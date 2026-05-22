Scroll through and see if your favorite movie insult made the list.

Here are some examples, as shared by people in a Reddit thread from a few years back. You will see some of the classics from films like Billy Madison, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and even Toy Story, to name a few.

If someone asked you about your favorite movie quote of all time, you would likely be able to recite it word for word. It could be a legendary speech, a catchy line of dialogue, or an insult that zinged so well, it became a cult classic on its own.

#1 "I don’t want to talk to you no more, you empty-headed animal food trough wiper. I fart in your general direction! Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries." - French soldier, Monty Python, and the Holy Grail

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#2 "What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. May God have mercy on your soul." - Principal Max Anderson, Billy Madison

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#3 "You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity."

#4 "Hey, O'Connell! Looks to me like I've got all the horses! / "Hey, Beni! Looks to me like you're on the wrong side of the river!"

#5 "Look, I think we got off on the wrong foot here." / "That's all you've got lady: two wrong feet in ugly shoes."

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#6 "You're tacky, and I hate you."

#7 "Look up 'idiot' in the dictionary. You know what you'll find?" / "A picture of me?" / "No, the definition of the word 'idiot,' which you freaking are!"

#8 "You despise me, don't you?" / "Well, if I gave you any thought, I probably would."

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#9 "Liam and me, we’re going to mess you up." / "Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man."

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#10 “By the way, there's a name for you ladies, but it isn’t used in high society... outside of a kennel.”

#11 "And go where, Sharon?!" / "To Hell. But, until then, I suggest maybe the Four Seasons."

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#12 "I'll explain, and I'll use small words so that you'll be sure to understand, you warthog-faced buffoon."

#13 "It's not my job to make you feel like a man. I can't make you something you're not."

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#14 "Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder." - Leia, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

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#15 "To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people! I've known sheep that could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs." - Wanda, A Fish Called

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#16 Scarlett: "Rhett, Rhett... Rhett, if you go, where shall I go? What shall I do?"



Rhett Butler: "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."



Gone with the Wind

#17 "Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?" - John Bender, The Breakfast Club

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#18 "You know what you look like to me, with your good bag and your cheap shoes? You look like a rube. A well scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. Good nutrition has given you some length of bone, but you’re not more than one generation from poor white trash, are you, Agent Starling? - Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

#19 >Mr. Madison, what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

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#20 (Who the hell are you?)



"I'm the guy who does his job. You must be the other guy.".

#21 Tommy Boy



Tommy:

Did you hear I graduated?



Richard Hayden:

Yeah, and just a shade under a decade, too, all right.



Tommy:

You know a lot of people go to college for seven years.



Richard Hayden:

I know, they're called doctors.

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#22 When shrek shows up at lord farquaad and Fiona’s wedding and lord farquaad says “Now really, it’s rude enough being alive when no one wants you, but showing up uninvited to a wedding?”.

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#23 You have a face for radio and a voice for print.

#24 You human paraquat!



- Big Lebowski.

#25 “… all that I can forgive. But really Debbie, pastels?…”

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#26 "It's against the law to burn anything besides trash in your own yard, ma'am." / "It is trash."

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#27 "The day I need a friend like you, I’ll just have myself a little squat and poop one out." - Mrs. Carmody, The Mist

#28 "Hey, where'd you get those clothes, the toilet store?" - Brick Tamland, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

#29 "You are literally too stupid to insult." - Stu, The Hangover

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#30 "You dense, irritating, miniature beast of a burden." - Shrek, Shrek

#31 "If staying here means working within 10 yards of you, frankly, I'd rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse." - Bridget, Bridget Jones's Diary

#32 "You dirt-eating piece of slime. You scum-sucking pig. You son of a motherless goat." - Lucky Day, Three Amigos

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#33 "You're so ugly, you could be a modern art masterpiece!" - Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, Full Metal Jacket

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#34 “Maybe poker is just not your game, Ike. I know, let’s have a spelling contest!” - Tombstone.

#35 Take this quarter. Go downtown, and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face.

#36 "Oh Benson. Dear Benson. You are so mercifully free of the ravages of intelligence.".

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#37 “How’s your wife, and my kids?”



- Major League.

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#38 “That’s about as funny as a screen door on a battleship.”



— The immortal Biff Tannen.

#39 From The Ref:



"You know what, Mom? You know what I'm going to get you next Christmas? A big, wooden cross. So anytime you feel unappreciated for all your sacrifices, you can climb on up and nail yourself to it.".

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#40 "You're the afterbirth, Eli."

-Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood.

#41 "There is no way, NO way that you could have come from my loins...The first thing I'm gonna do when I get home is punch yo mamma in da mouth!" - Buford T. Justice to his own son. Smokey and the Bandit.

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#42 I heard a good one just this week in Lady for a Day (1933)



>Butler: If I had choice of weapons with you, Sir, I'd choose grammar!

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#43 "You're a DIESEL"



Use it way too much since watching Bullet Train. The judgement and disdain in the delivery is perfect.

#44 In terms of being passive-aggressively devastating, I’d give it to “I’ll expect less of you from now on” from *Martha Marcy May Marlene*.

#45 Not really an insult but I just love when the warden in Shawshank Redemption says,



"Well did he just up and vanish like a fart in the wind?!"



I love this phrase so much haha.

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