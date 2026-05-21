One of the most unsettling details left out of Netflix’s The Crash involved a hospital conversation between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mother that prosecutors later used in court.



While Shirilla was being interviewed after the crash, police recorded an exchange where she and her mom allegedly spoke in what Assistant Professor Tim Troup described as a “unique language”, reportedly a version of pig Latin.



According to investigators, after Detective Zaki Hazou informed them that Mackenzie was being investigated for aggravated vehicular homicide, she turned to her mother and allegedly said, “Can we tell the police I had a seizure, can we tell the police something like that?”



She also later asked the detective, “Can't you just take my license away for like, 10 years?”



The recording became significant because Shirilla’s defense later argued that she suffered a medical emergency before the crash.



Her lawyers claimed she may have passed out due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), though no diagnosis was provided.



First responder Brett Stanislaw testified that her pulse and neurological responses appeared normal after the crash and said his observations did not point toward a stroke or seizure, though he admitted he could not completely rule out an earlier episode.



Prosecutors also introduced cell phone data that allegedly showed Shirilla had been near the crash site in the days before the incident, arguing she may have been “scoping out” the location.



Another detail not included in the documentary was that, while recovering in the hospital, Shirilla and her mother contacted a Los Angeles modeling agency.



Prosecutors argued it suggested she was attempting to benefit from public sympathy and present herself as a victim after the crash.

