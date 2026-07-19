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There are all kinds of nerds out there. Some are into technology and science, while others might be a little socially awkward or deeply passionate about subjects like theater, literature, history, or just about anything else.

At the end of the day, though, there’s plenty that nerdy people have in common. We gathered some funny memes from the Instagram page Tranqify that capture those shared experiences pretty well. Even if you wouldn’t necessarily call yourself a nerd, you might still find quite a few of them relatable.

Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!