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Some days, you just need a laugh. The jokes don't even have to be that deep – something silly can be just as funny as the world's best joke. Laughing daily is important, and research even shows that laughing for 10 to 15 minutes per day can help us burn some calories.

If you need something to brighten up your day, look no further – Bored Panda has got you. We've made a compilation of the funniest memes from the comedic Facebook page "Lowkey wanna tag my ex." Here, you'll find memes that are funny, relatable, and sometimes maybe a tiny bit unhinged.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny internet post about imagining dragons playing banjos with their claws in unhinged posts

Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

5points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a nicer version of Imagine Dragons line I have heard.

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    #2

    Tweet sarcastically advising to tense your body and avoid water for 48 hours

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a text about unhahaed post in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Crying woman meme about entering 2026 with Fergie still relevant in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    Text message conversation showing a curious question and response in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
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    #6

    Tweet about dating a girl who was already a worm to avoid drama

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Tweet about Mother's Day having the lowest crime rate and moms committing crimes

    sirhighbreed Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Tweet challenging to name pictures with traffic lights

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    Funny tweet about petty revenge on an ex's Netflix account

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
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    #10

    Cute ducklings swimming with text about letting go of the past

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about playing Disco Elysium with no psychological resilience and losing 45 minutes of gameplay

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Tweet joking about easy socializing and Atlantis built by octopuses in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
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    #13

    Tweet about a friend with mysterious potion in chalice in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Tweet about gaslighting not working due to mistrust in memory in internet chaos post

    kewlshrek Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Meme about finding someone's profile knowing only their first name with smiling man photo

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two duck figurines illustrating sparkle blue one being special in internet chaos meme

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    Meme about people lowkey enjoying suffering and rejecting help with startled deer image

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Tweet about UFOs being uncleansed slop by cosmicfauxpas

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Tweet about eagerly waiting to cast the first stone when without sin

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Text joke about Neil Armstrong's view on humanity after seeing Earth from the moon

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was also a fantastic trumpet player, and his song "What a wonderful world" is a classic.

    1
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    #21

    Emotional image with two dogs and text about voice memory and love rewiring

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Wild post on human pregnancy creating consciousness accidentally in a parking lot

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Unhinged post about developing a time machine and becoming D.B. Cooper to prevent a paradox

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Dad invented a time machine to avoid paying fines on overdue library books. Once he travelled too far back and accidentally k****d his grandfather which removed my Dad from existence.

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    #24

    Tweet about someone leaving your life and actor cancellation

    chunkbardey Report

    4points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or has been offered a better role

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    #25

    Text exchange with photo of two hot dogs and mistaken romantic message

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Humorous tweet about a date and helpful barber

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hey barber, whilst you are down there...."

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    #27

    Tweet joking about Pinterest and one million bodies

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Tweet about neurodivergent people missing signs of interest from others

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Tweet joking about encore concept and band playing popular songs

    _chase_____ Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The opposite is a discore, where the crowd wish they hadn't just heard your music.

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    #30

    Meme of car accident in GTA video game with complaint about insurance button

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Tweet about sister saying crushes are OK GO coded, expressing hurt feelings

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Humorous Twitter exchange about getting attention from men distracted by YouTube medieval sword making

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Twitter quote about being awake while he is asleep implying he hates you

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Unhinged post about afternoon thunderstorm chance dropping humorously tagged to ex

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Social media post using flow of time metaphor in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet about walls closing in with kitten and daddy in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Text message exchange showing meme humor as part of personality in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Messenger notification with message about toxic men in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect he is on the toxic men list.

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    #39

    Lana Del Rey's marriage affecting her music career Twitter post

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ??? Gay people can’t enjoy the same music as non-gay people?? What?

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    #40

    Quote about apology and responsibility over oranges on denim

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Humorous international euphemisms for menstruation with Denmark circled

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Meme questioning guys egos compared to their looks

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Blurred smiling woman with text about unrequited love in a lowkey internet chaos post

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Dark poetic tweet about years 2026 and 2027 not being yours in unhinged posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Tweet joking about the letter D's reaction to naming the alphabet

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Tweet about trying to get out of bed using strange voices with Barbie party phrase

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, I can see myself doing this

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    #47

    Unhinged post comparing calm hummingbirds to aggressive woodpeckers with face-knife humor

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Archie Comics tweet on aging and nostalgia with a humorous reply about boosting engagement

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Humorous text about Eve eating two apples with painting of hand grabbing apple

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Power Rangers meme with Zordon quote and club Mastadon joke

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Text meme about shrinking revolutionary will and suffering narrative

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Sad white cat meme about asking her out and looks quote from ex

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Funny tweet about looking for someone in everything

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Meme combining Star Wars and comedic mispronunciation of may the Force be with you

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Meme showing a clown cartoon character waiting for a delayed reply after responding instantly

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Funny Twitter post joking about naming a baby Newt Gingrich after the politician

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Tweet listing core internet uses highlighting unhinged posts humor

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chatting with women, Milady I'm a nice guy so date me and not those Chad losers I am a real alpha male and will treat you like a princess.

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    #58

    Screenshot of text messages showing awkward flirting skills

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Military audience reacting to outside speaker in rehab meme

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Illustration of an eagle carrying a person captioned pulling up to the function

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Dark meme about normal friends contrasted with unusual behavior

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Funny ex relationship tweet about throwing tomatoes like a medieval criminal

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Tweet about a friend reading Airplanes by B.o.B as a poem in school, illustrating internet chaos posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Cartoon Snoopy staring at a big sandwich with thought bubble showing a girl, caption about intense crushes

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Person wearing dress with vinyl record attached to belt like a holster in a humorous internet chaos post

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually funny, especially as I had to scroll down.

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    0points
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    #66

    Side by side images showing woman from Blink-182 album and her mugshot with caption about internet chaos posts

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Text conversation joke about burlesque and feminist stripping

    Lowkey wanna tag my ex Report

    2points
    POST
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