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If someone asked you about your favorite movie quote of all time, you would likely be able to recite it word for word. It could be a legendary speech, a catchy line of dialogue, or an insult that zinged so well, it became a cult classic on its own.

Here are some examples, as shared by people in a Reddit thread from a few years back. You will see some of the classics from films like Billy Madison, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and even Toy Story, to name a few.

Scroll through and see if your favorite movie insult made the list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Monty Python and the Holy Grail movie poster with knights and a golden grail "I don’t want to talk to you no more, you empty-headed animal food trough wiper. I fart in your general direction! Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries." - French soldier, Monty Python, and the Holy Grail

Python (Monty) Pictures Report

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    #2

    Billy Madison movie poster featuring Adam Sandler in a classroom scene "What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. May God have mercy on your soul." - Principal Max Anderson, Billy Madison

    Universal Pictures / Robert Simonds Productions Report

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    #3

    Toy Story animated movie poster with Buzz Lightyear and Woody "You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity."

    Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios Report

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    #4

    The Mummy movie poster with pyramids and a giant sand monster face "Hey, O'Connell! Looks to me like I've got all the horses! / "Hey, Beni! Looks to me like you're on the wrong side of the river!"

    Alphaville Films / Universal Studios Report

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    #5

    Erin Brockovich movie poster with Julia Roberts carrying a baby outdoors "Look, I think we got off on the wrong foot here." / "That's all you've got lady: two wrong feet in ugly shoes."

    Universal Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Jersey Films Report

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    #6

    School of Rock movie poster featuring Jack Black with guitar and kids "You're tacky, and I hate you."

    Scott Rudin Productions Report

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    #7

    Kiss Kiss Bang Bang movie poster with Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer "Look up 'idiot' in the dictionary. You know what you'll find?" / "A picture of me?" / "No, the definition of the word 'idiot,' which you freaking are!"

    Silver Pictures Report

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    #8

    Black and white Casablanca movie poster with Humphrey Bogart holding a gun "You despise me, don't you?" / "Well, if I gave you any thought, I probably would."

    Warner Bros Report

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    #9

    The Big Lebowski movie poster with Jeff Bridges bowling "Liam and me, we’re going to mess you up." / "Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man."

    Polygram Filmed Entertainment / Working Title Films Report

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    #10

    Classic movie poster of The Women featuring Norma Shearer and Joan Crawford “By the way, there's a name for you ladies, but it isn’t used in high society... outside of a kennel.”

    Loew's Report

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    #11

    Obsessed movie poster with Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles, and Ali Larter in dramatic poses "And go where, Sharon?!" / "To Hell. But, until then, I suggest maybe the Four Seasons."

    Rainforest Films Report

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    #12

    The Princess Bride movie poster with silhouetted figures against mountains and clouds "I'll explain, and I'll use small words so that you'll be sure to understand, you warthog-faced buffoon."

    Act III Communications / Buttercup Films Ltd. Report

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    #13

    Crazy Rich Asians movie poster showing a smiling couple with colorful background "It's not my job to make you feel like a man. I can't make you something you're not."

    Warner Bros Report

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    #14

    Star Wars movie poster showing main characters and iconic space battle scene "Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder." - Leia, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

    20th Century Fox Report

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    #15

    A Fish Called Wanda comedy movie poster with cast in a lineup and a fish character "To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people! I've known sheep that could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs." - Wanda, A Fish Called

    Prominent Features Report

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    #16

    Gone With The Wind movie poster showing a couple in a dramatic embrace Scarlett: "Rhett, Rhett... Rhett, if you go, where shall I go? What shall I do?"

    Rhett Butler: "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

    Gone with the Wind

    Selznick International Pictures Report

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    #17

    The Breakfast Club movie poster featuring five high school students in iconic poses "Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?" - John Bender, The Breakfast Club

    Universal Pictures Report

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    #18

    The Silence of the Lambs movie poster close-up of face with moth covering mouth "You know what you look like to me, with your good bag and your cheap shoes? You look like a rube. A well scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. Good nutrition has given you some length of bone, but you’re not more than one generation from poor white trash, are you, Agent Starling? - Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

    Strong Heart/Demme Production Report

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    #19

    Billy Madison movie poster with Adam Sandler sitting in a classroom >Mr. Madison, what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

    Sparky81 , Universal Pictures / Robert Simonds Productions Report

    4points
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    #20

    The Departed movie poster featuring faces of Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon (Who the hell are you?)

    "I'm the guy who does his job. You must be the other guy.".

    Sweeper1985 , Warner Bros. Report

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    #21

    Tommy Boy movie poster showing Chris Farley and David Spade on a road Tommy Boy

    Tommy:
    Did you hear I graduated?

    Richard Hayden:
    Yeah, and just a shade under a decade, too, all right.

    Tommy:
    You know a lot of people go to college for seven years.

    Richard Hayden:
    I know, they're called doctors.

    pkholloway , Paramount Pictures / Broadway Video Report

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    #22

    Shrek movie poster with characters and large green S in background When shrek shows up at lord farquaad and Fiona’s wedding and lord farquaad says “Now really, it’s rude enough being alive when no one wants you, but showing up uninvited to a wedding?”.

    Significant_Kale1 , DreamWorks Pictures Report

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    #23

    BoJack Horseman Netflix original series poster showing BoJack from behind You have a face for radio and a voice for print.

    anon , Tornante Company / ShadowMachine / Netflix Report

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    #24

    The Big Lebowski movie poster featuring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman at a bowling alley You human paraquat!

    - Big Lebowski.

    DisingenuousTowel , Polygram Filmed Entertainment / Working Title Films Report

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    #25

    Addams Family Values movie poster with the spooky Addams family portrait “… all that I can forgive. But really Debbie, pastels?…”

    Rainbow-Death , Paramount Pictures / Scott Rudin Productions Report

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    #26

    Waiting to Exhale movie poster showing four women laughing "It's against the law to burn anything besides trash in your own yard, ma'am." / "It is trash."

    20th Century Fox Report

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    #27

    The Mist horror movie poster with a man holding a child inside a foggy store "The day I need a friend like you, I’ll just have myself a little squat and poop one out." - Mrs. Carmody, The Mist

    Dimension Films Report

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    #28

    Anchorman movie poster with Will Ferrell and cast in front of blue background "Hey, where'd you get those clothes, the toilet store?" - Brick Tamland, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

    DreamWorks Pictures Report

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    #29

    The Hangover movie poster with four main characters and a baby "You are literally too stupid to insult." - Stu, The Hangover

    Warner Bros Report

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    #30

    Shrek animated movie poster featuring Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and dragon "You dense, irritating, miniature beast of a burden." - Shrek, Shrek

    DreamWorks Pictures Report

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    #31

    Bridget Jones's Diary movie poster with Renée Zellweger holding a red diary "If staying here means working within 10 yards of you, frankly, I'd rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse." - Bridget, Bridget Jones's Diary

    Miramax Report

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    #32

    "You dirt-eating piece of slime. You scum-sucking pig. You son of a motherless goat." - Lucky Day, Three Amigos

    L.A. Films Report

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    #33

    "You're so ugly, you could be a modern art masterpiece!" - Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, Full Metal Jacket

    Warner Bros Report

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    #34

    “Maybe poker is just not your game, Ike. I know, let’s have a spelling contest!” - Tombstone.

    thatgeekinit Report

    3points
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    #35

    Take this quarter. Go downtown, and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #36

    "Oh Benson. Dear Benson. You are so mercifully free of the ravages of intelligence.".

    DrBotanus Report

    3points
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    #37

    “How’s your wife, and my kids?”

    - Major League.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #38

    “That’s about as funny as a screen door on a battleship.”

    — The immortal Biff Tannen.

    CheckYourStats Report

    3points
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    #39

    From The Ref:

    "You know what, Mom? You know what I'm going to get you next Christmas? A big, wooden cross. So anytime you feel unappreciated for all your sacrifices, you can climb on up and nail yourself to it.".

    BevansDesign Report

    3points
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    #40

    "You're the afterbirth, Eli."
    -Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood.

    BetweenSighs Report

    3points
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    #41

    "There is no way, NO way that you could have come from my loins...The first thing I'm gonna do when I get home is punch yo mamma in da mouth!" - Buford T. Justice to his own son. Smokey and the Bandit.

    Inside-Ostrich2888 Report

    3points
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    #42

    I heard a good one just this week in Lady for a Day (1933)

    >Butler: If I had choice of weapons with you, Sir, I'd choose grammar!

    jupiterkansas Report

    3points
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    #43

    "You're a DIESEL"

    Use it way too much since watching Bullet Train. The judgement and disdain in the delivery is perfect.

    ValBravora048 Report

    3points
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    #44

    In terms of being passive-aggressively devastating, I’d give it to “I’ll expect less of you from now on” from *Martha Marcy May Marlene*.

    Cereborn Report

    3points
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    #45

    Not really an insult but I just love when the warden in Shawshank Redemption says,

    "Well did he just up and vanish like a fart in the wind?!"

    I love this phrase so much haha.

    DisingenuousTowel Report

    3points
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    #46

    "You're Sicilian huh...?"

    Dennis Hopper - True Romance.

    FrankFranklin1971 Report

    2points
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