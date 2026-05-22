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Carrying a secret can literally make you sick. That's because the heavy mental load of constantly trying to hide information triggers a physiological stress response. The bad vibes (aka stress hormones) can drain your energy, weaken your immune system, and manifest as physical symptoms.

But what if you really can't bring yourself to tell anyone what skeletons you've been keeping in your closet? You could always head over to a dark corner of the internet that's become somewhat of a digital confessional booth. You don't need to reveal your name, just your dirty little secrets.

Confession Account on Instagram allows people to anonymously submit whatever they need to get off their chest. The confessions are then turned into "My confession is..." posts that hopefully provide you with some relief, and strangers with some spicy tea. Bored Panda has put together some of the best anonymous confessions for anyone who needs to feel a bit better about their own shady matters. 

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#1

Confession about lying about pregnancy involving ex and cousin with messy relationships

myconfessionis Report

8points
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It's been said that we're only as sick as our secrets. It's a common phrase used by those in recovery but it goes further than dealing with addiction. "It basically means that a secret kept in the dark grows and becomes more harmful, but once it is exposed to light or released, its power is lost," explains Recovery.com.

Research has found that keeping secrets can be harmful, both to your mental and physical health. The skeletons in your closet can boost stress hormones, impact blood pressure, inhibit sleep, contribute to mental health and substance use disorders and even cause you chronic pain.
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    #2

    Confession about dropping a baby at a prestigious hospital with lasting guilt.

    myconfessionis Report

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    #3

    Confession about secretly watching a crush through her window daily

    myconfessionis Report

    6points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s happy with her life. You fancying her is not her problem, it’s your problem. We all sympathise, but you absolutely should not be ‘confronting’ her about something that is all in your own head. Leave her alone, go out for a drink with your mates, complain about unrequited love, and move on.

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    Keeping secrets can be incredibly stressful. "Chronic stress, particularly stress that is unaddressed, can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to illnesses such as infections and inflammatory conditions," warns the New York Mental Health Center.

    It further adds that the physiological stress response triggered by secret-keeping can lead to elevated cortisol levels, increased heart rate, and even higher blood pressure over time. "These changes in bodily functions can increase the risk of developing heart disease, gastrointestinal problems, and other chronic conditions," notes the site.
    #4

    Confession about exposing a Grindr hookup who had a girlfriend leading to his breakup

    myconfessionis Report

    5points
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    #5

    Trans confession about fear of parents kicking out and bottling feelings up

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    5points
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    #6

    Confession about unhappiness after moving to a new country and missing old friends

    myconfessionis Report

    5points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any chance OP can go back to their original country?

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    Getting something off your chest after keeping it in the dark can feel like a physical relief. "Being open and honest with ourselves allows us to forgive and become okay with who we are, and that can facilitate us cleaning up the wreckage of the past," explains Recovery.com.

    But sharing our deepest secrets can also help us connect with others, whether it's through forgiveness or simply realizing that everyone makes mistakes. "Secrets can lead to increased feelings of guilt and shame, which in turn, hinder authentic connections with others," say the experts at the New York Mental Health Center.

    They add that secrets can also lead to cognitive dissonance in relationships, where individuals find it difficult to fully engage or be present because they are distracted by their hidden knowledge.
    #7

    Confession about getting back with cheating ex to cheat and then break up

    myconfessionis Report

    5points
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    #8

    Confession about selling photos on OnlyFans including feet and used sports socks

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    #9

    Confession about showering only once every 1-2 weeks due to lack of energy and dread

    myconfessionis Report

    5points
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    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believe me, this ain't a secret.

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    While not all of your secrets need to be revealed to another person, it is important to find an outlet to avoid some of the negative consequences to your health and well-being.

    You could do this through journaling, therapy, confiding in a friend, going to confession at church (if that's your thing), or even submitting your confession to an online account like My Confession Is.
    #10

    Anonymous messy confession about best friend betrayal and secrets after d***h

    myconfessionis Report

    4points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She slept with your EX , not your concern anymore

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    #11

    Anonymous confession about using perfume samples due to being broke

    myconfessionis Report

    4points
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    #12

    Confession about signing friends up for the military when upset shared anonymously

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    4points
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    Catholics are required to confess their mortal, or grave, sins to a priest at least once a year. For a sin to be considered mortal, it should meet three conditions: grave matter, full knowledge that the act is wrong, and deliberate and complete consent to do it.

    Confessing lesser (venial) sins is not a must in the Catholic Church, but it is highly encouraged.
    #13

    Confession from an Israeli supporting Palestine fearing parents' racist reactions

    myconfessionis Report

    4points
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    #14

    Confession about rearranging coworker's desk as psychological warfare

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    4points
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    #15

    Confession about winking at customer and pretending to have Tourette's to cover it up

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    4points
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    "One goes to Confession privately behind a screen or face-to-face with the priest," explains the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament's site. "Preparation for the Sacrament of Penance consists of a good examination of conscience. This examination, guided by the Ten Commandments, prepares one to confess sins to the priest. Confession presumes the penitent is truly sorry with a firm resolve not to sin again."

    The person confessing will follow a certain script and then list their confessions. They'll also state when their last confession took place.

    "The priest will assign you a penance," reveals the cathedral's site. "The penance takes into account your personal situation and supports your spiritual good. It may be a prayer, an offering, works of mercy, service, or sacrifice."

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    #16

    Confession of stalking and discovering dad cheating with threats to expose

    myconfessionis Report

    4points
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    #17

    Childhood confession about putting a friend's cat in the washing machine and the cat surviving

    myconfessionis Report

    4points
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    #18

    Confession about ruined relationship after seeing friend kiss uncle at party

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? Isn’t your uncle an adult? Is your friend under age?

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    Interestingly, more and more Catholics are shying away from confession, and the church is looking for a revival. One poll found that the most common barrier is the belief that forgiveness can be sought directly from God without confession.

    "Discomfort is also a factor; among those who haven’t been to confession in over a year, 50% report embarrassment about their sins, while 53% find the sacrament generally awkward," reported the Catholic Review.

    There's another issue that many people, including non-Catholics, have with the idea of confession in general: the fact that priests are sworn to secrecy, even if someone admits to a crime...
    #19

    Confession about intrusive thoughts leading to tasting blood stain in family bathroom

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #20

    Confession about dating a best friend after being stood up with messy relationship conflict

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #21

    Confession about feeling hurt and used to no birthday wishes except from mother.

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    "The seal of confession forbids the priest from sharing such information with the authorities—or with anyone for that matter. The Code of Canon Law tells us that the seal is 'inviolable' (can. 983.1), and if a priest were to break the seal (intentionally share the information), he would incur an automatic excommunication," reads the Catholic Answers site.

    #22

    Confession about secretly drinking mom's breast milk and replacing with regular milk

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half of these ‘ confessions’ I don’t believe and are just made up by kids

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    #23

    Confession about falsely accusing a dad of a***e to get a PlayStation

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your dad is better off without having a lying brat for a child

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    #24

    Confession of using stuffed toys and a duvet to comfort loneliness in a bad place

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    It adds that if the penitent is truly contrite, then the priest could talk it through with them and try to get him to see what "true repentance" involves.

    "If the penitent doesn’t intend to rectify his ways, the priest could withhold absolution," it notes. "The priest may also strongly encourage the offender to turn himself in to the authorities."

    But in a world where gruesome crimes are rife, especially against women and children, is "encouragement" really enough?

    #25

    Confession about misunderstanding a girl's intentions and relationship feelings

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, why not just string her along, she will be fine when you break up with her 🤦‍♀️

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    #26

    Confession about having a crush on best friend's boyfriend and feeling disgusted with self

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #27

    Confession about fear of being gay despite loving girlfriend and not being homophobic

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #28

    Confession about stealing money and blaming a friend's daughter in messy confessions

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #29

    Confession from a 15-year-old cis girl questioning if she's intersex due to masculine traits

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #30

    Confession about being in love with toxic ex who is with another girl labeled as just a friend

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #31

    LGBTQ community member confession expressing dislike of neo-pronouns and language change

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #32

    Confession about regret and depression after sleeping with best friend and losing friendship

    myconfessionis Report

    3points
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    #33

    Confession of pretending to sleep to hear gentle voice from boyfriend

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #34

    Confession about wedding nerves causing uncontrollable farting with strong odor

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    2points
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    #35

    Confession about crouching on toilet for less straining and feeling unable to stop

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #36

    Confession about wearing uncomfortable clothes on purpose and then fixing them

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    2points
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    #37

    Elementary school confession about incorrectly saying Martin Luther King ended racism.

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    2points
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    #38

    Confession revealing attraction to men sleeping with their mother.

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #39

    Confession about uncomfortable cousin behavior and family ignorance

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    2points
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    #40

    Confession about choking a kid in karate class and never returning

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    2points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear, time to stop reading these child confessions

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    #41

    Confession about cousin being beaten on school trip and worry over injuries

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #42

    Confession of stealing brothers' Bakugan toys to trade for other toys in school

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #43

    Confession of retaliation by making a mess in store due to rude staff

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #44

    Kindergarten confession about trading food for private body part views

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #45

    Confession about drunkenly messaging boss with inappropriate affection despite his family

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #46

    Confession about ghosting nice guys due to emotional intimacy issues and craving affection

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #47

    Confession about living with mom's boyfriend and showering together in messy confessions

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #48

    Confession expressing hatred for birthdays and the point of celebrating birth and aging

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #49

    Confession about struggling with money after growing up poor and feeling misunderstood

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #50

    Confession about liking to eat ketchup and mayonnaise alone from messy confessions

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    2points
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    #51

    Confession about being 18 and afraid of messing up the first kiss in messy confessions

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    2points
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    #52

    Fed up confession about being second choice in friendships and relationships

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    2points
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    #53

    Confession about enjoying smelling the bottom of feet despite noticing the smell is horrific

    myconfessionis Report

    2points
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    #54

    Confession about loving waking up repeatedly at night to feel tiredness again.

    myconfessionis Report

    1point
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    #55

    Confession about period cup leak on plane and using boarding pass to avoid staining

    myconfessionis Report

    1point
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    #56

    Confession about purposely misspelling words to make partner laugh

    myconfessionis Report

    1point
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    #57

    Confession about biting arm when angry as anger relief in messy confessions

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    1point
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    #58

    Confession about parents asking neighbors to help with dog walking for mental health

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    1point
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    #59

    Confession about eating boogers at age 22 in messy confessions

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    1point
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