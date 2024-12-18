Woman’s Theory That Posting Partners On Social Media Signals Misery Sparks Viral Debate Online

ADVERTISEMENT

People posting stuff on social media is a common thing nowadays — many of us have done it at least a couple of times. So, what matters isn’t whether you post, but what you post. Even though it’s quite easy to portray yourself in a better and more positive light with your content, sometimes people can see through that.

Like this TikToker, Chelsea, who recently posted a video explaining that, in her opinion, people who can’t stop flaunting their adorable relationships online might actually be crying for help. And it wasn’t a thing she came up with out of thin air — this theory was based on her personal experience.

Image credits: chelseabermann

It’s needless to say that social media is a big part of our daily lives. Some people choose to be passive watchers, without posting that often, while others put many of their life moments on there.

Some say that people who are active social media users only seek others’ attention and validation, while others argue that it might be just a way for them to share what’s going on in their lives or express themselves. Well, to each their own.

Whether it’s pictures or videos of everyday life, opinions about certain topics, or simply memes – everything counts as being a social media poster. Including posting about people you’re hanging out with – family, friends, and your significant other.

Speaking of significant others, there are some people who think that posting very often about them might signify some underlying issues.

Image credits: chelseabermann

One of these people is TikTok user @chelseabermann or simply Chelsea Berman. Around a week ago, she posted a TikTok explaining the aforementioned phenomena. As she worded it, excessive posting about your partner online might be a sign that in reality, the relationship is quite miserable and the post might be a form of a cry for help.

It should be noted that she didn’t mean the occasional posts here and there about your significant other; she meant those who post (nearly) every day or even a couple times a day, with plenty of braggy text and things like that. Basically, flooding other’s feeds with your love that might actually not be that lovely.

She not only said that, but also gave her reasoning for thinking so. The first one came from her personal experience – she was once in an unhappy coupling, but boasted about it on social media excessively.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She based this theory on her own experience and on the fact that saying nice words directly to your partner is a much better way to express them than online

The second one was kind of an advisory one. Chelsea said that in practice, it’s way more useful to say all these loving words directly to your partner, instead of broadcasting them to the whole world. If you actually feel all that, it shouldn’t be such a hard task.

Pretty soon after the video was posted, it went viral and currently sits at over 4M views, standing out from the view count of Chelsea’s other videos. As we pointed out before, she isn’t the only one who shares this opinion. Here, people in this Reddit thread full-heartedly agree with such a statement as well. Many people in the comments under the video thought so too.

Just like Tiffany Adams of Kulture Magazine, as well. She pointed out that couples who post about each other excessively might have some issues with trust and/or communication, but online, they can’t pretend that they are non-existent. Remember what we said about others’ validation? Well, that applies here big time too.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The writer also urges people to think before publishing their relationship online – are they doing this to simply celebrate something, or is it a way of putting up a facade pretending everything is okay?

After all, sometimes including your partner in a social media post isn’t such a bad idea. Maybe it’s just a way to commemorate something, or just simply show that they are along with you in life events. As Alia Marsha of Vice has said, in some cases, a partner might feel disappointed and left out when they’re excluded from a post, especially if in reality they were a big part of that scene.

So, basically, it’s all about balance – not completely excluding a person who is a big part of your life from social media, but also not flooding the whole feed with only them either.

Do you post your significant other on social media often? Please share with us in the comments!

“Finally someone said it”: many people in the comments full-heartedly agreed with the creator’s opinion

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)