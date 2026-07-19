Happy birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch , Jared Padalecki , and Karl Jacobs ! July 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, 50 Recognized for his intense portrayals, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch captivated audiences as the titular detective in the BBC series Sherlock. He further expanded his global reach by starring as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cumberbatch has received numerous accolades for his versatile performances.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Benedict Cumberbatch spent a gap year teaching English at a Tibetan monastery in Darjeeling, India.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Actor Jared Padalecki, 44 Known for his compelling characters, American actor Jared Padalecki first gained fame as Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls. He later became a cultural icon portraying Sam Winchester for fifteen seasons on Supernatural, captivating audiences with his blend of dramatic intensity and emotional depth. Beyond acting, he champions mental health awareness through his "Always Keep Fighting" campaign.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Jared Padalecki was a 2000 candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program and won a national championship in Duo Interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Youtuber and Streamer Karl Jacobs, 28 Known for his engaging personality and vibrant online content, Karl Jacobs is an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He rose to fame as a prominent member of MrBeast's on-screen cast, later launching his own successful Minecraft-focused channel and creating the Tales from the SMP series.



Little-known fact: Karl Jacobs has been diagnosed with red-green colorblindness.

#4 Singer and Guitarist Brian May, 79 Renowned for his intricate guitar work, Brian May is a British musician, songwriter, and astrophysicist. He co-founded Queen, penning hits like "We Will Rock You" and contributing legendary guitar solos. Outside of music, May completed his PhD in astrophysics in 2007 and actively champions animal welfare.



Little-known fact: Brian May, with his father, famously built his iconic "Red Special" guitar from makeshift materials, including parts of an old fireplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actor and Director Anthony Edwards, 64 The electrifying American professional basketball player Anthony Edwards rose to prominence as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is renowned for his dynamic scoring and highlight-reel dunks with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards has earned multiple NBA All-Star selections and an Olympic gold medal in 2024.



Little-known fact: Before excelling in basketball, Anthony Edwards was a standout football running back in his youth.

#6 Businessman Howard Schultz, 73 Recognized for transforming a small coffee roaster into a global empire, American businessman and author Howard Schultz led Starbucks for decades. He pioneered comprehensive employee healthcare and stock options, demonstrating a commitment to partner welfare alongside rapid expansion. Schultz also co-founded the venture capital firm Maveron.



Little-known fact: Schultz’s family struggled significantly after his father's uninsured work injury, which inspired his pioneering healthcare benefits at Starbucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Comedian and Actor Jim Norton, 58 American comedian and radio personality Jim Norton gained national prominence as the "third mic" on the popular Opie and Anthony show. He is widely recognized for his numerous stand-up specials on platforms like Epix and Netflix. Norton has also authored two best-selling books, cementing his distinctive voice in entertainment.



Little-known fact: At age 12, James Joseph Norton decided he wanted to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Actor Chris Sullivan, 46 American actor and musician Chris Sullivan is best known for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Toby Damon in the hit series This Is Us. Sullivan has also built a robust career in theater and film, showcasing his versatile talents across various dramatic and comedic roles. He continues to explore both acting and musical endeavors.



Little-known fact: Chris Sullivan received improv training at the renowned iO Theater in Chicago early in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Comedian and Actress Lisa Lampanelli, 65 American comedian Lisa Lampanelli rose to prominence with her provocative insult comedy, earning the nickname "The Queen of Mean." Her bold, no-holds-barred style often focused on sensitive topics. Lampanelli also participated in numerous Comedy Central Roasts and appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice.



Little-known fact: Before launching her comedy career, Lisa Lampanelli worked as a copy editor at Popular Mechanics and an assistant at Rolling Stone.