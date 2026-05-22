ADVERTISEMENT

Carrying a secret can literally make you sick. That's because the heavy mental load of constantly trying to hide information triggers a physiological stress response. The bad vibes (aka stress hormones) can drain your energy, weaken your immune system, and manifest as physical symptoms.

But what if you really can't bring yourself to tell anyone what skeletons you've been keeping in your closet? You could always head over to a dark corner of the internet that's become somewhat of a digital confessional booth. You don't need to reveal your name, just your dirty little secrets.

Confession Account on Instagram allows people to anonymously submit whatever they need to get off their chest. The confessions are then turned into "My confession is..." posts that hopefully provide you with some relief, and strangers with some spicy tea. Bored Panda has put together some of the best anonymous confessions for anyone who needs to feel a bit better about their own shady matters.