“Lowkey Wanna Tag My Ex”: 67 Unhinged Posts That Feel Like Pure Internet Chaos
Some days, you just need a laugh. The jokes don't even have to be that deep – something silly can be just as funny as the world's best joke. Laughing daily is important, and research even shows that laughing for 10 to 15 minutes per day can help us burn some calories.
If you need something to brighten up your day, look no further – Bored Panda has got you. We've made a compilation of the funniest memes from the comedic Facebook page "Lowkey wanna tag my ex." Here, you'll find memes that are funny, relatable, and sometimes maybe a tiny bit unhinged.
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That's a nicer version of Imagine Dragons line I have heard.
He was also a fantastic trumpet player, and his song "What a wonderful world" is a classic.
My Dad invented a time machine to avoid paying fines on overdue library books. Once he travelled too far back and accidentally k****d his grandfather which removed my Dad from existence.
The opposite is a discore, where the crowd wish they hadn't just heard your music.
Chatting with women, Milady I'm a nice guy so date me and not those Chad losers I am a real alpha male and will treat you like a princess.