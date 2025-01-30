93 Of The Funniest Reviews People Have Shared Online
Writing witty things well is a wonderful skill to have! Though, we admit, we may be a tad biased here. If you can capture the attention of complete strangers on the internet with your perspective, well, your unique voice suddenly has an entire audience waiting to hear more from you. This is true in the Wild West world of online reviews as well.
You haven’t experienced the internet if you haven’t binge-read random product reviews on the internet, let us tell you. To show you what we mean, the Bored Panda team has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and most bizarre online reviews to ever grace the digital landscape. Some are creative. Some are mind-bogglingly bonkers. But they’re all amusing. Scroll down to check out the most hilarious ones!
Found This Gem Of A Review While Looking For Pet Cams
I Leave Reviews Like This For People. I Try To Make Each One Unique And Awesome
Amazon Review For A Gaming Keyboard
The Guardian reports that Google has agreed to put in more effort to identify and then remove fake reviews in the United Kingdom. Part of this new strategy is likely to include sanctioning individuals and businesses that have manipulated their star ratings.
Furthermore, Google will issue warnings for business profiles that use fake reviews to boost their ratings, as per the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Back in 2021, the Authority investigated Google due to concerns that the global tech giant may have failed to take sufficient action to protect consumers from fraudulent reviews.
This Amazon Review
Someone Posted My Review On Another Subreddit, But People Said It Belonged Here So Enjoy!
As per the CMA, product reviews hold a lot of sway over people. As much as £23 billion ($28.6 billion or €27.5 billion) of consumer spending per year is potentially influenced by online reviews. Meanwhile, consumer group Which? Found that as many as a jaw-dropping 89% of consumers use customer reviews when they research products and services.
“Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage. The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices,” said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell. “This is a matter of fairness—for both business and consumers—and we encourage the entire sector to take note.”
A spokesperson for Google speaking to The Guardian had this to say on the matter: “Our longstanding investments to combat fraudulent content help us block millions of fake reviews yearly—often before they ever get published. Our work with regulators around the world, including the CMA, is part of our ongoing efforts to fight fake content and bad actors.”
Favourite Barber Shop Review Ever
This Guy Wins At T-Shirt Reviews
Found This Review On Amazon For A Lock Pick 🤣
Statista states that Amazon was the most popular e-commerce and shopping website globally in December 2023. It accounted for over 14% of all desktop visits to similar sites. In second place stood eBay with just over 3% of all visits while AliExpress got 2.24%.
In short, Amazon is the dominant force. It’s expected that the company’s worldwide net sales will exceed $1 trillion by 2026. However, some of the platform users still think that the digital shopping experience could be better in certain areas, such as faster delivery, free returns, and more convenient shopping conditions.
One Star Review
This Amazon Review
5 Star Review For The Roku Streaming Stick
According to a survey by BrightLocal, 88% of consumers would use a business that replies to all of its reviews. On the flip side, just 47% would use a business if it never replied to any reviews. Somewhat surprisingly, consumers quite like generative AI in this context. The survey showed that 58% of people preferred AI-written review responses over human ones.
Just over a third of consumers (36%) said they use two review sites when deciding to use local businesses. Meanwhile, 41% said they use three or more sites.
Best Yelp Review Ever
Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews
Saw This Review On Amazon For A Pair Of Men's Heelys
A recent study published in the Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research noted that consumers often rely on online reviews when making purchasing decisions. As such, they’re considered a crucial marketing tool when it comes to fostering trust.
According to the researchers, consumers with “an interdependent self-construal” are sensitive to both review ratings and group similarity. On the other hand, consumers with an “independent self-construal” are more affected by high review ratings, regardless of group similarity.
In other words, no matter who you are, the ratings you see will impact your decisions.
I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery
While Looking Up A Places To Get A Haircut I Found This Funny Review
TV Mount Review
Online reviews are, obviously, quite influential. It’s only natural to do a bit of research before spending a larger sum of money on a product or service. You might check it out in person and give it a metaphorical test drive. But the far more convenient option is to see how people who have already purchased the thing feel about it. So, you browse their reviews.
Of course, they’re far from perfect. They can be biased. They can be written by vocal minorities who either love or hate the brand. Or the reviews can even be fake to boost the product’s ratings and the brand’s online image. But gather enough reviews across multiple storefronts and blogs and you can get a general feel for the biggest pros and cons.
Amazon Is Full Of Golden Reviews
This Is Why Online Shopping Will Always Be More Entertaining Than Irl
Metal Detecting Is Serious Business
Combine all of that online research with some hands-on experience with the item and you’re set to either buy it or get an alternative. However, something that you should probably keep in mind is the value of your time.
Sure, digital window shopping, endless scrolling, reading witty posts, and comparing tons of products to find the best balance between price and quality can be fun.
But at some point, you have to evaluate whether all of that time isn’t better suited for other things, like spending it with your loved ones, exercising, focusing on your hobbies, or catching up on your sleep. We only have so many free hours in a day, and you may not want to spend all of them in front of a screen.
I Wanted To See If People Would Actually Write Reviews For Jail. Was Not Disappointed
Best Review I Have Found For Glue Yet
Found This Review While Looking For A Rice Cooker
If you’re spending a small amount of cash, you should prioritize your time. But if you’re making a larger purchase like expensive tech, naturally, you should invest more of your time.
Where that line lies will depend on your personal finances. Some people’s budgets mean that every penny counts while others have the luxury of dropping three- and four-figure sums without so much as missing a heartbeat.
Looking For Pepper Spray On Amazon And Found This Review. Happy To Hear It’s A Quality Product
Absolute Agony!
Review Of A Jeff Bezos Bio
Now That’s A Silent Mouse
This Amazon Review
Madlad
Airbnb Review I Received Today 👑
I Was Reading Through Reviews Of A Coffee Brand That Promises A Heightened Caffeine Buzz And Found This Treasure
Bus Stop Review
This User Review On Imdb
This Review I Came Across While Looking Through The App Store
Scathing Reviews
Amazon User Reviews Keyboard
Epic App Review
Work Exactly Like Expected!
A Amazon Reviewer Was Trying To Show How Roomy This Litter Box Is
This Dark Souls 2 Review
Highly Recommend This Book
This Review For A Life-Sized Stuffed Giraffe
Review For A Deep Fryer On Amazon
An Amazing Review !
Best Watch Review On Amazon
This Feels Personal! (Projector Review From Amazon)
They Forgot To Put The Dehydrated Water In!
This Doctor Getting A 4-Star Review Despite Saving The Man’s Life!
I Supported The Orange Man And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
