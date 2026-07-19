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There are all kinds of nerds out there. Some are into technology and science, while others might be a little socially awkward or deeply passionate about subjects like theater, literature, history, or just about anything else.

At the end of the day, though, there’s plenty that nerdy people have in common. We gathered some funny memes from the Instagram page Tranqify that capture those shared experiences pretty well. Even if you wouldn’t necessarily call yourself a nerd, you might still find quite a few of them relatable.

Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

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#1

A nerdy meme showing two masked figures and one person watering flowers, with a YouTube comment: This is what the hood in Canada is like.

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    #2

    A nerdy meme discussing a great-grandfather who won a lifetime supply of seed in 1910, shared for good vibes.

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    #3

    A man with long hair and a mustache on a YouTube screen, with a comment comparing him to the anonymous mask, a relatable meme.

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    #4

    A man holding a video game box, with a YouTube comment saying he looks like every Spider-Man actor, a relatable meme.

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    #5

    A nerdy meme with a Tumblr post about learning and gift shops at a museum, then a reply about two dragons inside: knowledge and trinkets.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus, sometimes museums display sparkly trinkets! We had a Faberge exhibit a while back; I was mesmerized.

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    #6

    A nerdy meme showing a pet crab eating an onion ring from a YouTube video, with a comment about pretending to eat with it.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would help anyone in a crabby mood!

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    #7

    A close-up of a cat's feet with heart-shaped paw pads, humorously captioned as nerdy ankle tattoos, a relatable meme.

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    #8

    A snake with braces on its teeth, making for a funny and relatable meme.

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    #9

    A hippo and a tortoise together, with text speculating on their friendship, for relatable memes.

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    #10

    Three cats on brooms with humorous text about broom-mates, providing good vibes.

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    #11

    A text post relating to ancient Greek plays and a humorous character description, for nerdy memes.

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    #12

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post about a terrifying game bug, part of a collection of relatable memes.

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    #13

    A nerdy, relatable meme showing a Reddit post about what not to do at a wedding, with a humorous Lord of the Rings reference.

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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would make the wedding so much better

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    #14

    A list of very unsettling threats, a great example of a humorous and nerdy meme.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will rip your arms off and beat you to dĕațh with the soggy ends

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    #15

    Greek pottery inspired Easter eggs and a nerdy meme about Minoan octopus art.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An online d***h certificate request form with options 'Myself' or 'Someone Else', a relatable meme.

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    #17

    A screenshot of a tech news article about WhatsApp increasing group chat size to 256 people, with a comment questioning if 256 is an oddly specific number, a nerdy meme.

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    #18

    A relatable meme about Victorian hauntings and spooky stories before odorless gas for lighting homes.

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    #19

    A desktop with an infinite screenshot of itself, a visual representation of a funny nerdy meme.

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    #20

    An old man with wild white hair and glasses, looking like science in a popular nerdy meme.

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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't tell 'cause he blinded me

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    #21

    A nerdy meme of a Photoshopped Olive Joy candy bar, filled with coconut and olives, from a dream brought to reality.

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    #22

    A text conversation about Frankenstein's monster and the doctor for nerdy memes.

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    #23

    A split image of a child dressed as an influencer apology video for good vibes.

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    #24

    A two-panel image showing a robot attempting to eat a sandwich, a funny addition to nerdy memes.

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    #25

    A screenshot of a humorous email exchange where a teacher roleplays, showcasing a relatable meme.

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    #26

    A nerdy meme illustrating tree ring growth with labels for different seasons and a forest fire scar.

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    #27

    A nerdy meme showing search engine trends, with a comment about Bing's rise in 2009 for good vibes.

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    #28

    A nerdy meme discussing the concept of space mermaids, or space sirens, for good vibes.

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    #29

    A funny nerdy meme about a homemade cereal box design, labeled with humorous phrases.

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    4points
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    stefanovalicchia avatar
    Giano
    Giano
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want it, I need it, I CRAVE it

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    #30

    A nerdy meme showing a tortoise, loved by the author, being fed apple slices for good vibes.

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    #31

    A relatable meme from Twitter discussing a gas price loophole, where car rental fees are cheaper than local gas prices.

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    4points
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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from 2022. Imagine the difference post Iran War.

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    #32

    A funny, relatable meme of a crude drawing on a wooden school desk, depicting a bizarre creature with human legs and an eraser nearby.

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    #33

    A nerdy meme showing an old CRT monitor displaying the Windows 10 login screen, creating a relatable and humorous vibe.

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    #34

    A screenshot of a humorous text message thread and a spellbook excerpt, perfect for nerdy memes.

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    #35

    A burning crayon next to a Crayola box, sparking a discussion about funny relatable memes.

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    #36

    A relatable meme of a text conversation about romantic synonyms for nicknames, humorously misinterpreting baby girl as infant woman.

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    #37

    A relatable meme showing a fox sleeping peacefully on a gravestone, finding warmth for good vibes.

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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially for a cold vixen who lost her love

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    #38

    A Tumblr post title: Man Who Lost Arm By Plunging It Into Lava Smugly Refuses To Describe What Lava Feels Like, a nerdy meme.

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    #39

    A Tumblr post asking how to become a jellyfish, with a reply saying jellyfish have no brains, a relatable meme.

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    #40

    A screenshot of a text post that says a dad took his now-wife on a date to watch lobsters fighting in a tank, a relatable meme for good vibes.

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    #41

    A relatable meme expressing the desire for someone to objectively analyze and explain one's personality.

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    #42

    A Vampire Squid from Hell, an animal with a scary sounding name, in a nerdy meme.

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    #43

    A coffee mug next to a container of granulated garlic, creating a relatable meme about coffee.

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    #44

    Two images showing home project fails, one a poorly cut kitty door and the other a door hung upside down, for relatable memes.

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    stefanovalicchia avatar
    Giano
    Giano
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, turn the house upside down

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    #45

    A woman wearing a bulletproof vest while on a computer, a scene from a relatable meme about Hansen VS Predator.

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    #46

    A nerdy meme featuring a Tumblr post about being buried with confetti, and replies discussing glitter never dying.

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    #47

    A screenshot of a presentation slide with questions about a hard course and tests, with replies, forming a relatable meme.

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    #48

    An illustration of a person in bed drinking from a giant glass of water, described as a funny meme.

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    #49

    Images of crabs that resemble pancakes, a delightful visual from a collection of relatable memes.

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    #50

    A slice of bread with holes forming a sad face, a relatable meme about the French word for pain.

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    #51

    A close-up of a goose with its beak open, revealing strange teeth-like structures on its tongue, a quirky nerdy meme.

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    3points
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    stefanovalicchia avatar
    Giano
    Giano
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fear of the duck, fear of the duck...

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    #52

    A relatable meme featuring a post about a clownboy saying yeehonk, labeled the worst post ever, for good vibes.

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    #53

    A funny exchange about PDF difficulties, showcasing relatable memes for good vibes.

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    #54

    A hilarious text message conversation about a child named Timmy, perfect for nerdy memes.

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    3points
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    #55

    A funny meme about confusing the words jacuzzi and yakuza, leading to trouble with the Japanese mafia.

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    #56

    A swamp in a boulder and a meme about not knowing whether to comment on a nice boulder or an angry swamp.

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    #57

    A pink shark thinking about a Pringle, a nerdy meme about shark bite force, and Pringle crispness.

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    #58

    A relatable meme showing spaghetti in a vase and milk in a floral glass, with a funny dialogue about dinner for good vibes.

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    #59

    A meme with a humorous Egg Recipe outlining three simple steps involving eight eggs for good vibes.

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    #60

    A nerdy meme featuring a clay sculpture of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet with humorous text about bee syrup for good vibes.

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    #61

    A page from a book titled Chapter 1 with text about the universe and a relatable meme.

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    #62

    A nerdy meme showing a Tumblr post about loving to cheat, clarified as academic cheating on exams.

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    #63

    A nerdy meme featuring two images of leaf sheep sea slugs, resembling tiny green leafy creatures.

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    #64

    A book sentence: Come hither, Fool. The Fool jingled miserably across the floor, a funny and relatable meme.

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    #65

    A hand holding brass knuckles shaped like the McDonald's golden arches, a relatable meme for good vibes.

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    #66

    A project board titled The Fault in Our School System with a note stating being overwhelmed with school work, a nerdy meme.

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    #67

    A nerdy meme showing a patent drawing for an interrogation device using a skeleton with glowing red eyes.

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    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was so ahead of her time. I love her other patents.

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