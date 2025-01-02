As you scroll through the list, you'll realize that some of these might make you laugh, some might hurt your heart, and some might even remind you of someone you loved. That's the power of words as they can even rekindle the most passionate emotions within you.

Now, to understand more about such magical quotes and the impact they have on people, Bored Panda got in touch with Rishaya Palkhivala—a writer and filmmaker—for an interview. We spoke to her about how often people enjoy quoting dialogues from their favorite movies. She said, "Quoting movies goes beyond the enjoyment of the film, in my opinion.

"Quotes that stick are ones that have a deeper connection and evoke a strong emotion, which could be applicable in your own life. Though now that I think about it, my most quoted quote is simply something that is highly usable in conversation, so catchy quotes can also be quite popular," she added.