Some movies stay in our hearts because of the way they're portrayed or the dialogues that hit the right spots, making them immortal in our memories. For instance, it’s been over 6 years since I watched Call Me By Your Name and I still think about it.

Some of the gripping quotes in the movie have taken permanent residence in my heart. Speaking about quotes, the Instagram page Movie Quotes posts some of the most memorable ones from movies and TV shows, so we have compiled the best ones for you. Some of them will definitely hijack your heart; just scroll down and see!

More info: Instagram

#1

Animated characters overlooking a city in chaos, featuring popular movie quote dialogue.

moviequotes Report

    #2

    Two people walking in a city, exchanging lines from a movie, ideal for best movie quotes on Instagram.

    moviequotes Report

    #3

    Child in a classroom asking about a 'T' on the wall; a humorous moment captured for Movie Quotes Instagram Best.

    moviequotes Report

    As you scroll through the list, you'll realize that some of these might make you laugh, some might hurt your heart, and some might even remind you of someone you loved. That's the power of words as they can even rekindle the most passionate emotions within you.

    Now, to understand more about such magical quotes and the impact they have on people, Bored Panda got in touch with Rishaya Palkhivala—a writer and filmmaker—for an interview. We spoke to her about how often people enjoy quoting dialogues from their favorite movies. She said, "Quoting movies goes beyond the enjoyment of the film, in my opinion.

    "Quotes that stick are ones that have a deeper connection and evoke a strong emotion, which could be applicable in your own life. Though now that I think about it, my most quoted quote is simply something that is highly usable in conversation, so catchy quotes can also be quite popular," she added.

    #4

    Two people sitting on a beach with inspirational movie quotes, "Do whatever you want. Before you die, do everything."

    moviequotes Report

    #5

    Three scenes from a movie with humorous quotes, featuring a group and a surprised man. Movie-Quotes-Instagram-Best.

    moviequotes Report

    #6

    Scene from a movie featuring a man discussing the importance of poetry and love, highlighting a memorable quote.

    moviequotes Report

    Quotes from compelling stories can have a powerful impact on the audience, even motivating them to make a change. When we asked our expert about how movies and TV shows help us communicate during a time when we are increasingly polarized, she mentioned how, unfortunately, a lot of films in India at the moment are doing the opposite: intentionally creating division.

    "The medium of film is most conducive to communication with the masses. Traditionally, we would all go into a theatre together and watch a film as a collective experience. Laughing and crying together—with unknown people—is an exercise in connection itself. Hopefully, more movies will be made with the intent to evoke feelings of communal harmony and togetherness," Rishaya expressed.

    #7

    Two men sit on a couch, one shirtless, sharing iconic movie quotes.

    moviequotes Report

    #8

    Two men talking in a cozy setting. Text on image: "These are just feelings. They'll go away." Perfect for a movie quotes Instagram.

    moviequotes Report

    #9

    Man sitting by a pool at night with a cigarette, featuring a quote about silence.

    moviequotes Report

    When we asked Rishaya about her favorite quote that she finds herself using over and over, she mentioned one from the Bollywood film Lagaan (2001), "Whatever it is, it's good".

    Rishaya noted, "It's a highly quotable quote for me, though I don't think anyone realizes it's a quote! In the movie, when a British woman, Elizabeth, introduces herself to the Indian cricket players, they are unable to pronounce her name, and a guy says this line. I found the scene funny and the line very easy to use in daily life, so it must be my most quoted quote."

    #10

    Movie quote scene with two people in a busy city street.

    moviequotes Report

    #11

    Two characters in a movie scene sharing an inspiring quote.

    moviequotes Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back when the Joker and Robin went to the same high school...probably Gotham High lol

    #12

    Painting style image with a bearded man wearing a postal cap, sharing insightful movie quotes about strength and breakdowns.

    moviequotes Report

    We had some fun with Rishaya while concluding the interview, and asked her to use one quote to characterize 2024 and how it went for her. She mentioned a quote from another Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om:

    "Just like the movies, our life also turns out to be alright in the end, a 'Happy Ending'. And if it's not good, it's not the end, friends, there's still a part of the movie left to unfold!"

    Personally, even I love this quote, for it definitely sounds like something to keep in mind when our lives turn hopelessly miserable.
    #13

    Man in a classroom sharing a thoughtful movie quote about loneliness, written on screen subtitles.

    moviequotes Report

    #14

    Two scenes from movies showing thoughtful quotes about connection and life. Perfect for movie-quotes Instagram sharing.

    moviequotes Report

    #15

    Two people exchanging movie quotes while holding beer bottles, surrounded by candles.

    moviequotes Report

    Well, that's it from our end as we leave you to enjoy the remaining list and lose yourself in these magical quotes. Don't forget to mention which one you liked the most, and if you have any other quotes that our list might have missed, feel free to jot them down in the comments below!

    Now, I would like to end with my favorite quote by Dumbledore from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows novel, "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love."
    #16

    Young boy at the beach with inspirational movie quote, standing by the ocean at dusk.

    moviequotes Report

    #17

    Animated rat reading a cookbook, pondering, with quote about moving forward; perfect for Movie-Quotes-Instagram-Best posts.

    moviequotes Report

    #18

    Black and white scene with man in library, text overlay reads "Birds born in a cage think flying is an illness," relating to movie quotes.

    moviequotes Report

    #19

    Anime scene with character on a train and motivational Movie-Quotes-Instagram-Best message about courage and change.

    moviequotes Report

    #20

    Two people with bikes on a bridge, movie quotes on screen: "Next time is next time" and "Now is now."

    moviequotes Report

    #21

    Scene from a movie with quote: "People have to share things, Joel. That's what intimacy is." Movie quotes on Instagram theme.

    moviequotes Report

    #22

    Two scenes from a film with inspiring movie quotes about living a proud life and finding strength to start fresh.

    moviequotes Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is way more important that a lot of things, and I hope I do if it happens.

    #23

    Couple sitting by a monument, sharing a moment with a heartfelt movie quote about understanding and magic. Movie Quotes Instagram Best.

    moviequotes Report

    #24

    A couple exchanging gifts in a Christmas scene, with movie quotes about holiday wishes.

    moviequotes Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, Michael when he had hopes and dreams that didn't involve...well you know the rest lol

    #25

    Woman reading a letter and a boy listening, with a poignant movie quote about traveling and farewells.

    moviequotes Report

    #26

    Two people conversing at a desk with movie quotes about worrying; best Instagram content.

    moviequotes Report

    #27

    Bearded man reflecting on a profound quote about real loss, perfect for Movie-Quotes-Instagram-Best.

    moviequotes Report

    #28

    Two men in a car at night discussing attraction, showcasing iconic movie quotes.

    moviequotes Report

    #29

    Two people chatting in movie scene with quotes on screen, ideal for best Instagram movie quotes content.

    moviequotes Report

    #30

    Man in a dimly lit room delivering motivational movie quotes, with text about overcoming fear and jumping into action.

    moviequotes Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh I know but it's so hard when you don't have anything to fall back on if it fails.

    #31

    Black-and-white movie scene with quote overlay: "You better go now. I'm beginning to like you." Perfect for Movie-Quotes-Instagram-Best.

    moviequotes Report

    #32

    Black-and-white movie scene with characters quoting about beauty and sleep; perfect for movie quotes Instagram content.

    moviequotes Report

    #33

    Man driving a car with a woman talking on the phone, showcasing one of the best movie quotes about a clear blue sky.

    moviequotes Report

    #34

    Two people sit by a road sign, featuring movie quotes about reality on Instagram.

    moviequotes Report

    #35

    Scene from a film with a character determined, overlaid with an inspiring movie quote for Instagram.

    moviequotes Report

    #36

    Subway scene with a motivational quote about making life-changing decisions, featuring "movie quotes" watermark.

    moviequotes Report

    #37

    Black and white movie scene with two men, featuring a humorous quote that could be popular on Instagram for best movie quotes.

    moviequotes Report

    #38

    A woman delivering a quote about intelligence, emphasizing admiration, in a dimly lit setting. Movie quotes for Instagram.

    moviequotes Report

    #39

    Golden retriever by a car with text, "Humans are complicated. They do things dogs don't understand. Like leave."

    moviequotes Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!