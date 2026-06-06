Who Is Paul Giamatti? Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti is an American actor, known for his nuanced portrayals of complex, often beleaguered characters. His performances consistently elevate both independent and major studio films. He first gained widespread public attention with his acclaimed leading role in the 2004 comedy-drama Sideways, earning significant critical praise. The film’s success established Giamatti as a formidable and versatile screen presence.

Full Name Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Education The Foote School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Yale University, Yale School of Drama Father Angelo Bartlett Giamatti Mother Toni Marilyn Giamatti Siblings Marcus Giamatti, Elena Giamatti Kids Samuel Paul Giamatti

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Paul Giamatti’s formative years in New Haven, Connecticut, as his father was a Yale University professor and later its president, and his mother an English teacher. This intellectual environment fostered a natural inclination towards the arts. He attended The Foote School and Choate Rosemary Hall before earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Yale University and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, where he honed his acting craft.

Notable Relationships Paul Giamatti was married to Elizabeth Cohen, with their union beginning in 1997. Their relationship was a significant period in his personal life before their divorce in 2006. He shares one son, Samuel Paul Giamatti, with Cohen, with whom he co-parents. Giamatti has maintained a relatively private personal life since his divorce.

Career Highlights Paul Giamatti’s career is highlighted by acclaimed leading roles, beginning with his breakthrough in the 2003 film American Splendor. He followed this with the enormously successful Sideways, earning him an Independent Spirit Award. His television work brought him further accolades, notably winning a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his title performance in the HBO miniseries John Adams. He also received an Academy Award nomination for Cinderella Man. More recently, Giamatti earned another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the 2023 film The Holdovers, cementing his standing as a respected and enduring talent.