“Tragic Mental Illness”: Elon Musk’s Comment About Daughter Vivian Sparks Mass Outrage Online

Elon Musk ignited a fresh wave of criticism after referring to his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, as his “son” in a heated exchange with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The clash erupted when Newsom’s press office mocked Musk over their fractured relationship, prompting the Tesla CEO to accuse the governor of promoting the “woke mind virus” that allegedly harmed his child. Musk’s remarks quickly drew sharp reactions online, both from critics and netizens who took his side.

Highlights Tesla CEO Elon Musk and California Gov. Gavin Newsom clashed online in a personal exchange involving Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk referred to his daughter as his “son,” sparking intense criticism and renewed attention on their fractured relationship.

Online reactions ranged from anger to empathy, with many condemning both Musk’s remarks and Newsom’s focus on a family issue.

Musk’s response centered on his strained bond with Vivian Jenna Wilson

Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event amid discussions on tragic mental illness and public outrage.

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The conflict began when Newsom’s press office reacted to a clip posted by Musk’s America PAC, in which the governor highlighted his record of passing pro-trans legislation. In response to the clip, Newsom’s team wrote, “We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Wilson, who previously went by Xavier and transitioned in 2022, has been publicly estranged from her father, according to the New York Post. After legally changing her name and gender, she also petitioned to drop any formal association with Musk, stating she “no longer lives with or wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a black cut-out top, representing tragic mental illness awareness.

Image credits: Richard Bord/Getty Images

Musk fired back with a message against the California Governor. In a post on X, he wrote, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.”

His post also clarified the names of his other daughters, stating, “My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

Young woman with long blonde hair in a black sleeveless top, highlighted by sunlight, representing tragic mental illness awareness.

Image credits: vivllainous

Wilson, who has spoken publicly about their fractured relationship, previously accused Musk of refusing to acknowledge her identity. She has described him online as “cartoonishly evil” and a “pathetic man-child,” while hinting that she has struggled financially since separating herself from his name and support.

Man in navy suit speaking into microphone during a podcast, discussing tragic mental illness and public reaction online.

Image credits: america

Musk, in contrast, has insisted he was “tricked” into allowing her to transition at 16 and has repeatedly blamed what he calls the “woke mind virus” for severing the relationship. Their estrangement has been the subject of numerous headlines, especially as both figures have continued speaking publicly about one another.

Newsom’s jab and Musk’s wording triggered divided emotional reactions online

Elon Musk tweet referencing tragic mental illness and family, sparking online outrage and discussions about his daughter Vivian.

Image credits: elonmusk

Young woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, highlighting tragic mental illness in a social media context.

Image credits: vivllainous

While the political back-and-forth between the CEO and the governor’s press office was already heated, what followed turned into a broader cultural battle as social media users weighed in on both Newsom’s comment and Musk’s description of his daughter.

Many expressed discomfort and anger at Musk’s choice to refer to Vivian as his “son.” One user wrote, “That’s cruel and unjust as a father to say that it’s not just a mental illness. Who needs your love. See it from their eyes for once.”

Elon Musk in a black SpaceX hoodie shaking hands with a man in a dark coat amid a crowd, highlighting tragic mental illness discussion.

Image credits: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Another said, “I can’t imagine how crushing it is for his child to read this.”

Others highlighted the emotional cost of such a public dispute, including one user who shared, “I was like you once, but then I realized I was listening to biased people. Your child has grown up and is making their own choices. If you love them, you’ll love them regardless, and you won’t say nasty things about them online.”

Young woman posing on colorful LED floor surrounded by reflective balloons in a mirrored room, evoking tragic mental illness theme.

Image credits: vivllainous

But criticism wasn’t aimed solely at Musk. Many were outraged that Newsom’s office used a private family fracture as a political weapon. Netizens, including those who said they were not fans, condemned the governor’s personal approach.

“Kids are off limits. What Gavin Newsom’s team did was shameful. I’m sorry you were put in a situation that you had to defend your kid, Elon,” one person wrote.

Screenshot of online post highlighting Elon Musk’s comment on his daughter, sparking outrage over mental illness remarks.

Image credits: vivllainous

Young woman in a pinstripe suit and blue shirt symbolizing tragic mental illness amid online outrage about Vivian.

Image credits: TeenVogue

Another commented, “Not an Elon fangirl by any stretch of the imagination, but taunting him about his child is beyond the pale of any decent behavior.” A third user added, “Low blow from a governor. Instead of governing, he’s sniping at someone’s family. Weak.”

As of writing, the post from Newsom’s office has garnered over 6.3 million views with over 26,000 likes, while Musk’s response has received more than 3.1 million views and over 178,000 likes.

Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a black outfit posing at a Teen Vogue event on a purple backdrop discussing tragic mental illness.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Wilson has continued building a public career amid her efforts to distance herself from Musk

While the online clash renewed focus on Musk’s language and Newsom’s jab, it also pushed Vivian Jenna Wilson back into the spotlight.

Wilson has been developing a career as a media figure and model, even appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue. Similar to her father, she has also been outspoken about her political views.

She previously stated she intended to leave the United States after Donald Trump was elected last year. She has also continued to criticize her father’s policies and public statements.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Newsom and Musk’s recent tirades on social media

Tweet discussing mental illness and treatment in relation to Elon Musk’s comment about his daughter Vivian sparking outrage online

Image credits: leRaffl

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing empathy about Elon Musk’s tragic mental illness comment involving his daughter Vivian.

Image credits: morlium

Tweet from Ryan Stryker expressing hope for Xavier to find his true self amid Elon Musk’s tragic mental illness comment controversy.

Image credits: StrykerFromFL

Screenshot of a tweet addressing mental health challenges and hope, related to Elon Musk’s comment about tragic mental illness.

Image credits: detransaqua

Tweet discussing mental illness and acceptance in response to Elon Musk’s comment about daughter Vivian with portrait of a young woman.

Image credits: donell_harvin

Tweet criticizing Elon Musk’s comment about tragic mental illness and dead-naming his daughter sparks online outrage.

Image credits: TheKudzuKing

Twitter post from user Nikki expressing prayers for victims affected by tragic mental illness and Elon Musk’s comment controversy.

Image credits: Niknakgirl23

Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing tragic mental illness related to Elon Musk’s comment about daughter Vivian and online outrage.

Image credits: Mindfuljessx

Tweet discussing rejection and acceptance related to tragic mental illness comment by Elon Musk about daughter Vivian sparking outrage online

Image credits: _durandal_1707

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Elon Musk’s comment about tragic mental illness involving his daughter Vivian.

Image credits: otterneedswater

Tweet expressing outrage over tragic mental illness comments related to Elon Musk’s daughter and public reaction online.

Image credits: AmYisraelChai_X

Screenshot of a tweet supporting Elon Musk amid tragic mental illness comments about his daughter Vivian sparking outrage online.

Image credits: TheFigen_

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Elon Musk’s comment about mental illness and his daughter Vivian, sparking online outrage.

Image credits: rowanred81

Tweet criticizing Elon Musk’s comment about tragic mental illness in relation to his daughter Vivian, sparking outrage online.

Image credits: empty_cars

Tweet from Gail Alfar expressing support and mentioning daughters in the context of tragic mental illness comments online.

Image credits: gailalfaratx

Tweet from The Dogecoin Family expressing pain about losing a child amid comments on tragic mental illness controversy.

Image credits: FamilyDogecoin