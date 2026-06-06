Paul Giamatti: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Giamatti
June 6, 1967
New Haven, Connecticut, US
59 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Paul Giamatti?
Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti is an American actor, known for his nuanced portrayals of complex, often beleaguered characters. His performances consistently elevate both independent and major studio films.
He first gained widespread public attention with his acclaimed leading role in the 2004 comedy-drama Sideways, earning significant critical praise. The film’s success established Giamatti as a formidable and versatile screen presence.
|Full Name
|Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$25 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed-race
|Education
|The Foote School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Yale University, Yale School of Drama
|Father
|Angelo Bartlett Giamatti
|Mother
|Toni Marilyn Giamatti
|Siblings
|Marcus Giamatti, Elena Giamatti
|Kids
|Samuel Paul Giamatti
Early Life and Education
Family focus shaped Paul Giamatti’s formative years in New Haven, Connecticut, as his father was a Yale University professor and later its president, and his mother an English teacher. This intellectual environment fostered a natural inclination towards the arts.
He attended The Foote School and Choate Rosemary Hall before earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Yale University and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, where he honed his acting craft.
Notable Relationships
Paul Giamatti was married to Elizabeth Cohen, with their union beginning in 1997. Their relationship was a significant period in his personal life before their divorce in 2006.
He shares one son, Samuel Paul Giamatti, with Cohen, with whom he co-parents. Giamatti has maintained a relatively private personal life since his divorce.
Career Highlights
Paul Giamatti’s career is highlighted by acclaimed leading roles, beginning with his breakthrough in the 2003 film American Splendor. He followed this with the enormously successful Sideways, earning him an Independent Spirit Award.
His television work brought him further accolades, notably winning a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his title performance in the HBO miniseries John Adams. He also received an Academy Award nomination for Cinderella Man.
More recently, Giamatti earned another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the 2023 film The Holdovers, cementing his standing as a respected and enduring talent.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
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