“I Got Pregnant Just Watching”: Fans Lose It Over Bad Bunny’s Steamy Dance Move

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Bad Bunny has once again gone viral, but this time it wasn’t because of a new song or a surprise guest.

A short clip from his July 14 concert in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy as part of his Most Wanted Tour has taken over social media after the Puerto Rican superstar pulled off one of his signature dance moves on stage.

The moment left fans flooding the comment section with jokes and admiration.

Highlights Bad Bunny’s hip dance move at his Warsaw concert went viral, sparking jokes and admiration across social media.

Fans replayed the suggestive dance from the song EoO EoO multiple times, with many confessing they couldn’t stop watching.

During the show, Bad Bunny invited a fan on stage, adding a memorable personal touch to the high-energy performance.

“I got pregnant just watching,” one person wrote.

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Image credits: badbunny/TikTok

Bad Bunny’s hip dance move took over social media and left viewers into meltdown

Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

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Bad Bunny performed as part of his DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.

During one song called, EoO, the singer energetically danced across the stage before breaking into a suggestive hip movement that immediately caught the attention of fans filming the show.

Within hours, videos of the performance spread across social media platforms, with viewers replaying the same few seconds over and over again.

Many admitted they couldn’t stop watching.

“Bad Bunny showing us why he’s ‘bad’ but so good!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “My goodness, how many baby bunnies are in there?”

One viewer confessed, “I almost fainted when I saw him do that.”

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A fourth added, “This camera angle is my favorite.”

Perhaps the funniest reaction came from someone who wrote, “Well, he’s called Bad Bunny for a reason! And yes, I’m already pregnant.”

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Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

Longtime fans, however, pointed out that the viral move wasn’t actually new.

According to many concertgoers, Bad Bunny has been performing the same choreography for years, often during the same song.

Bad Bunny’s Warsaw show was one of his biggest tour stops

Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

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The viral dance wasn’t the only memorable moment from the concert.

During the show, Bunny invited a fan from Tel Aviv onto the main stage for a warm embrace before introducing his next song.

The performance itself featured the high-energy choreography, live musicians, and colorful visuals that have became a trademark of the DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.

While many fans praised the concert, others focused almost entirely on the singer’s dance move.

Image credits: ginevrafagni

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Some loved every second of it, however, others were not nearly as impressed.

“People are paying to watch this!?” one user asked, while another wrote, “What’s the difference between this and any drunken guy in a club?”

A third wrote, “What a shame that he has to go around shaking the body to stay relevant! Because as far as talent is concerned, it’s non-existent.”

His outfit also became part of the conversation. “Omg what is he wearing! Call the fashion police!”

Months before the Warsaw concert, Bunny was already making headlines for his historic 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Image credits: NFL

Fresh off winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, the Puerto Rican superstar became the first artist to perform an entire Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish.

The performance celebrated Puerto Rican culture through music, dance, and visual storytelling.

As reported by Bored Panda, one of its most surprising moments came when a bride and groom appeared onstage and exchanged wedding vows in front of millions of viewers.

Many initially assumed the wedding was part of the show. Later, Bunny’s representatives confirmed it was real.

The couple had originally invited the singer to attend their wedding, but instead he invited them to get legally married during the halftime performance.

Bunny even signed the marriage certificate as a witness, and a real wedding cake was brought out to celebrate the moment.

Image credits: NFL

Fans loved the surprise, with one writing, “That’s pretty awesome… I had no idea it was a real wedding!!”

Another wrote, “Wow! What a story they will have to tell!”

However, others criticized the halftime performance. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Andy Ogles accused the show of “openly glorified s*d*my and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

The show was “pure sm*t, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” the Tennessee lawmaker wrote on X.

“Instant pregnancy”, one viewer joked