When we said that many people check reviews before buying anything, we actually meant that up to 98% of consumers read them before making a purchase. They’re even more likely to do so when the product is more expensive or when they’re buying it for the first time.

49% of consumers also say that they trust these reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends and family. However, 82% look for bad reviews to gain a better understanding of what to expect from the product or service.