has already happened, referencing Elon Musk, sparking theories of upcoming events.

    Text excerpt saying something bad has already happened, referencing Elon Musk, sparking theories of upcoming events.

    Text excerpt discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and its impact on theories about something bad coming.

    Text excerpt discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment and its impact on theories about something bad coming.

    Commenter discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment sparking theories about something really bad coming soon online.

    Commenter discussing Elon Musk's Jesus comment sparking theories about something really bad coming soon online.

    Comment from Elon Musk mentioning Jesus sparks theories about something really bad coming, displayed as text in a comment section.

    Comment from Elon Musk mentioning Jesus sparks theories about something really bad coming, displayed as text in a comment section.

    Comment from Elon Musk mentioning Jesus sparks online theories about something really bad coming soon.

    Comment from Elon Musk mentioning Jesus sparks online theories about something really bad coming soon.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Elon Musk’s Jesus comment and its connection to theories about something really bad coming.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Elon Musk’s Jesus comment and its connection to theories about something really bad coming.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wonder if he follows jesus' teachings about the rich man who had come to him and wanting to follow him?

    0
    0points
    reply
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wonder if he follows jesus' teachings about the rich man who had come to him and wanting to follow him?

    0
    0points
    reply
