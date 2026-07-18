59 American Habits That Leave British People Scratching Their Heads
America’s influence around the world remains undeniable, whether through films, music, or consumer brands. However, many facets of its culture may seem confusing to those outside the United States.
This was a recent topic of discussion in a Threads post where someone asked about American habits and customs that British people might find weird. Some were baffled by the healthcare-related bankruptcies, while others questioned the obsession with weapons and the military.
For other non-Americans with similar sentiments, feel free to voice them in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Health care related bankruptcies.
New mothers returning to work after a few weeks.
Obsession with religion.
Obsession with the military.
Expecting customers to subsidise staff wages in restaurants.
100% belief in American Exceptionalism.
Throwing a tantrum to get a perfectly correct red card overturned.
Temper tantrum trump throws a hissy fit about a game he knows nothing about
"Tell your doctor you demand THIS medicine!" adverts on TV
It’s usually more like “ask your doctor if ______ is right for you”
The price on the item you are buying, isn't the final price.
Your obsession with weapons.
Gaps around toilet doors. We can't find a piece of wood big enough???
Bread that tastes sweet and cheese that has a weird plastic consistency 😝
Chemical food.
Yes, their bread would be classed as cake in a lot of other countries
The 'American Dream'.
Pledging allegiance to the flag at every opportunity and singing the national anthem at seemingly every group gathering
At the moment, nothing is normal in the US
Obsession with flags.
Instead of protecting kids in school, y’all just have drills.
For kids.
Like, little kids.
“Well, it’s going to happen, so sit under a desk. Cool, we get our funding now.“
WTH?
I still can’t wrap my head around that, little children having ‘ school shooter’ drills
Using miles, yards, pounds, Fahrenheit degrees...
Politicians 'hearing messages from God.'
Underpaying waiting staff and mandatory tipping to give them a liveable wage.
Voting a reality TV host in as president.
GoFundMe to pay for healthcare.
Drive in everything.
Also fake cheese with everything.
And also the friendliness of the people. Can be a bit overwhelming to us cold Northern Europeans
World series... "World"...
Excessive Nationalistic propaganda easily on a par with North Korea: ‘We are the GREATEST in the world at absolutely everything’
I watched a YouTube video earlier with someone reading ‘ s**t Americans say ‘ and a lot were about how America was the greatest country in the world and EVERYONE wants to move there 😂😂😂
The chlorine in the water. 🤢
The high water level in the toilets.
It’s often colder inside than outside.
The concept of other countries having a different currency is completely alien to them.
Pharmaceutical adverts on TV.
Working late and not taking holidays.
Being afraid to go to the doctor because it might bankrupt you.
No women's rights;
No workers' rights.
Poor public transport.
Nasty food in huge quantities.
Being sure America is the greatest country in the world when you’ve never been abroad.
Electing a clearly crooked and insane president, twice.
Equating basic vaguely socialist ideas as extremist left wing notions.
Saying thank you for your service to random military people and those military people expecting preferential treatment on planes etc.
Being asked for ID to buy cigarettes,when you're in your 60s.
Drive-though everything, including banks.
Waiters who keep pestering you.
The obsession over air conditioning.
Tipping culture.
The huge portion sizes in restaurants with the intention of taking leftovers home.
Service staff (even in fast food restaurants) calling you sir or ma'am. It's weird.
I must admit it’s respectfull but I wouldn’t want to hear it 30 times a day
The incredibly long paying process which involves the bank card being taken away, a pen, and calculations.
Things being inaccessible on foot.
The idea that everyone wants to live in the US/be American.
Insurance culture, expensive healthcare provision, lack of annual leave or maternity leave.
Telling everyone you’re the best at everything when that’s clearly a lie.
Not having kettles.
Chicken in a can.
Removing a woman's autonomy over her body.
Ranch dressing.
Calling everything a sandwich.
Crushed ice.
Using paper plates.