Many people check reviews before purchasing something. Product descriptions or photos can oftentimes be misleading, so reading critiques of people who have bought and tried a specific product you’re looking for can save a lot of disappointment and money. Bonus points if the review is as helpful as it is funny, making the whole experience much more enjoyable.Below, we’ve gathered some of the best instances of Amazon reviewers being hilarious. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote those customers you think deserve a spot on Amazon’s marketing team.

#1

This Is Genius

Screaming rubber chickens used as a car bumper alert, featured in a humorous Amazon review.

__-Midnight__ Report

chuck_16
Chuck
Chuck
Community Member
1 hour ago

The dog gets a pass. The child, on the other hand, may not pass.

    #2

    2042 People Found This Helpful Lmao

    Couple humorously holding wrong-way bananas, highlighting comedic Amazon review.

    pariswonder0121 Report

    7shhm8vrbs
    KeepTrying
    KeepTrying
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited)

    Hilarious! Over 2000 people found it helpful! 🤣

    #3

    This Review Was Award Winning

    Haribo Sugar Free Gummy Bears bag with humorous Amazon review highlighting comedic feedback.

    AttitudeCorrect1015 Report

    When we said that many people check reviews before buying anything, we actually meant that up to 98% of consumers read them before making a purchase. They’re even more likely to do so when the product is more expensive or when they’re buying it for the first time. 

    49% of consumers also say that they trust these reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends and family. However, 82% look for bad reviews to gain a better understanding of what to expect from the product or service.

    #4

    “He Is A Broken Man”…hahaha

    Hand holding tiny plastic babies, with a humorous Amazon review about hiding them everywhere as a playful prank on a fiancé.

    B4Bekah Report

    lindacowley
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A colleague bought a bag of tiny plastic flamingos to spread around the office for my retirement. I have brought some home, but I did distribute many before I left

    #5

    At Least The Socket Works

    USB wall charger with four ports, featuring a humorous Amazon review.

    Playful-Gazelle5491 Report

    #6

    Farming Sim Review

    Amazon review screenshot of a farming game, praising it for providing 24/7 farming action and humorously loving it.

    holmortician Report

    7shhm8vrbs
    KeepTrying
    KeepTrying
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited)

    I bet he thought the farming ‘action’ was something else. 😂

    Since people never had such a variety of products to choose from, nowadays, they have to make smart choices to ensure they get the most bang for their buck. And when there’s evidence of commercials marketers not always being truthful, they tend to believe other people’s reviews on the products better.

    Relying on others to make a purchase decision isn’t a new thing, as it appeared together with capitalism. However, in the digital landscape with the high and varied supply of goods, online customer reviews have become more useful than ever.

    #7

    I Don’t Remember Buying This

    Amazon review with one star, titled "I don’t remember buying this," submitted by a verified purchaser.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #8

    On A Vegetable Slicer

    Woman shows bandaged thumb in funny Amazon review, praising the slicer's effectiveness.

    [deleted] Report

    #9

    Some Man

    Funny Amazon review of a grumpy plush toy, described humorously as perfect for a dog toy.

    That1weirdperson Report

    The main factor that drives people to check online product reviews is uncertainty. People want to be reassured that they’re making the right decision, especially when it comes to spending their hard-earned money. And online reviews satisfy this craving, as they represent real-life experiences and offer a glimpse into the quality, value, and reliability of the product or service they consider buying.

    #10

    Use With Caution 🚨

    Amazon review describing duct tape humorously as extremely strong and versatile, highlighting comedy gold.

    SAlKYOU Report

    tnqmp59vc7
    Azari Azalea
    Azari Azalea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh god, here’s hoping that those adventurers investigating my tomb have this stuff.

    #11

    Perfect If You Hate Yourself

    Hand holding a flimsy bread slice, showcasing a comedic Amazon review about disappointing bread quality.

    ayewonder Report

    #12

    Another Catnip Review, This I Can Attest To Be True

    Cat lounging on a blanket, playfully clutching a colorful toy fish while enjoying a comedic Amazon review story.

    No_Willingness2513 Report

    Online reviews act as a form of social proof that could be more effective and reliable than advertising in influencing their purchase decisions. In psychology and sociology, social proof is a phenomenon wherein people copy the actions of others when choosing how to behave in certain situations. Social proof in the form of reviews helps customers make a decision, feel confident in their choice, and be a part of society.

    #13

    I Just Don't Like Reading

    Funny Amazon review about a book, acknowledging it's good but expressing dislike for reading. Comedy gold moment.

    Avenred Report

    myronmog
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    So-called reviews like this really p**s me off. If you can't review the item don't review at all.

    #14

    Cr*ppy Gummy Vitamins

    Funny Amazon review about gummies causing diarrhea despite lowered dosage, highlighting comedic gold in user feedback.

    prollydrinkingcoffee Report

    #15

    Oops

    Funny Amazon review on crickets; buyer upset about tiny crickets flooding their house. Comedy gold found in reviews.

    No-Sell-3064 , www.amazon.com Report

    susanreidsmith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Uh, you ordered them? Did you want new pets? Or a challenge for your pet that eats them?

    However, not all reviews should be trusted, as research shows that up to 30% of them online are fake, while 16-50% could be manipulated to suit the brand. False feedback is often written by paid individuals or robots and often misrepresents the genuine customer experience and is very misleading and deceptive.
    #16

    Saw This Review While Looking At A Mattress Frame I Will Eventually Be Getting And Thought It Belonged Here

    Funny Amazon review about difficult bed assembly, mentioning patience, pyramids, and humorously detailed building experience.

    GirlMayXXXX Report

    maria_richter23
    Chocolate llama
    Chocolate llama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    why are 2 of the stars blurred out? Were they making offensive gestures?

    #17

    The Satire

    Woman in a green midi dress with comical Amazon reviews, highlighting funny moments found in product feedback.

    [deleted] Report

    susanreidsmith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It might work for cosplaying a childless "Wife" in Handmaids Tale too.

    #18

    A Review For A Bamboo Body Pillow

    Amazon review showing a user praising a body pillow as superior to a partner for comfort, adding humor to the review.

    Prize-Birthday-6205 Report

    It can be difficult to spot them, but there are a few telltale signs that consumers can look out for. Like, for example, reviewer history. Usually, fake reviews are left by profiles that are newly created and have few reviews or have posted them in unrelated categories. Then, look at their use of language. If they’re using overly positive or negative language, it can be a red flag. Authentic feedback tends to be more balanced and includes both the positives and negatives.

    #19

    I Should Have Read This Review Earlier

    Sandisk memory card review humor; parent jokes about son gaming more often after purchase.

    yellowwire Report

    #20

    Looking For New Headphones

    Amazon review humor: "I miss my daughter" says a customer, sharing an emotional yet comedic shopping experience.

    CrusadrPers0n Report

    #21

    Cheater Didn’t Get His Coat!

    Amazon review comedy gold about a returned coat after discovering infidelity.

    Dr_Bonocolus Report

    In addition, if their descriptions of the product seem very vague or overly generic, it’s another sign that their review might be untrustworthy. Genuine reviewers often provide information about specific features, benefits, or issues they encountered with the product.

    #22

    This Is A Real Customer Review Lol

    Amazon review humor: Lingerie mistaken for cat harness, comical mix-up revealed in photo.

    pariswonder0121 Report

    #23

    Very Comfortable 👍

    Amazon review: 5 stars for couch's comfort, mentioning humor in the description.

    Visual-Lawfulness846 Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    To be fair...a good shaggïng couch is worth it's weight in gold.

    #24

    Mate, That Is One Large Tool!

    Amazon review showing a person holding a large wrench, humorously used for home defense.

    Jockose Report

    If you ever come across a fake review, please do everyone else a favor and report it. The process varies from website to website, but it should be fairly straightforward. In the report, you should support your claim by using evidence that could include specifics like unusual language patterns, repeated phrases across multiple products, or timing patterns that seem strange.

    #25

    For A Pore Cleansing Peel-Off Mask

    Amazon review comedy gold: humorous feedback on a product's lack of pain; hoped to make kids cry for fun, but they enjoyed it.

    sajcksn Report

    myronmog
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Perhaps use it in conjunction with the tape reviewed elsewhere.

    #26

    Bro Became A Philosopher After Buying A 2 Inch Cube Of Tungsten

    Amazon review humor about a tungsten cube purchase, describing its density and comedic insight on its impact and value.

    someoneyadonkno Report

    #27

    Claudia Was Not Very Helpful

    Funny Amazon review about freezing fruit candy, with humorous customer response.

    katmc68 Report

    To combat disingenuous feedback even more, consumers should leave their own authentic reviews. The more specific and honest, the better! Including photos or videos can also help the review look more trustworthy and give even more information about the products than words would probably ever do.

    #28

    10/10 Review Very Helpful

    Dog with a pink neck pillow in a funny Amazon review about its fit and washability, rated 5 stars.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    My Rowenta Iron

    Funny Amazon reviews about missing Manuel with Rowenta steam iron purchase, creating comedy gold.

    IngaJakopia Report

    #30

    Who Were You Aston? What Did You See?!

    Funny Amazon review: User finds a product's aura threatening; compliments quality, but returns it. 14 find this helpful.

    laughpuppy23 Report

    #31

    This Was A Review Of A Book - Why Even Do This?

    Funny Amazon review by Sam for a gift to ex-partner; 1-star rating, disliked as never read.

    Redd_Hoodie Report

    #32

    One Star Deducted For Lack Of Sandwiches

    Amazon review humor: sandwich containers stacked with a review noting no sandwiches included, adding comedic touch.

    aestheticsandwich Report

    caroline_kimber
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I love a good sandwich, so I'd be disappointed, too. But my only criticism is that it's not cut into triangles.

    #33

    I Can’t Believe People Are This Dumb. They Supply The Case, You Supply The AirPods

    Amazon comedy gold: Mini car AirPods case review labeled "Rubbish," missing parts complaint.

    MrsHyperion Report

    #34

    His Wife Loves It!

    Doll in a blue nightie with a humorous Amazon review about its quality, displayed in a cozy room.

    MidCenturyMarzipan Report

    tnqmp59vc7
    Azari the Lich
    Azari the Lich
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I’m an undead semi-immortal king and… I’m still scared shitless by those eyes-

    #35

    Sports Bra

    Amazon review showing comedic response about clothing's ability to prevent nipples from poking through.

    brownelk Report

    #36

    Tooth

    Hand holding a tooth with funny Amazon review about unexpected tooth in a star anise bag, offering comedy gold.

    SnooMacarons4837 Report

    #37

    This Person Wrote An Unhinged Poem About Glue

    Funny Amazon review of industrial glue; user shares comedic experience fixing a headset.

    laneygrl Report

    #38

    I Didn't Know TVs Were Measured Diagonally Till Reading This

    Humorous Amazon review about misleading TV size, highlighting consumer experience.

    Public_Climate_7434 Report

    #39

    Found Missing Parts

    Funny Amazon reviews about missing chair parts from two different customers.

    pythros Report

    #40

    A Review Of A Mug That I Saw

    Five-star Amazon review humorously praising a mug's design features and effectiveness.

    SunnySide1066 Report

    #41

    Cat Carriers

    Cat in a pet carrier with funny Amazon reviews about cats wearing makeup and false eyelashes.

    DaSchtaishOne Report

    #42

    Don't Electrocute Yourself

    Amazon review comedy: Customer claims a power strip caused statewide blackout in Texas.

    LAegis Report

    #43

    Found This On A LEGO Set

    Amazon review humor highlighting unexpected Christmas gift experience.

    Expensive_Ad2042 Report

    #44

    Asking The Important Questions

    Women posing with giant inflatable beach ball, featuring humorous Amazon reviews on the side.

    [deleted] Report

    #45

    Just Looking At Reviews For A Keyboard

    Humorous Amazon reviews about keyboard issues, featuring mixed user feedback.

    AdSlight5024 Report

    #46

    The Adventures Of An Airtag

    Amazon review screenshot highlighting a humorous comment about catching a cheating spouse using a tracking device.

    championofthesun07 Report

    #47

    My Mom Sent This To Me: Coffee Maker

    Amazon review humor featuring a comedic take on a coffee maker's misleading name.

    whisperskeep Report

    #48

    I Wonder Why It Costs $305

    Funny Amazon review for expensive Basics bag, humorous one-star rating without purchase.

    JJ_777 Report

    #49

    Changed Their Review Because…oh

    Hilarious Amazon review for a drink mix, humorously described as pepto bismol-like and changed to five stars out of spite.

    TheSacredEarth Report

    #50

    Punching Bag Review

    Funny Amazon review for Everlast punching bag, highlighting a humorous user experience.

    Noor_nooremah Report

    #51

    If I Am Cycling At The Speed Of Light And I Turn On This Headlight, Will It Work?

    Amazon review features comedic question about cycling at light speed with a headlight.

    dabadger0 Report

