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“I Got Pregnant Just Watching”: Fans Lose It Over Bad Bunny’s Steamy Dance Move
Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a cap and holding a red cup. Fans react to his steamy dance move.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“I Got Pregnant Just Watching”: Fans Lose It Over Bad Bunny’s Steamy Dance Move

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Bad Bunny has once again gone viral, but this time it wasn’t because of a new song or a surprise guest.

A short clip from his July 14 concert in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy as part of his Most Wanted Tour has taken over social media after the Puerto Rican superstar pulled off one of his signature dance moves on stage.

The moment left fans flooding the comment section with jokes and admiration.

Highlights
  • Bad Bunny’s hip dance move at his Warsaw concert went viral, sparking jokes and admiration across social media.
  • Fans replayed the suggestive dance from the song EoO EoO multiple times, with many confessing they couldn’t stop watching.
  • During the show, Bad Bunny invited a fan on stage, adding a memorable personal touch to the high-energy performance.

“I got pregnant just watching,” one person wrote.

RELATED:

    Bad Bunny looking at the camera wearing a hat and white shirt, making a peace sign, fans lose it.

    Image credits: badbunny/TikTok

    Bad Bunny’s hip dance move took over social media and left viewers into meltdown

    Bad Bunny on stage performing a steamy dance move in blue shorts and a dark top, fans lose it.

    Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

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    Bad Bunny performed as part of his DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.

    During one song called, EoO, the singer energetically danced across the stage before breaking into a suggestive hip movement that immediately caught the attention of fans filming the show.

    Within hours, videos of the performance spread across social media platforms, with viewers replaying the same few seconds over and over again.

    Many admitted they couldn’t stop watching.

    A comment from Sweet Satisfaction Events asking if Bad Bunny only has this dance, fans lose it.

    A comment from simov.alexander questioning if people are paying to watch Bad Bunny's dance.

    “Bad Bunny showing us why he’s ‘bad’ but so good!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “My goodness, how many baby bunnies are in there?”

    One viewer confessed, “I almost fainted when I saw him do that.”

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    A fourth added, “This camera angle is my favorite.”

    Perhaps the funniest reaction came from someone who wrote, “Well, he’s called Bad Bunny for a reason! And yes, I’m already pregnant.”

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    Bad Bunny performing a steamy dance move on stage in blue shorts, holding a red cup, fans lose it.

    Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

    Longtime fans, however, pointed out that the viral move wasn’t actually new.

    According to many concertgoers, Bad Bunny has been performing the same choreography for years, often during the same song.

    Bad Bunny’s Warsaw show was one of his biggest tour stops

    Bad Bunny in blue shorts and a dark long-sleeve shirt, holding a red cup, performing a steamy dance move on stage.

    Image credits: Eroticco/Facebook

    Screenshot of a fan comment from Dee saying, I think us ladies all got pregnant with little bad bunnies lol, referencing Bad Bunny's steamy dance move.

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    Screenshot of a fan comment from tinakalin.tina asking, what's the difference BT this and any drunken guy in a club? reacting to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move.

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    The viral dance wasn’t the only memorable moment from the concert.

    During the show, Bunny invited a fan from Tel Aviv onto the main stage for a warm embrace before introducing his next song.

    The performance itself featured the high-energy choreography, live musicians, and colorful visuals that have became a trademark of the DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.

    While many fans praised the concert, others focused almost entirely on the singer’s dance move.

    @petkovapavlina don’t ask me the color of anything #badbunny#benito#dtmf#fyp♬ original sound – petkovapavlina

     

    Bad Bunny hugging a woman on stage, surrounded by fans, after a steamy dance move.

    Image credits: ginevrafagni

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    Screenshot of a fan comment from meryflower13 asking, Why didn't he had these 🩳 in Stockholm? in response to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move.

    A fan comment about Bad Bunny's steamy dance moves on stage vs. his shy public demeanor.

    Some loved every second of it, however, others were not nearly as impressed.

    “People are paying to watch this!?” one user asked, while another wrote,  “What’s the difference between this and any drunken guy in a club?”

    A third wrote, “What a shame that he has to go around shaking the body to stay relevant! Because as far as talent is concerned, it’s non-existent.”

    His outfit also became part of the conversation. “Omg what is he wearing! Call the fashion police!”

    Months before the Warsaw concert, Bunny was already making headlines for his historic 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Bad Bunny performing with a microphone headset, holding a football, showcasing his steamy dance move.

    Image credits: NFL

    Fresh off winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, the Puerto Rican superstar became the first artist to perform an entire Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish.

    The performance celebrated Puerto Rican culture through music, dance, and visual storytelling.

    As reported by Bored Panda, one of its most surprising moments came when a bride and groom appeared onstage and exchanged wedding vows in front of millions of viewers.

    Many initially assumed the wedding was part of the show. Later, Bunny’s representatives confirmed it was real.

    The couple had originally invited the singer to attend their wedding, but instead he invited them to get legally married during the halftime performance.

    Bunny even signed the marriage certificate as a witness, and a real wedding cake was brought out to celebrate the moment.

    Bad Bunny and wedding guests gather around a large wedding cake, a scene from his steamy dance move performance.

    Image credits: NFL

    Fans loved the surprise, with one writing, “That’s pretty awesome… I had no idea it was a real wedding!!”

    Another wrote, “Wow! What a story they will have to tell!”

    However, others criticized the halftime performance. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Andy Ogles accused the show of “openly glorified s*d*my and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

    The show was “pure sm*t, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” the Tennessee lawmaker wrote on X.

    “Instant pregnancy”, one viewer joked

    A fan's comment reading @tina.raser instant pregnancy with emojis, reacting to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move.

    A fan's short comment saying Cringe with an emoji, reacting to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move.

    A social media comment from papidrewent20 asking about Bad Bunny's steamy dance move and underwear.

    A social media comment from Haya ID mentioning Bad Bunny wearing pants in London, reacting to his dance move.

    A social media comment from Pablo palazzi identifying Bad Bunny as Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend.

    A social media comment from chenanigans43 reacting to Bad Bunny's aggressive twerking performance.

    A social media comment from ruhurtmemo questioning what stops men from being like Bad Bunny.

    Fans react to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move with a comment and emojis expressing shock and admiration.

    Fans react to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move with a comment questioning the talent.

    Fans react to Bad Bunny's steamy dance move with a positive comment about shorts.

     

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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