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America’s influence around the world remains undeniable, whether through films, music, or consumer brands. However, many facets of its culture may seem confusing to those outside the United States.

This was a recent topic of discussion in a Threads post where someone asked about American habits and customs that British people might find weird. Some were baffled by the healthcare-related bankruptcies, while others questioned the obsession with weapons and the military.

For other non-Americans with similar sentiments, feel free to voice them in the comments below.