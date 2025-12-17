Elon Musk’s “Weird” Comment About Sydney Sweeney’s Chest Sparks Online Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has once again gone viral after a brief, “thirsty” comment about Sydney Sweeney’s appearance sent X into a meme frenzy.

The moment came after Variety posted coverage of Sweeney’s red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Housemaid, a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig.

The actress arrived in a white gown that prominently accentuated her chest, a detail that caught the attention of the tech mogul.

Highlights Elon Musk started a meme frenzy after commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s cleavage at The Housemaid premiere.

Netizens laughed both with him and at him, pointing at his “thirsty” comment and age difference with the actress.

The moment briefly eclipsed discussion of Sweeney’s upcoming psychological thriller film.

Both fans and detractors jumped at the chance to reply to his comment, with critics seeing it as proof of the CEO’s penchant for commenting on pop-culture moments that have nothing to do with him.

Elon Musk was roasted online after he shared a “thirsty” post about Sydney Sweeney’s cleavage

Elon Musk wearing a black Doge hat and jacket, making a gesture with his hand in front of flags indoors.

Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk, responding directly to Variety’s post, replied with a gif split into two panels.

One read “What it looks like,” showing a woman with an exaggeratedly large chest. The second read “How it feels,” depicting an X-ray of a spine under visible strain.

He added a short caption of his own: “Can’t be easy.”

Sydney Sweeney smiling at a red carpet event wearing a white dress highlighting her chest, sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The internet wasted no time turning Musk’s comment into a spectacle, laughing both with him and at him

“As if you don’t know,” one user replied, reposting an old image of Musk shirtless. “She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird,” another added.

“Richest in the world or poorest. Every man thinks the same thing,” one commenter wrote.

Sydney Sweeney arrives to “The Housemaid” premiere in LA pic.twitter.com/qaVy0VfhHw — Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2025

A fan of the billionaire went even further, posting an image of a dog attempting to lift a concrete block with the caption: “Elon. The burden of having massive c*ckand n*ts.”

Not everyone played along.

Several users told Musk to “go to h*rny jail,” accusing him of reducing a professional moment to a juvenile joke.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: e_habbs

Others mocked the premise altogether by sharing an AI-generated clip of Sweeney magically sprinting away from the premiere and doing a cartwheel on a rooftop.

“Elon X Sydney Sweeney is around the corner,” another joked.

Sweeney’s upcoming project, The Housemaid, is an adaptation of a 2022 best selling novel of the same name

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest causing online reaction.

Image credits: TheRealRegardz

The exchange briefly overshadowed the actual event Musk was commenting on: the premiere of The Housemaid.

The psychological thriller The Housemaid is a high-profile adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel, brought to the big screen by director Paul Feig, and set for theatrical release on December 19, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney smiling at event, wearing white dress, amidst buzz around Elon Musk’s comment about her chest online frenzy.

Image credits: Variety

In the film, Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway, a struggling young woman who takes a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy family, only to discover that the picture-perfect household hides dark, dangerous secrets beneath its polished surface.

Sweeney’s co-star is Amanda Seyfried, who plays Nina Winchester, the volatile matriarch of the Winchester household.

Sydney Sweeney posing in a white dress highlighting her chest, sparking online discussion about Elon Musk’s comment.

Image credits: melissa.hernandez/Instagram

The cast also includes Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester, Michele Morrone as Enzo the groundskeeper, and Elizabeth Perkins in a supporting role.

In interviews promoting the project, Sweeney and Seyfried have spoken about the intense, layered nature of their characters and the experience of working closely together, describing a real-life friendship that developed amid the film’s production.

According to experts, women with larger breasts should prioritize upper-back and core muscle training to reduce discomfort

Twitter reply from user Topaz Empire commenting on Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest online frenzy.

Image credits: JoshuaChuk88273

Beyond the jokes and mockery, Musk’s remark tapped into a real physical discussion about women’s bodies, and the thin line between desirability and comfort.

“Truth. An ex-gf of mine who also possesses the melons always had back problems,” a user wrote. “These girls need to do hella gym work for their lats to support the excess frontal weight.”

Tweet from The Green Dragon Tavern replying to Elon Musk about Sydney Sweeney’s chest, calling the comment weird and sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: greendragonhq

Medical professionals have long noted that breast size can contribute to chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, particularly when not supported by core and upper-back strength.

Larger breast mass can shift posture forward, increasing spinal strain over time. For some women, this leads to physical therapy, specialized strength training, or in more severe cases, surgical intervention.

Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a public event, linked to his comment sparking an online frenzy about Sydney Sweeney.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Orthopedic specialists and physical therapists emphasize that muscular support matters as much as size.

Strong upper-back, shoulder, and core muscles can offset strain for some women, which is why targeted strength training is often recommended before considering medical intervention.

Proper support is another key factor, as poorly fitted bras can dramatically worsen symptoms regardless of size.

That context, however, was largely lost amid memes and mockery. For critics, the issue was not whether large breasts can cause discomfort, but who was making the comment and how.

“On brand.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about Musk’s comment

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Comment from Lou Blaser III saying "C’mon, we were all thinking it!" with reaction icons below the text.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Another baby mama, related to Elon Musk’s comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest.

Social media comment reacting to Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Comment by Claes Hammarberg reacting to Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: valueandtime

Tweet by Skylar Skye responding to back pain comments, linked to Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest online frenzy.

Image credits: SkylarSkye3

Screenshot of a tweet by Michael McCord replying about Elon Musk’s weird comment on Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online reactions.

Image credits: mmccorddev

Screenshot of a tweet referencing Elon Musk’s comment, showing a reply about his family news on social media.

Image credits: cdonny_

Tweet screenshot showing a user replying to Elon Musk about a weird comment on Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking an online frenzy.

Image credits: FadedSolMaxi

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: babygirljasz1

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Elon Musk’s weird comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: itsautomata

Tweet from user Piccolo Damayonnaiz responding to @stepfanie with comment about age, sparking online frenzy related to Elon Musk’s weird comment.

Image credits: PiccoDamayonaiz

Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying he’s so weird in response to Elon Musk’s comment about Sydney Sweeney’s chest.

Image credits: DaQueenKathy

Tweet from user ebube_0x replying to Elon Musk about a comment sparking online frenzy involving Sydney Sweeney’s chest.

Image credits: ebube_0x

