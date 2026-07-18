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America’s influence around the world remains undeniable, whether through films, music, or consumer brands. However, many facets of its culture may seem confusing to those outside the United States. 

This was a recent topic of discussion in a Threads post where someone asked about American habits and customs that British people might find weird. Some were baffled by the healthcare-related bankruptcies, while others questioned the obsession with weapons and the military. 

For other non-Americans with similar sentiments, feel free to voice them in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A list comparing bankruptcies due to medical debt, highlighting American habits vs. other nations. Health care related bankruptcies.

ian.turner4470 , brianstone1940 Report

11points
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    #2

    A mother cradling a sleeping baby, representing aspects of American habits. New mothers returning to work after a few weeks.

    puffacarrot11 , Helena Lopes Report

    9points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then getting sacked if they want more time off

    2
    2points
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    #3

    A woman with brown hair, in a dark setting, hands folded, showing American Habits that Leave British People Scratching Their Heads Obsession with religion.

    thegroucholiz , Arina Krasnikova Report

    8points
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    #4

    A female soldier in uniform with an American flag patch, depicting American habits and service. Obsession with the military.

    thegroucholiz , Matthew Hintz Report

    8points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for your service 🙄

    1
    1point
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    #5

    A customer pointing at a payment terminal, demonstrating American habits regarding tipping. Expecting customers to subsidise staff wages in restaurants.

    thegroucholiz , SpotOn POS Report

    8points
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    #6

    A man smiling and holding an American flag, showcasing American habits. 100% belief in American Exceptionalism.

    stephen_lafferty , Mike Jones Report

    8points
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    #7

    A soccer referee holding up a red card, illustrating American habits vs. British people's expectations. Throwing a tantrum to get a perfectly correct red card overturned.

    nikigunner06 , Alfonso Scarpa Report

    8points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Temper tantrum trump throws a hissy fit about a game he knows nothing about

    1
    1point
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    #8

    A doctor writing, reflecting on aspects of American habits or healthcare. "Tell your doctor you demand THIS medicine!" adverts on TV

    lorrainekirby102 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    8points
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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s usually more like “ask your doctor if ______ is right for you”

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Grocery store shelves with items and sale tags, illustrating American habits of shopping and discounts. The price on the item you are buying, isn't the final price.

    paul.mac7 , Erik Mclean Report

    7points
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    #10

    Shooting targets in a grassy field, reflecting American habits related to recreation or sport. Your obsession with weapons.

    paul.mac7 , Felipe Jiménez Report

    7points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does everyone HAVE to have a gun?

    1
    1point
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    #11

    A brightly lit public restroom with multiple stalls and sinks, reflecting American habits. Gaps around toilet doors. We can't find a piece of wood big enough???

    denaholland , Ricky S Report

    7points
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    #12

    A tray of American bread and baked goods, showing some American habits. Bread that tastes sweet and cheese that has a weird plastic consistency 😝

    wiz_smith , Karolina Grabowska Report

    7points
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And sweetened milk. Eurgh

    0
    0points
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    #13

    Hot dogs and French fries with small American flags, representing American habits and food. Chemical food.

    jon_mhb7112 , cottonbro studio Report

    6points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, their bread would be classed as cake in a lot of other countries

    0
    0points
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    #14

    The 'American Dream'.

    tealpossum Report

    6points
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cos you gotta be asleep to believe it!

    0
    0points
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    #15

    A woman with her hand over her heart in front of an American flag, displaying American habits. Pledging allegiance to the flag at every opportunity and singing the national anthem at seemingly every group gathering

    ronmackintosh , RDNE Stock project Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    At the moment, nothing is normal in the US

    theaperitifguy Report

    6points
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    #17

    American flags hanging outside buildings on a busy street, representing American habits. Obsession with flags.

    bpl_noon , Sergey Guk Report

    6points
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    #18

    A sad child on the floor, potentially showing a reaction to American habits. Instead of protecting kids in school, y’all just have drills.

    For kids.

    Like, little kids.

    “Well, it’s going to happen, so sit under a desk. Cool, we get our funding now.“

    WTH?

    agingphotographer , Mikhail Nilov Report

    6points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still can’t wrap my head around that, little children having ‘ school shooter’ drills

    0
    0points
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    #19

    A green mile marker sign on an American road, highlighting American habits. Using miles, yards, pounds, Fahrenheit degrees...

    proud_liberal_here , Malachi Brooks Report

    6points
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    #20

    A man in a suit scratching his head, confused by American habits. Politicians 'hearing messages from God.'

    railwayneighbour937 , Khalida 11 Report

    6points
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    #21

    A self-checkout screen prompting an Add Tip option, showcasing American habits. Underpaying waiting staff and mandatory tipping to give them a liveable wage.

    webard1 , Brett Wharton Report

    6points
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    #22

    A man in a suit looking distressed, reflecting on perplexing American habits. Voting a reality TV host in as president.

    ynot_mc , Curated Lifestyle Report

    6points
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    #23

    A hand holding a stack of US 100 dollar bills, symbolizing American habits. GoFundMe to pay for healthcare.

    rockmangabriel , Jonathan Borba Report

    6points
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    #24

    A smiling woman with curly hair and glasses waves, representing common American habits or greetings. Drive in everything.
    Also fake cheese with everything.
    And also the friendliness of the people. Can be a bit overwhelming to us cold Northern Europeans

    constantly_spilling_my_tea , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    5points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plastic cheese in tubes 🤷‍♀️

    1
    1point
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    #25

    A man in a tracksuit kisses a golden trophy, symbolizing American habits of celebrating success. World series... "World"...

    anthonyshellshear , Andrej Lišakov Report

    5points
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    #26

    Excessive Nationalistic propaganda easily on a par with North Korea: ‘We are the GREATEST in the world at absolutely everything’

    schmiffy999 Report

    5points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched a YouTube video earlier with someone reading ‘ s**t Americans say ‘ and a lot were about how America was the greatest country in the world and EVERYONE wants to move there 😂😂😂

    0
    0points
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    #27

    The chlorine in the water. 🤢

    prettykittycupcake Report

    5points
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    #28

    A white toilet with the seat up, highlighting American habits in a bathroom setting. The high water level in the toilets.

    prettykittycupcake , Giorgio Trovato Report

    5points
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    #29

    A person using a remote control for an air conditioner, illustrating common American habits. It’s often colder inside than outside.

    prettykittycupcake , Behnam Norouzi Report

    5points
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    #30

    The concept of other countries having a different currency is completely alien to them.

    prettykittycupcake Report

    5points
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially since the US dollar is accepted in so many other countries. Some think they can spend them anywhere

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Pharmaceutical adverts on TV.

    prettykittycupcake Report

    5points
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    #32

    Working late and not taking holidays.

    tealpossum Report

    5points
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    #33

    Being afraid to go to the doctor because it might bankrupt you.

    dawnpaints2022 Report

    5points
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    #34

    No women's rights;
    No workers' rights.

    gibbsjayne1960 Report

    5points
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    #35

    Poor public transport.

    gibbsjayne1960 Report

    5points
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    #36

    Nasty food in huge quantities.

    weemrsmac Report

    5points
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    #37

    Being sure America is the greatest country in the world when you’ve never been abroad.

    weemrsmac Report

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    #38

    Electing a clearly crooked and insane president, twice.

    weemrsmac Report

    5points
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    #39

    Equating basic vaguely socialist ideas as extremist left wing notions.

    cal.neil Report

    5points
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    #40

    Saying thank you for your service to random military people and those military people expecting preferential treatment on planes etc.

    ballycullen_ Report

    5points
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    #41

    Being asked for ID to buy cigarettes,when you're in your 60s.

    5tevie Report

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    #42

    A man in a car at a drive-thru with an Order Here sign, typical of American habits. Drive-though everything, including banks.

    wrogers_photo , RDNE Stock project Report

    5points
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    #43

    A waiter serving a couple in a cafe, illustrating American habits of dining out. Waiters who keep pestering you.

    wrogers_photo , AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE Report

    5points
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    #44

    A man installing an air conditioner, reflecting American habits with home comfort. The obsession over air conditioning.

    kali_kelevara , Getty Images Report

    5points
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    #45

    Tipping culture.

    paul.mac7 Report

    4points
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    #46

    The huge portion sizes in restaurants with the intention of taking leftovers home.

    prettykittycupcake Report

    4points
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    #47

    A vendor serving fried chicken to a customer, showcasing American habits and food culture. Service staff (even in fast food restaurants) calling you sir or ma'am. It's weird.

    denaholland , Andres Segura Report

    4points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must admit it’s respectfull but I wouldn’t want to hear it 30 times a day

    0
    0points
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    #48

    The incredibly long paying process which involves the bank card being taken away, a pen, and calculations.

    denaholland Report

    4points
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    #49

    Things being inaccessible on foot.

    denaholland Report

    4points
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    #50

    The idea that everyone wants to live in the US/be American.

    denaholland Report

    4points
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    #51

    Insurance culture, expensive healthcare provision, lack of annual leave or maternity leave.

    denaholland Report

    4points
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    #52

    Telling everyone you’re the best at everything when that’s clearly a lie.

    weemrsmac Report

    4points
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    #53

    Not having kettles.

    weemrsmac Report

    4points
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They take forever to boil because their socket voltage is only 110v

    0
    0points
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    #54

    Chicken in a can.

    sp52uhh Report

    4points
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    #55

    Removing a woman's autonomy over her body.

    bpl_noon Report

    4points
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    #56

    Ranch dressing.

    skiing.horace Report

    4points
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    #57

    Calling everything a sandwich.

    paulhainesdewsnip Report

    4points
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    #58

    Crushed ice being scooped into a glass, illustrating a specific American habit. Crushed ice.

    c.a.t_l.a.d.y , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
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    #59

    Disposable plates and cutlery, highlighting American habits related to convenience. Using paper plates.

    miss_elbey , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
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