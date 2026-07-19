ADVERTISEMENT

If you love movies, chances are you've read a review or two before deciding what to watch. Most people keep things pretty simple—they talk about the acting, the storyline, or whether the film is worth your time. But then there's Letterboxd, a popular social platform where movie lovers log, rate, and review the films they watch. While plenty of reviews are thoughtful and insightful, others take a... much more chaotic approach.

That's exactly what the Letterboxd Reviews With Threatening Auras account celebrates. It rounds up the platform's funniest, most unhinged, and wonderfully cursed reviews—the kind that make you stop mid-scroll and wonder what was going through the reviewer's mind. These definitely aren't your standard "Loved it, 4 stars" takes. They radiate such a bizarrely threatening energy that it's almost impossible not to keep scrolling to see what wild review comes next.