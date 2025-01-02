39 Iconic Movie Quotes That Range From Incredibly Romantic To Completely HeartbreakingInterview With Expert
Some movies stay in our hearts because of the way they're portrayed or the dialogues that hit the right spots, making them immortal in our memories. For instance, it’s been over 6 years since I watched Call Me By Your Name and I still think about it.
Some of the gripping quotes in the movie have taken permanent residence in my heart. Speaking about quotes, the Instagram page Movie Quotes posts some of the most memorable ones from movies and TV shows, so we have compiled the best ones for you. Some of them will definitely hijack your heart; just scroll down and see!
As you scroll through the list, you'll realize that some of these might make you laugh, some might hurt your heart, and some might even remind you of someone you loved. That's the power of words as they can even rekindle the most passionate emotions within you.
Now, to understand more about such magical quotes and the impact they have on people, Bored Panda got in touch with Rishaya Palkhivala—a writer and filmmaker—for an interview. We spoke to her about how often people enjoy quoting dialogues from their favorite movies. She said, "Quoting movies goes beyond the enjoyment of the film, in my opinion.
"Quotes that stick are ones that have a deeper connection and evoke a strong emotion, which could be applicable in your own life. Though now that I think about it, my most quoted quote is simply something that is highly usable in conversation, so catchy quotes can also be quite popular," she added.
Quotes from compelling stories can have a powerful impact on the audience, even motivating them to make a change. When we asked our expert about how movies and TV shows help us communicate during a time when we are increasingly polarized, she mentioned how, unfortunately, a lot of films in India at the moment are doing the opposite: intentionally creating division.
"The medium of film is most conducive to communication with the masses. Traditionally, we would all go into a theatre together and watch a film as a collective experience. Laughing and crying together—with unknown people—is an exercise in connection itself. Hopefully, more movies will be made with the intent to evoke feelings of communal harmony and togetherness," Rishaya expressed.
Speaking as a serial overthinker...it ain't so easy to stop.
When we asked Rishaya about her favorite quote that she finds herself using over and over, she mentioned one from the Bollywood film Lagaan (2001), "Whatever it is, it's good".
Rishaya noted, "It's a highly quotable quote for me, though I don't think anyone realizes it's a quote! In the movie, when a British woman, Elizabeth, introduces herself to the Indian cricket players, they are unable to pronounce her name, and a guy says this line. I found the scene funny and the line very easy to use in daily life, so it must be my most quoted quote."
Back when the Joker and Robin went to the same high school...probably Gotham High lol
We had some fun with Rishaya while concluding the interview, and asked her to use one quote to characterize 2024 and how it went for her. She mentioned a quote from another Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om:
"Just like the movies, our life also turns out to be alright in the end, a 'Happy Ending'. And if it's not good, it's not the end, friends, there's still a part of the movie left to unfold!"
Personally, even I love this quote, for it definitely sounds like something to keep in mind when our lives turn hopelessly miserable.
10000% I'd rather be alone than with the wrong person/people.
Well, that's it from our end as we leave you to enjoy the remaining list and lose yourself in these magical quotes. Don't forget to mention which one you liked the most, and if you have any other quotes that our list might have missed, feel free to jot them down in the comments below!
Now, I would like to end with my favorite quote by Dumbledore from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows novel, "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love."
"What do I know, I'm just a figment of your imagination" lol
This is way more important that a lot of things, and I hope I do if it happens.
Ah, Michael when he had hopes and dreams that didn't involve...well you know the rest lol
Gosh I know but it's so hard when you don't have anything to fall back on if it fails.
It occurs to me that I have not seen a movie in years. Didn't recognize most of these.
