Happy birthday to Paul Giamatti , Jason Isaacs , and Robert Englund ! June 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Paul Giamatti, 59 An American actor recognized for his compelling character work, Paul Giamatti consistently delivers nuanced performances across film and television. His acclaimed roles in Sideways and the HBO miniseries John Adams have earned him widespread critical praise and numerous awards.



Beyond his dramatic prowess, he is also celebrated for his comedic timing and versatility.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting full-time, Paul Giamatti briefly explored a career as an animator.

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#2 English Actor Jason Isaacs, 63 A British actor celebrated for his commanding screen presence, Jason Isaacs has anchored a diverse range of roles across film and television. He is best known for his iconic villainous turns as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise and Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot. Isaacs has also garnered critical acclaim for his work in series like Star Trek: Discovery and The White Lotus.



Little-known fact: Jason Isaacs initially pursued a law degree at Bristol University before deciding to train as an actor.

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#3 American Actor; Best Known for Nightmare on Elm Street Robert Englund, 79 An American actor recognized for his distinctive voice and impactful performances, Robert Englund is synonymous with horror cinema. He is best known for portraying the iconic Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Beyond that, Englund also has directing credits and a memorable role in the miniseries V.



Little-known fact: Robert Englund auditioned for the roles of both Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars film, ultimately suggesting Mark Hamill for Luke.

#4 American Comedian and Actor Colin Quinn, 67 An American comedian and writer, Colin Edward Quinn is celebrated for his sharp observational humor and extensive career in stand-up. Quinn is widely recognized for his tenure on Saturday Night Live, where he anchored the "Weekend Update" segment, and for his successful one-man shows. He has also appeared in numerous films and hosted Comedy Central's Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.



Little-known fact: Before launching his stand-up career, Colin Quinn worked for several years as a bartender and stopped drinking in the early 1980s.

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#5 American Television Journalist and NBC News Anchor Natalie Morales, 54 Known for her versatile acting and directing, American actress and director Natalie Morales has captivated audiences across television and film. She gained prominence through roles in series like The Middleman and expanded her career by directing critically acclaimed films. Her work reflects a keen eye for both compelling narratives and sharp comedic timing.



Little-known fact: In 2010, Natalie Morales sustained major facial injuries and underwent reconstructive surgery after falling down steps at the Metropolitan Opera.

#6 American Author, Political Commentator and 29th United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, 46 Known for his staunch conservative views, American government official Pete Hegseth was sworn in as the US Secretary of Defense in 2025. He previously gained national recognition as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend and an author of several books. Hegseth also served as an infantry officer in the US Army National Guard.



Little-known fact: He chose to attend Princeton University over West Point to play on the school's basketball team.

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#7 American Actor and Playwright; Winner of Four Tony Awards Harvey Fierstein, 74 Known for his gravelly voice and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ themed works, Harvey Fierstein is an American actor, playwright, and screenwriter. He achieved widespread acclaim with his play Torch Song Trilogy. Fierstein's illustrious career includes Tony Awards for writing and starring in shows like Torch Song Trilogy and portraying Edna Turnblad in Hairspray.



Little-known fact: Before his distinctive voice developed, Harvey Fierstein performed as a soprano in a professional boys' choir.

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#8 American Musician Steve Vai, 66 Distinguished by a singular fusion of technical mastery and artistic vision, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer Steve Vai reshaped the landscape of instrumental rock. He gained fame with Frank Zappa, released the groundbreaking Passion and Warfare album, and collected three Grammy Awards across his prolific career. Beyond music, he is an avid beekeeper.



Little-known fact: He is an avid beekeeper, maintaining colonies and selling honey to support his Make a Noise Foundation.

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#9 American Musician Uncle Kracker, 52 American singer and musician Matthew Shafer, known as Uncle Kracker, rose to fame as Kid Rock’s turntablist before launching a successful solo career. His hits include “Follow Me” and the record-setting “Drift Away,” showcasing his blend of rock, country, and pop. Uncle Kracker is a proud father of five children.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Uncle Kracker wanted to be a veterinarian and expressed a talent for drawing.