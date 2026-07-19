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If you love movies, chances are you've read a review or two before deciding what to watch. Most people keep things pretty simple—they talk about the acting, the storyline, or whether the film is worth your time. But then there's Letterboxd, a popular social platform where movie lovers log, rate, and review the films they watch. While plenty of reviews are thoughtful and insightful, others take a... much more chaotic approach.

That's exactly what the Letterboxd Reviews With Threatening Auras account celebrates. It rounds up the platform's funniest, most unhinged, and wonderfully cursed reviews—the kind that make you stop mid-scroll and wonder what was going through the reviewer's mind. These definitely aren't your standard "Loved it, 4 stars" takes. They radiate such a bizarrely threatening energy that it's almost impossible not to keep scrolling to see what wild review comes next.

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#1

A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Melania, showing a threatening aura.

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    #2

    Hilarious movie review of Madame Web with a threatening aura.

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    #3

    A screenshot of a movie review for Black Phone 2. The user gives a four-and-a-half-star rating and leaves a hilarious movie review: The phone put more emotion into ringing than Gal Gadot ever did into acting.

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    We've all been there—sitting through a film, hoping it gets better, only for the credits to roll and leave you wondering what on earth you just watched. But if there's one silver lining, it's the internet's reaction afterward. Sometimes the reviews are so funny, dramatic, or brutally honest that they're more entertaining than the movie itself.

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    Whether it's an accidental masterpiece of comedy or a hilariously savage one-liner, people have a remarkable talent for putting their thoughts into words. The truth is, movie reviews come in all shapes and sizes. They vary depending on who's writing them, where they're published, and what they're hope to achieve. Some are designed to help you decide what to watch on a Friday night, while others dig deep into themes, symbolism, and filmmaking techniques.
    #4

    A hilarious movie review for Nosferatu 2024 questioning biting people during the film.

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    #5

    Hilarious movie review of Toy Story 1995 highlighting Buzz Lightyear's existential crisis.

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    #6

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Alien: Romulus, showing a threatening aura.

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    One of the most familiar formats is the capsule review. These are the short reviews you'll often spot in newspapers, magazines, streaming platforms, or entertainment websites. Usually just one or two paragraphs long, they quickly summarize the story, highlight a few strengths and weaknesses, and end with a clear recommendation or star rating. They're ideal for people who don't want spoilers or lengthy analysis—they simply want to know whether a movie is worth their time. Writing one isn't always as easy as it looks, though. Condensing an entire film into just a few sentences while still being informative takes real skill. That's why some of the best capsule reviews manage to say more in 100 words than others do in 1,000.
    #7

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Snow White, stating that Gal Gadot's acting is a performance you survive, not watch.

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    P Ashley
    P Ashley
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel the same about every movie with Kristen Stewart

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    #8

    Hilarious movie review of The Grand Budapest Hotel mentioning Willem Dafoe, with a threatening aura.

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    #9

    Hilarious movie review of Matilda 1996, referencing Danny DeVito's directing and low angles.

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    Professional critics often take a different approach. Publications such as Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and major newspapers publish what are commonly known as trade reviews. These aren't just personal opinions; they also consider a film's broader impact, commercial appeal, performances, direction, cinematography, and where it fits within the industry. Their reviews are often read by moviegoers, filmmakers, studios, and even award voters. While audiences don't always agree with the critics, these reviews provide a structured, informed perspective that goes beyond simply saying whether a movie was enjoyable. They aim to explain why a film succeeds—or why it falls flat.
    #10

    A screenshot of a movie review for Dune: Part Two (2024) from a user with the name maria. The review is about hilarious movie reviews.

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    #11

    Hilarious movie review of Mulholland Drive with a threatening aura.

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    #12

    A hilarious movie review for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu stating nothing interesting happens.

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    Then there are academic film reviews, which take things to an entirely different level. These aren't written for casual viewers but for students, researchers, and people who study cinema professionally. Rather than focusing on entertainment value, they examine symbolism, storytelling techniques, historical context, editing, cinematography, and cultural influence. It's less about asking, "Was this movie good?" and more about exploring what the film is trying to communicate and how it fits into the history of cinema. They can be dense, detailed, and surprisingly fascinating, often revealing layers that the average viewer might never notice. Even a blockbuster superhero movie can become the subject of serious academic discussion.

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    #13

    A hilarious movie review for A Quiet Place Part II asking why characters want to live so badly.

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    #14

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for A Minecraft Movie, featuring a llama in a blocky landscape and a user saying, I gotta get a real job man.

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    #15

    A concise movie review for Joker 2019, representing hilarious movie reviews with threatening auras.

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    Of course, not every review is carefully researched. Some of the most popular today are instant reaction reviews—the videos, podcasts, TikToks, or tweets people post immediately after leaving the theater. They're fast, emotional, and completely unfiltered. You can usually tell within seconds whether someone loved the movie or absolutely hated it. Because there's no time to overthink anything, these reactions often feel refreshingly genuine. Sure, opinions may change after a second viewing, but that's part of the fun. They capture that immediate emotional response we all have after watching something memorable, whether it's excitement, disappointment, confusion, or complete disbelief.

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    #16

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Moana, discussing the film's threatening aura.

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    #17

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Enola Holmes 3, highlighting the film's threatening aura.

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    #18

    Hilarious movie review of Tuner, a violent crime thriller, with a threatening aura.

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    And then there's arguably the internet's favorite category: user reviews. Platforms like Letterboxd, IMDb, and Rotten Tomatoes have given everyday movie lovers a place to share whatever is on their minds. Some people write thoughtful essays that rival professional critics, while others somehow manage to steal the spotlight with a single sentence. One review might offer a heartfelt personal story about how a film changed someone's life, while the next simply says something so absurd that thousands of people can't stop laughing. Because anyone can contribute, there's an endless variety of voices, personalities, and senses of humor. That's exactly what makes scrolling through user reviews so addictive.

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    #19

    A screenshot of a movie review for The Substance (2024) from a user with the name hugeasmammoth. The review is about hilarious movie reviews.

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    #20

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for No Other Choice, showing a threatening aura.

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    #21

    A screenshot of a movie review for Weapons. The user gives a four-star rating and leaves a hilarious movie review: Evil Chappell Roan really jumpscared me Jesus Christ.

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    #22

    A screenshot of a movie review for Final Destination Bloodlines. The user gives a two-and-a-half-star rating and leaves a hilarious movie review: I cannot put into words the joy I felt when the piano dropped on that kid.

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    In recent years, these reviews have taken on a life of their own. Thanks to social media, the funniest ones are regularly shared far beyond the platforms where they were originally posted. Sometimes the review becomes more famous than the movie itself. A perfectly timed joke, an oddly specific observation, or an outrageously dramatic reaction can spread across the internet within hours. It's a reminder that people aren't just reviewing movies anymore—they're entertaining each other in the process. For many film fans, reading the reviews afterward has become almost as enjoyable as watching the movie itself.
    #23

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for 28 Days Later, with a comment saying it was shot on a Samsung LG refrigerator.

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    #24

    A witty movie review for Interstellar 2014, part of a collection of hilarious movie reviews.

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    #25

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review of Heretic, stating watching this in Utah is a 4D experience.

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    #26

    Hilarious movie review of In The Heights 2021, comparing it to an Old Navy commercial with jump scares.

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    And that's exactly where today's collection comes in. Instead of looking at traditional movie criticism, we're diving into the wonderfully chaotic world of Letterboxd, where movie lovers often express themselves in the most unpredictable ways imaginable. They aren't polished critiques or carefully balanced opinions; they're pure internet gold. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which review made you laugh the hardest—or left you wondering what on earth the reviewer had just watched.
    #27

    A hilarious movie review for Supergirl 2026 criticizing the film for not making the character bisexual.

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    #28

    Hilarious movie review of Backrooms 2026, noting white boys in crop tops in horror movies.

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    #29

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Obsession, showing a threatening aura.

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    #30

    A screenshot of a movie review for Frankenstein. The user gives a four-and-a-half-star rating and leaves a hilarious movie review: Sigmund Freud would have so much to say about Victor Frankenstein's relationship to milk and the love of his life looking just like his mom.

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    #31

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Hurry Up Tomorrow, describing it as what a 13-year-old thought would happen at a One Direction concert.

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    #32

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) with a threatening aura: The Italian Job but for virgins.

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    #33

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Midsommar (2019) with a threatening aura: type of situations my fomo gets me into.

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    #34

    Hilarious movie review of Dune with a threatening aura.

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    #35

    Hilarious movie review of War of the Worlds 2005, mentioning traumatizing summer blockbusters.

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    #36

    A screenshot of a movie review for Blade (1998) from a user with the name Justin LaLiberty. The review is about hilarious movie reviews.

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    #37

    A screenshot of a movie review for The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) from a user with the name Wes. The review is about hilarious movie reviews.

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    #38

    A hilarious movie review for Superman 2025 expressing dramatic inability to act.

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    #39

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Emilia Pérez, critiquing it as a musical with zero good songs and threatening car keying.

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    #40

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review of Time Cut, mentioning getting older with time travel movies.

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait until they go back 10 years to 2016.

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    #41

    A screenshot presenting a hilarious movie review for Hit Man 2023, describing a drunk reaction to its ending.

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    #42

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Civil War, presenting a funny take with a threatening aura.

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    #43

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Mean Girls, offering a funny take with a threatening aura.

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    #44

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Poor Things, providing a funny take with a threatening aura.

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    #45

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for The Iron Claw, sharing a funny take with a threatening aura.

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    #46

    Hilarious Movie Reviews of The Black Phone with threatening auras, suggesting an extra week for writing.

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    #47

    Hilarious Movie Reviews of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with threatening auras, feeling emotional damage.

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    #48

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for The Departed (2006) with a threatening aura: This is like if Martin Scorsese directed Ratatouille, but Leonardo DiCaprio was a rat, and Matt Damon was also a rat.

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    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the people who loved this never saw the original (“Infernal Affairs,” both the first and the second) because if they had, this wouldn’t have impressed them. I found it just as depressing as most remakes. 😞

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    #49

    A screenshot of a movie review for Spider-Man (2002) from a user with the name Jamelle Bouie. The review is about hilarious movie reviews.

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    #50

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for The Drama, showing a threatening aura.

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    #51

    A screenshot of a movie review for KPop Demon Hunters. The user gives a two-star rating and leaves a hilarious movie review: Nepo baby vs industry plant.

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    #52

    A critical yet funny movie review for Red One 2024, included in hilarious movie reviews.

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    #53

    A funny movie review for A Quiet Place: Day One 2024, one of many hilarious movie reviews.

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    #54

    A humorous movie review for Little Women 2019, highlighting hilarious movie reviews.

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    P Ashley
    P Ashley
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s such a thing as “wikifeet”?

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    #55

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review of Terrifier 3, comparing it to average Christmas footage.

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    #56

    A screenshot displaying a hilarious movie review for Gone Girl 2014, suggesting it helps avoid exes.

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    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great first date flim 👍👍

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    #57

    A screenshot featuring a hilarious movie review for Trap 2024, comparing it to an average Travis Scott concert experience.

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    #58

    A screenshot showcasing a hilarious movie review for Inside Out 2 2024, recommending antidepressants for the child.

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    #59

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, noting Bradley Coopers maestro nose.

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    #60

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review about prequels made by George, featuring trade negotiations as a plot point.

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    #61

    A screenshot showing a hilarious movie review of Challengers, with the text may thy racket chip and shatter.

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    #62

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Dune, delivering a funny take with a threatening aura.

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    #63

    Hilarious Movie Reviews of The Devil Wears Prada with threatening auras, an Emily (not) in Paris review.

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    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the boyfriend is the devil’s assistant. Andie was never going to win either way.

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    #64

    Hilarious Movie Reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with threatening auras, humorous review about Jonathan Major.

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    #65

    Hilarious Movie Reviews of Beau Is Afraid with threatening auras, feeling anxious like a French movie experience.

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    #66

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for The Menu (2022) with a threatening aura: this would never happen at an olive garden.

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    #67

    A screenshot of a hilarious movie review for Blue in the Face (1995) with a threatening aura: every time RuPaul randomly pops up in a 90s Brooklyn indie film, a republican teenage boy in Ohio becomes bisexual.

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    P Ashley
    P Ashley
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because all the Demoncrat boys are already bisexual? Or just flat out gay?

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