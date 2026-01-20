Elon Musk’s 14 Children Span Five Mothers And More Than Two Decades Of Complicated Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk’s family story reads like a Silicon Valley soap opera: surprise marriages, headline-grabbing romances, and an unusually public style of fatherhood.

That public image extends to how seriously the Tesla billionaire takes procreation, once calling his growing family a “legion” (per The Guardian).

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse we will need to use surrogates,” Musk reportedly texted his ex, Ashley St Clair, in a message obtained by the outlet. It was one of many moments that revealed just how calculated his parenting philosophy can be.

A Complicated Web of Musk’s Relationships

Elon Musk and a Justine Wilson smiling and holding coffee cups, illustrating Elon Musk’s children and complex relationships.

Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000, after meeting her at Queen’s University in Ontario in the early ‘90s. Glamour reports that she was a freshman and he was a sophomore when they first crossed paths. The couple had five children before divorcing in 2008. Despite their split, the two continue to co-parent their kids, as noted in the Times of India.

Next came Musk’s whirlwind relationship with actress Talulah Riley. The two married in 2010, divorced in 2012, remarried in 2013, and separated again in 2016.

Elon Musk posing with a Talulah Riley at an event, highlighting his 14 children and complex relationships across five mothers.

They never had children. In an interview, Riley stated that she had never viewed herself as a conventional housewife. That reflection was later highlighted by PEOPLE.

By 2018, Musk stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet with Canadian singer Grimes. The couple’s unusual romance garnered public attention and resulted in three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Elon Musk and a Met Gala attending a formal event, illustrating Elon Musk’s complex relationships and family life.

PEOPLE covered the many ups and downs of their relationship. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes called the relationship “very fluid,” explaining that although they no longer lived together, their bond remained strong.

While still involved with Grimes, Musk quietly fathered twins in 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive. Their growing family was later revealed in TIME magazine.

Shivon Zilis smiling indoors near window, representing topics related to Elon Musk’s children and complicated relationships.

According to PEOPLE, the couple welcomed two more children in 2024 and 2025. Zilis has said Musk encouraged her to have children because he believes intelligent people should reproduce.

In 2024, conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair made headlines by announcing that she had a child with Elon Musk. She explained she had kept the news private to protect their child’s safety, but chose to speak out after media speculation escalated.

All 14 of Musk’s Children, From First to Most Recent

Nevada Alexander Musk

Elon Musk became a father in 2002 when he and Justine Wilson welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander. According to PEOPLE, the newborn passed away at just 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome.

In a deeply personal essay published in Marie Claire, Wilson described how the tragedy pushed them to pursue IVF almost immediately. “I buried my feelings,” she wrote. “Coping with Nevada’s death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later.”

The couple quickly resumed plans to grow their family, and within five years, Wilson gave birth to twins, followed by triplets.

Griffin Musk

Griffin Musk, born in 2004, is one of Elon Musk’s twin sons with Justine Wilson. Unlike many of his siblings, Griffin has remained largely out of the spotlight.

That changed briefly in May 2024 when he appeared alongside his father at an American Express event in Miami. Elon Musk acknowledged the appearance in a reply on X, writing, “That’s my eldest son, Griffin, who was with me at the event,” after a fan account posted a photo of the two.

Vivian Jenna Wilson

Vivian Jenna Wilson with long hair holding a microphone during a panel, related to Elon Musk’s children and family relationships.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, born in 2004, is one of Elon Musk’s twin children with Justine Wilson. She has largely avoided the spotlight but gained public attention in 2022 for a significant personal decision.

According to PEOPLE, Vivian filed a legal petition in April 2022 to change both her name and gender shortly after turning 18. In the filing, she cited “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Kai Musk

Kai Musk, born in 2006, is one of Elon Musk’s triplet sons with Justine Wilson, conceived via IVF. According to PEOPLE, Kai has remained almost entirely out of the public eye since birth.

In a 2017 TED Talk, Wilson noted that she and Musk have never spoken publicly about the triplets, underscoring the family’s efforts to maintain their privacy.

Saxon Musk

Saxon Musk, born in 2006, is one of the triplets Musk shares with Justine Wilson. Very little is publicly known about Saxon’s life. However, Musk once said in a video that Saxon is “sort of autistic” and “kind of awesome,” adding, “he’s like an article of wisdom.”

Damian Musk

Damian is the triple-brother of Kai and Saxon Musk and the son of Justine Wilson. He first gained public attention in 2023 in the Elon Musk biography when author Walter Isaacson mentioned that he was an introvert who ate small amounts of food.

Damian gave up meat and became a vegetarian at the age of 8 to “decrease my carbon footprint” (per PEOPLE).

Isaacson added that Damian is a classical music prodigy with a particular mastery of math and physics. Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, once told her son, “I think Damian is brighter than you.”

X Æ A-12 Musk

Elon Musk in the Oval Office with child and former president, illustrating family and complex relationships over two decades.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed a son on May 4, 2020, giving him the headline-grabbing name X Æ A-12. As PEOPLE reported, the name was later adjusted to X Æ A-Xii, though the pair didn’t publicly explain the reason.

Speculation quickly followed. One Instagram user suggested the change was due to California law, noting, “Just removed the numbers to confirm to California law.” Grimes responded, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Though technically legal, family law attorney David Glass told the outlet that California only permits using the 26 letters of the English alphabet in baby names. “Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis,” he explained.

Elon Musk holding one of his 14 children, highlighting complex relationships spanning five mothers over two decades.

Even the child’s pronunciation sparked debate. Grimes once clarified on Instagram, “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I., like how you said the letter A then I.” Musk, speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, offered a slightly different take: “Æ is pronounced like ‘ash.'”

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Exa Dark Sideræl with yellow spiked hair wearing a red outfit, representing one of Elon Musk’s 14 children from multiple mothers.

Image credits: ThecityCeleb Mag / Facebook

Elon Musk’s daughter with Grimes, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born via surrogate in December 2021. Her existence became public in March 2022, as reported by PEOPLE.

Grimes elaborated on the meaning behind the unique name in a Vanity Fair interview. “Exa” refers to exaFLOPS, a term for computing power measured in quintillions of operations every second. “Dark” symbolizes the unknown, which she described as “the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Person with blonde hair and unique black sunglasses sitting behind a decorated cake, representing Elon Musk’s children topic.

Grimes explained that “Sideræl,” pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” is a more elven version of “sidereal,” meaning “star time.” It also nods to Galadriel from The Lord of the Rings, a character known for relinquishing great power.

In March 2023, Grimes revealed she had renamed her daughter “Y,” or “Why?” or simply “?” (a symbol the government would not officially recognize).

She wrote on X, “Curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.” The change ignited backlash online, with critics asking, “Why would you do this to your daughter?”

Techno Mechanicus (Tau) Musk

Man feeding a baby, highlighting Elon Musk’s children and family life across multiple mothers and years.

Elon Musk and Grimes quietly welcomed their third child together, Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk, in mid-June 2022, aligning with Father’s Day week. His birth remained secret until Musk confirmed it in a reply on X, stating, “Tau Techno Mechanicus. Circumference/Diameter.”

Grimes also commented on his existence, writing that she hoped to keep him out of the media spotlight. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is [alien emoji],” she posted. “But my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye. Plz respect that at this time.”

The name “Tau” references the Greek letter symbolizing the irrational number equal to two times pi. Fittingly, its value (6.28) matches Musk’s June 28 birthday.

Son Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice

Elon Musk with family wearing sunglasses, spending time with children from multiple mothers over two decades.

Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis welcomed twins, Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice, via IVF in November 2021. The births were initially kept under wraps, but PEOPLE later confirmed the story.

The twins’ legal names and genders were disclosed in September 2023 when TIME published an excerpt from Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk.

Zilis has since shared updates on social media, calling them the “lil loves of my life.” In one post, she included photos of the twins visiting their father at SpaceX, adding, “Taking notes. Dream big, little ones!”

Arcadia Musk

Elon Musk carrying a child on his shoulders, highlighting his 14 children across multiple mothers and years.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Arcadia, in 2024. Her existence was not publicly confirmed until June of that year, when Musk acknowledged her in a statement.

Before that, Zilis had already celebrated the child’s first birthday by writing on X, “Mommy loves you with all her heart.”

Seldon Lycurgus Musk

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis also share a fourth child named Seldon Lycurgus. His birthdate has not been publicly disclosed.

In February 2025, Zilis wrote on X that they had chosen to announce their son themselves. “Discussed with Elon, we felt it was better to share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” she posted.

Romulus Musk

Ashley St holding a baby Romulus Musk indoors by a window, representing Elon Musk’s children and complex family relationships over two decades.

Romulus Musk is reportedly the child of Elon Musk and his former partner, Ashley St. Clair. In March 2025, St. Clair publicly revealed on X that they had a baby together in September 2024.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She asked for privacy and said she intended to raise the child in a safe environment. However, the announcement quickly sparked public conflict between the two. Musk responded on X, stating he had “given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” while also noting that paternity had never been legally established.

St. Clair countered hours later, accusing Musk of withholding financial support to “maintain control and punish me for disobedience.”

