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Some days, you just need a laugh. The jokes don't even have to be that deep – something silly can be just as funny as the world's best joke. Laughing daily is important, and research even shows that laughing for 10 to 15 minutes per day can help us burn some calories.

If you need something to brighten up your day, look no further – Bored Panda has got you. We've made a compilation of the funniest memes from the comedic Facebook page "Lowkey wanna tag my ex." Here, you'll find memes that are funny, relatable, and sometimes maybe a tiny bit unhinged.

More info: Facebook