Having something fun and exciting to look forward to is the key to upholding an upbeat approach in life, including romantic relationships. Whether looking forward to a private getaway, date night, or something as simple as coming back home to your sweetheart, it's about looking ahead to things that bring you joy. And having a couple's bucket list can serve as a great reminder of things to look forward to in your lives together, no matter how big or small.

A bucket list for couples is different from other to-do lists because it's geared specifically toward two people. And although certain bucket list ideas for couples can be done solo, most require a joint effort. And since the foundation of romantic relationships is built on love and intimacy, it should be no surprise that many of the bucket list items for couples involve engaging in romantic activities. However, don't worry if you don't find public displays of affection (PDA) comfortable or if getting all mushy and sentimental is not your thing. Almost all of the romantic bucket list items can be done entre nous, and those that can't stay within the low or moderate levels on the cringe scale. You're welcome.

So, no matter how long you've been together, having relationship goals and romantic bucket list items to look forward to can help keep the sparkle alive long into your relationship. And to help with the latter, below, we've compiled plenty of romantic bucket list ideas for couples that you can borrow to assemble your own couple's bucket list and start checking things off ASAP! Any other items and activities that we should have included in the list? Let us know in the comments!