51 Times People Found Comedy Gold In The Amazon Reviews (New Pics)
Many people check reviews before purchasing something. Product descriptions or photos can oftentimes be misleading, so reading critiques of people who have bought and tried a specific product you’re looking for can save a lot of disappointment and money. Bonus points if the review is as helpful as it is funny, making the whole experience much more enjoyable.Below, we’ve gathered some of the best instances of Amazon reviewers being hilarious. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those customers you think deserve a spot on Amazon’s marketing team.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Is Genius
2042 People Found This Helpful Lmao
This Review Was Award Winning
When we said that many people check reviews before buying anything, we actually meant that up to 98% of consumers read them before making a purchase. They’re even more likely to do so when the product is more expensive or when they’re buying it for the first time.
49% of consumers also say that they trust these reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends and family. However, 82% look for bad reviews to gain a better understanding of what to expect from the product or service.
“He Is A Broken Man”…hahaha
A colleague bought a bag of tiny plastic flamingos to spread around the office for my retirement. I have brought some home, but I did distribute many before I left
At Least The Socket Works
Farming Sim Review
I bet he thought the farming ‘action’ was something else. 😂
Since people never had such a variety of products to choose from, nowadays, they have to make smart choices to ensure they get the most bang for their buck. And when there’s evidence of commercials marketers not always being truthful, they tend to believe other people’s reviews on the products better.
Relying on others to make a purchase decision isn’t a new thing, as it appeared together with capitalism. However, in the digital landscape with the high and varied supply of goods, online customer reviews have become more useful than ever.
I Don’t Remember Buying This
Some Man
The main factor that drives people to check online product reviews is uncertainty. People want to be reassured that they’re making the right decision, especially when it comes to spending their hard-earned money. And online reviews satisfy this craving, as they represent real-life experiences and offer a glimpse into the quality, value, and reliability of the product or service they consider buying.
Use With Caution 🚨
Oh god, here’s hoping that those adventurers investigating my tomb have this stuff.
Perfect If You Hate Yourself
Another Catnip Review, This I Can Attest To Be True
Online reviews act as a form of social proof that could be more effective and reliable than advertising in influencing their purchase decisions. In psychology and sociology, social proof is a phenomenon wherein people copy the actions of others when choosing how to behave in certain situations. Social proof in the form of reviews helps customers make a decision, feel confident in their choice, and be a part of society.
I Just Don't Like Reading
Cr*ppy Gummy Vitamins
Oops
Uh, you ordered them? Did you want new pets? Or a challenge for your pet that eats them?
However, not all reviews should be trusted, as research shows that up to 30% of them online are fake, while 16-50% could be manipulated to suit the brand. False feedback is often written by paid individuals or robots and often misrepresents the genuine customer experience and is very misleading and deceptive.
Saw This Review While Looking At A Mattress Frame I Will Eventually Be Getting And Thought It Belonged Here
why are 2 of the stars blurred out? Were they making offensive gestures?
The Satire
It might work for cosplaying a childless "Wife" in Handmaids Tale too.
A Review For A Bamboo Body Pillow
It can be difficult to spot them, but there are a few telltale signs that consumers can look out for. Like, for example, reviewer history. Usually, fake reviews are left by profiles that are newly created and have few reviews or have posted them in unrelated categories. Then, look at their use of language. If they’re using overly positive or negative language, it can be a red flag. Authentic feedback tends to be more balanced and includes both the positives and negatives.
I Should Have Read This Review Earlier
Looking For New Headphones
Cheater Didn’t Get His Coat!
In addition, if their descriptions of the product seem very vague or overly generic, it’s another sign that their review might be untrustworthy. Genuine reviewers often provide information about specific features, benefits, or issues they encountered with the product.
This Is A Real Customer Review Lol
Very Comfortable 👍
Mate, That Is One Large Tool!
If you ever come across a fake review, please do everyone else a favor and report it. The process varies from website to website, but it should be fairly straightforward. In the report, you should support your claim by using evidence that could include specifics like unusual language patterns, repeated phrases across multiple products, or timing patterns that seem strange.
For A Pore Cleansing Peel-Off Mask
Bro Became A Philosopher After Buying A 2 Inch Cube Of Tungsten
Sooo… I shouldn’t build my new sarcophagus out of this stuff?
Claudia Was Not Very Helpful
To combat disingenuous feedback even more, consumers should leave their own authentic reviews. The more specific and honest, the better! Including photos or videos can also help the review look more trustworthy and give even more information about the products than words would probably ever do.
My Rowenta Iron
Who Were You Aston? What Did You See?!
This Was A Review Of A Book - Why Even Do This?
One Star Deducted For Lack Of Sandwiches
I Can’t Believe People Are This Dumb. They Supply The Case, You Supply The AirPods
His Wife Loves It!
I’m an undead semi-immortal king and… I’m still scared shitless by those eyes-