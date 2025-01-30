ADVERTISEMENT

Writing witty things well is a wonderful skill to have! Though, we admit, we may be a tad biased here. If you can capture the attention of complete strangers on the internet with your perspective, well, your unique voice suddenly has an entire audience waiting to hear more from you. This is true in the Wild West world of online reviews as well.

You haven’t experienced the internet if you haven’t binge-read random product reviews on the internet, let us tell you. To show you what we mean, the Bored Panda team has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and most bizarre online reviews to ever grace the digital landscape. Some are creative. Some are mind-bogglingly bonkers. But they’re all amusing. Scroll down to check out the most hilarious ones!

#1

Found This Gem Of A Review While Looking For Pet Cams

Funny review of a baby monitor showing a child hilariously asleep hanging over the crib railing.

kitttxn Report

    #2

    I Leave Reviews Like This For People. I Try To Make Each One Unique And Awesome

    Funny review of a delivery driver praised for heroic actions in a five-star rating.

    Superdupericecream Report

    I hope Timmy has Corey as his middle name as a tribute to the greatest Dasher is the world.

    #3

    Amazon Review For A Gaming Keyboard

    Funny review of a product favored by a teenage gamer, mentioning its room enhancements and parental satisfaction.

    rorlandoc Report

    The Guardian reports that Google has agreed to put in more effort to identify and then remove fake reviews in the United Kingdom. Part of this new strategy is likely to include sanctioning individuals and businesses that have manipulated their star ratings.

    Furthermore, Google will issue warnings for business profiles that use fake reviews to boost their ratings, as per the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Back in 2021, the Authority investigated Google due to concerns that the global tech giant may have failed to take sufficient action to protect consumers from fraudulent reviews.
    #4

    This Review

    Funny review of an air mattress resembling a giant ice cream sandwich with a one-star rating.

    publius-varus Report

    #5

    This Amazon Review

    Funny review of non-slip shoes on Amazon, highlighting their comfort yet unattractive appearance.

    TreeTopWrightson Report

    #6

    Someone Posted My Review On Another Subreddit, But People Said It Belonged Here So Enjoy!

    Hand holding tiny plastic babies with a funny online review about hiding them for someone to find.

    Federal-Product2767 Report

    As per the CMA, product reviews hold a lot of sway over people. As much as £23 billion ($28.6 billion or €27.5 billion) of consumer spending per year is potentially influenced by online reviews. Meanwhile, consumer group Which? Found that as many as a jaw-dropping 89% of consumers use customer reviews when they research products and services.

    “Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage. The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices,” said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell. “This is a matter of fairness—for both business and consumers—and we encourage the entire sector to take note.”

    A spokesperson for Google speaking to The Guardian had this to say on the matter: “Our longstanding investments to combat fraudulent content help us block millions of fake reviews yearly—often before they ever get published. Our work with regulators around the world, including the CMA, is part of our ongoing efforts to fight fake content and bad actors.”

    #7

    Favourite Barber Shop Review Ever

    Funny review of a barber shop highlighting a humorous encounter during a haircut, rated with five stars.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    This Guy Wins At T-Shirt Reviews

    Funny review of a shirt online, including a humorous haiku about its weight and thickness, with 152 out of 165 finding it helpful.

    panamericano Report

    #9

    Found This Review On Amazon For A Lock Pick 🤣

    Funny review of a lock picking set purchase with humorous consequences, featuring a silhouette by a barred window.

    delafreshalino Report

    Statista states that Amazon was the most popular e-commerce and shopping website globally in December 2023. It accounted for over 14% of all desktop visits to similar sites. In second place stood eBay with just over 3% of all visits while AliExpress got 2.24%.

    In short, Amazon is the dominant force. It’s expected that the company’s worldwide net sales will exceed $1 trillion by 2026. However, some of the platform users still think that the digital shopping experience could be better in certain areas, such as faster delivery, free returns, and more convenient shopping conditions.

    #10

    One Star Review

    Funny review of "The Invisible Man" with the comment: "I could see the man."

    knotsberryfarms Report

    #11

    This Amazon Review

    HyperX headphones with a humorous Amazon review highlighting noise-cancelling effectiveness amidst a dramatic story.

    Moose3245 Report

    They also probably saved his life because the attacker could’ve tried the downstairs apartment first but since no one heard the doorbell…

    #12

    5 Star Review For The Roku Streaming Stick

    Funny review on Amazon about a product for mother-in-law with a 5-star rating.

    AntiLeaf33 Report

    Well, why not both? These two options are not mutually exclusive.

    According to a survey by BrightLocal, 88% of consumers would use a business that replies to all of its reviews. On the flip side, just 47% would use a business if it never replied to any reviews. Somewhat surprisingly, consumers quite like generative AI in this context. The survey showed that 58% of people preferred AI-written review responses over human ones.

    Just over a third of consumers (36%) said they use two review sites when deciding to use local businesses. Meanwhile, 41% said they use three or more sites.

    #13

    Best Yelp Review Ever

    Funny review of a restaurant where staff left to buy ice cream.

    EdgyEvolution Report

    You’re just hissy because they didn’t bring you one…

    #14

    Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews

    Funny review of an hourglass on Amazon, warning others not to flip it, highlighting humorous misunderstanding.

    itsnotarocketscience Report

    #15

    Saw This Review On Amazon For A Pair Of Men's Heelys

    Five-star Amazon review with humorous comment about hydroplaning in front of girls.

    xlinkedx Report

    A recent study published in the Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research noted that consumers often rely on online reviews when making purchasing decisions. As such, they’re considered a crucial marketing tool when it comes to fostering trust.

    According to the researchers, consumers with “an interdependent self-construal” are sensitive to both review ratings and group similarity. On the other hand, consumers with an “independent self-construal” are more affected by high review ratings, regardless of group similarity.

    In other words, no matter who you are, the ratings you see will impact your decisions.
    #16

    I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery

    Funny review about a durable car battery purchase intended to fail, with five-star rating and humorous backfire story.

    Bottomsup99 Report

    #17

    While Looking Up A Places To Get A Haircut I Found This Funny Review

    One-star review of Nechako Barber Shop with humorous text describing a bad haircut experience.

    Swussyjuice Report

    #18

    TV Mount Review

    Funny review about a home theater system highlighting a humorous incident involving a TV mount.

    Boston_TD_Party Report

    Online reviews are, obviously, quite influential. It’s only natural to do a bit of research before spending a larger sum of money on a product or service. You might check it out in person and give it a metaphorical test drive. But the far more convenient option is to see how people who have already purchased the thing feel about it. So, you browse their reviews.

    Of course, they’re far from perfect. They can be biased. They can be written by vocal minorities who either love or hate the brand. Or the reviews can even be fake to boost the product’s ratings and the brand’s online image. But gather enough reviews across multiple storefronts and blogs and you can get a general feel for the biggest pros and cons.
    #19

    Amazon Is Full Of Golden Reviews

    Funniest reviews: a user shares their experience wearing a penguin mask to sing lullabies, humorously describing the effect on children.

    gDisasters Report

    #20

    This Is Why Online Shopping Will Always Be More Entertaining Than Irl

    Funny review on Amazon about a car sunshade, noting difficulty driving while using it.

    linglingbacon Report

    #21

    Metal Detecting Is Serious Business

    Funny review of a metal detector asking if it's child-friendly, with a humorous response about children containing metal.

    chumshot Report

    Combine all of that online research with some hands-on experience with the item and you’re set to either buy it or get an alternative. However, something that you should probably keep in mind is the value of your time.

    Sure, digital window shopping, endless scrolling, reading witty posts, and comparing tons of products to find the best balance between price and quality can be fun.

    But at some point, you have to evaluate whether all of that time isn’t better suited for other things, like spending it with your loved ones, exercising, focusing on your hobbies, or catching up on your sleep. We only have so many free hours in a day, and you may not want to spend all of them in front of a screen.
    #22

    I Wanted To See If People Would Actually Write Reviews For Jail. Was Not Disappointed

    Funny review of a jail as a hotel with a three-star rating, noting weird experiences and activities like marching and crying.

    Axikten Report

    #23

    Best Review I Have Found For Glue Yet

    Funny review about glue fixing a loose fake tooth before a job interview.

    eagle_eye735 Report

    #24

    Found This Review While Looking For A Rice Cooker

    Funny review with five stars, describing the simple process of cooking rice with humor.

    chilichickify Report

    If you’re spending a small amount of cash, you should prioritize your time. But if you’re making a larger purchase like expensive tech, naturally, you should invest more of your time.

    Where that line lies will depend on your personal finances. Some people’s budgets mean that every penny counts while others have the luxury of dropping three- and four-figure sums without so much as missing a heartbeat.
    #25

    Looking For Pepper Spray On Amazon And Found This Review. Happy To Hear It’s A Quality Product

    Funny review about catching a cheating husband with pepper spray rated 5 stars on a product page.

    TealFox13 Report

    #26

    Absolute Agony!

    Funny review of a white toilet brush on Amazon, describing its use as agonizing and preferring toilet paper instead.

    SitDownComedyGuy Report

    #27

    Review Of A Jeff Bezos Bio

    Hilarious online book review apologizing with humor for a previous critique of Jeff Bezos's biography.

    carrorphcarp Report

    Which of these reviews made you laugh the most, dear Pandas? What are the wildest, most off-the-hook online reviews you’ve accidentally stumbled upon yourselves?

    How much would you say reviews sway your opinion on products and services? How often do you review products after buying them? Let us know! We’d love to hear your thoughts.

    #28

    Now That’s A Silent Mouse

    Funny review on Amazon about a silent mouse saving a relationship from breakup due to clicking noise.

    armkohan Report

    #29

    This Amazon Review

    Funny online review about wallet use and legal advice.

    ixem Report

    #30

    Madlad

    Funny review with five-star rating, showing a person smoking indoors, and a humorous description of the product's effect.

    Much-Mycologist-5595 Report

    #31

    Airbnb Review I Received Today 👑

    "Funny review about living in Florida and a memorable visit to Alaska with whimsical details."

    taytlor Report

    #32

    I Was Reading Through Reviews Of A Coffee Brand That Promises A Heightened Caffeine Buzz And Found This Treasure

    Funny review of coffee stating, "My blood is caffeinated," with all-caps excitement and 5-star rating.

    TomRiddle__ Report

    #33

    Bus Stop Review

    Funny review of Schiffbau bus stop mentioning its appeal and unique characteristics, shown with a map location.

    Gnurx Report

    #34

    This User Review On Imdb

    Funny online review of "Morbius" with mixed praise and critique, rated 5/10.

    colworld_ Report

    #35

    This Review I Came Across While Looking Through The App Store

    Funny review about alcohol consumption, rated 1 star.

    sammiiehuntress Report

    #36

    Scathing Reviews

    Funny review of Notre-Dame de Paris: "It’s on fire," rated 1 star with 11 likes amidst 42,530 reviews.

    CaptainAdventurous Report

    #37

    Amazon User Reviews Keyboard

    Funny review of a mini keyboard on Amazon, highlighting humorous spelling errors.

    amalgam_reynolds Report

    #38

    Epic App Review

    Funny reviews on the App Store for United Airlines app, describing issues with app performance and removal of other apps.

    iaintgivingoutmyname Report

    #39

    Work Exactly Like Expected!

    Funny review of a novelty license plate labeled "PRIVATE"; reviewer humorously comments about being shot 17 times.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    A Amazon Reviewer Was Trying To Show How Roomy This Litter Box Is

    Person humorously stuck in a pet carrier in a living room, showcasing one of the funniest online reviews.

    aliens_300c Report

    #41

    This Dark Souls 2 Review

    Funny review of Dark Souls 2 likening the game to being in a humorous, tumultuous relationship.

    leothelion634 Report

    #42

    Highly Recommend This Book

    Funniest review: student sells book back for profit, uses money for whiskey, praises purchase strategy.

    Akransas Report

    #43

    This Review For A Life-Sized Stuffed Giraffe

    Funny review of a $999 life-size giraffe stuffed animal with five-star rating.

    A-D-A-M_ Report

    #44

    Review For A Deep Fryer On Amazon

    Funny review of a Cuisinart Deep Fryer highlighting a preference for deep frying over using an air fryer.

    jk1962 Report

    #45

    An Amazing Review !

    Funny review of NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray claiming durability after being hit by a car.

    abbabil Report

    #46

    Best Watch Review On Amazon

    Funny review highlights $58,000 savings on a watch, claiming it funds a BMW and Disney trip.

    LifeDisrupter Report

    #47

    This Feels Personal! (Projector Review From Amazon)

    Funny review of a projector claiming it ruined the reviewer's life, rated 5 stars with a "Verified purchase" note.

    Shannon81forFun Report

    #48

    I Couldn’t Even Recognize Her… Slowly, She Didn’t Even Recognize Me

    Funny review from India about a product purchase, highlighting a humorous story involving a significant expense.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #49

    They Forgot To Put The Dehydrated Water In!

    Humorous review of dehydrated water can, highlighting its empty contents and funny concept.

    Wolfer7098 Report

    #50

    This Doctor Getting A 4-Star Review Despite Saving The Man’s Life!

    Four-star review with humorous comment about earning the fifth star, related to funny online reviews.

    PradipJayakumar Report

    #51

    I Supported The Orange Man And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt

    Funny review of a vintage American flag T-shirt with text "Don't Let the Old Man In" alongside humorous feedback on purchase.

    Moopboop207 Report

    #52

    What?

    Funny review of socks stating they are suitable for wearing but not as coffee filters.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #53

    Salat

    Funny review about Greek salad with humorous misspellings, highlighting customer’s surprise at service and use of a spoon.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #54

    This Amazon Review

    Funny reviews online share a humorous Amazon review of a giant inflatable beach ball with an exaggerated story.

    mas1234 Report

    #55

    Review For A Local Rug Store

    Funny review about store visit with a dog, mentioning lack of customer care and rude interaction.

    oyasumirachel Report

    #56

    Looking For A Mattress Protector And Came Across This Review

    Funny review of a mattress protector describing a humorous, dramatic scene involving a bed and blood.

    mnger Report

    #57

    Hard Hitting Mattress Review

    Funny review about a mattress: "I almost died," referencing a fire slept through, with 10,000+ 5-star ratings.

    Whitlow14 Report

    #58

    Do They Work For Child's Rooms?

    Books stacked on floating shelves with a funny review below about them being suitable if the child's room has walls.

    FIREATWlLL Report

    #59

    My Favorite Amazon Review

    Funny online review of Sunshine DVD, highlighting a complaint about the lack of realism regarding daylight saving time dialogue.

    Caboose127 Report

    #60

    This Vodka Review

    Funny review about a potent drink experience, rated five stars.

    stolypin_NT Report

    #61

    Saw This Review On Amazon Today For Fruit Snacks

    Amazon review humorously describing a chaotic shower incident involving children and gummies.

    sierradior Report

    #62

    Most Honest Review

    Funny online review of Nexus Silent Wired Mouse describing how it saved a relationship with its quiet clicking.

    shak3800 Report

    #63

    I Love Reading Prison Reviews On Google When I'm Bored

    Funny review of Rikers Island with a 3.5-star rating, humorously describing a stay as a luxurious resort experience.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Best Tinder Review Ever

    Funny review of a dating app where a trucker reconnects with his ex-wife and moves to a city, leaving her new marriage.

    Jimmypoppedcorn Report

    #65

    This Review For A Squirt Gun

    Funny review of a Nerf Super Soaker, humorously recommending it for discussions with cats.

    godofgainz Report

    #66

    Amazon Review

    Funniest reviews image showing a meditation pyramid product page with a humorous customer feedback section.

    TestZero Report

    #67

    Shopping For A New CPU And Was Reading Reviews, Think I'm Sold

    Humorous review of AMD FX-8320, expressing deep love for the processor and describing it as a source of happiness.

    Buce_Wee Report

    #68

    My Friend Bought A Possessed Treadmill… Here’s Her Review

    Funny review of a folding treadmill, describing it as possessed and highly frustrating for the user.

    sparklemoon4 Report

    #69

    I Was Just Looking To Purchase A Sponge When I Found This Review

    Funny review features sponges with drawn faces arranged on stairs.

    ImFreeSnow Report

    #70

    This Person's Amazon Review For Wall Adhesive

    Funny review of a tape, praising its strength and humorously exaggerating its uses, such as mending relationships.

    guesswhat923 Report

    #71

    Swiss Army Knife Review

    Funny review of a Swiss Army knife describing an unexpected adventure and becoming the king of Switzerland.

    Riencrehe Report

    #72

    Top Review Explains The Bottom Review 🤦‍♀️

    Two funny reviews online: one about a phone number mix-up, another mentions unreturned calls.

    ShadowFireandStorm Report

    #73

    This Deli Has Some Interesting Recent “Reviews”

    Funny reviews displayed on a deli menu, highlighting humorous customer feedback.

    snarkicon Report

    #74

    This Restaurant Review

    Funny review comparing awkward experiences to a 2-star location visit.

    vegandread Report

    #75

    Energy Drinks

    Funny reviews summary showing a 2.4-star rating, mixed comments about a gas station, including robbery and lawsuits.

    KirbyFan198 Report

    #76

    Hypnotically Caucasian

    Funny review of Whole Foods Market highlighting atmosphere and overpriced items.

    Batnaman_26 Report

    #77

    Perfect

    Funny review of oversized mug being humorously used as a hat by man with mustache.

    Alarming-Clue9550 Report

    When the doctor tells you to limit your coffee intake to only one cup a day.

    #78

    1 Star. Never Been

    Funny reviews: One gives 5 stars, another 1 star saying they've never been to the restaurant.

    Fantastic4unko Report

    #79

    This Review Sold The Watch

    "Funny online review of a calculator watch resembling an Apple Watch, highlighting its features humorously."

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    Amazon Review

    Amazon product review highlighting a funny experience with a Kindle waterproof case.

    Havibabymum Report

    #81

    Love Reading "1 Star" Reviews On Products I Am Buying

    Funny review of Sony Xperia Z3v screen protector complaining about battery life impact on an online platform.

    wr0k Report

    #82

    My Facebook Memory From Two Years Ago Made My Day. Best Amazon Review Ever!

    Funny review of a Samsung TV where a customer claims to live in the box it came in due to its size and financing options.

    Sp1tfir3x Report

    #83

    My Wife Went To Buy Some Shorts Online. After Reading This Review She Bought Them In A Heartbeat

    A humorous online review about a clothing product with a five-star rating.

    Land_As_Exile Report

    #84

    In San Francisco On Business And Decided To Look Up Reddit Hq For A Visit. This Was One Of The Reviews On Google+

    Five-star funny review about finding Reddit, improving grammar, loving cats, and changing views on Tosh.0. 10/10 recommendation.

    reddit.com Report

    #85

    This Tea Is Very Diverse

    Funny review screenshot highlighting tea's flavor and unusual mention of racial diversity.

    anotherlibertarian Report

    #86

    The Public Toilets In Tokyo

    Funny review of a toilet experience after dining at a tempura restaurant, praising cleanliness and bidet, with an outdoor scene.

    MatthewDM111 Report

    #87

    Found This At A Local Ice Cream Shop Years Ago And To This Day I Still Can't Decipher It

    Funny review with one-star rating describing a disappointing experience at an unfriendly place and not trying the ice cream.

    tarantulachick Report

    #88

    My Son

    Funny review screenshot showing a three-star rating and "Overpriced" comment stating "My son."

    That1weirdperson Report

    #89

    I Got Stabbed Here

    Funny review about a restaurant, mentioning good food but a stabbing incident, with ratings for usefulness, humor, and coolness.

    swatch8431 Report

    #90

    Review Of A Local Sonic

    A man in a pool with a humorous expression, paired with a funny review text about hotdogs and tots.

    ms_plat_chat Report

    #91

    Hugh Chicken

    Funny review featuring a store with a large chicken statue outside.

    ronnyman123 Report

    #92

    Home Alone Review

    Funny review of Home Alone, giving it 2.5 stars with a humorous critique written in bold text.

    soap94 Report

    #93

    I Can Hear The Sweet Sound Of An Eagles Call Through The Phone While Reading This

    Funny review of patriotic socks on Amazon, describes an absurd basketball experience with a bald eagle.

    chicagocubs_tsm Report

