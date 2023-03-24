Having something fun and exciting to look forward to is the key to upholding an upbeat approach in life, including romantic relationships. Whether looking forward to a private getaway, date night, or something as simple as coming back home to your sweetheart, it's about looking ahead to things that bring you joy. And having a couple's bucket list can serve as a great reminder of things to look forward to in your lives together, no matter how big or small.

A bucket list for couples is different from other to-do lists because it's geared specifically toward two people. And although certain bucket list ideas for couples can be done solo, most require a joint effort. And since the foundation of romantic relationships is built on love and intimacy, it should be no surprise that many of the bucket list items for couples involve engaging in romantic activities. However, don't worry if you don't find public displays of affection (PDA) comfortable or if getting all mushy and sentimental is not your thing. Almost all of the romantic bucket list items can be done entre nous, and those that can't stay within the low or moderate levels on the cringe scale. You're welcome.

So, no matter how long you've been together, having relationship goals and romantic bucket list items to look forward to can help keep the sparkle alive long into your relationship. And to help with the latter, below, we've compiled plenty of romantic bucket list ideas for couples that you can borrow to assemble your own couple's bucket list and start checking things off ASAP! Any other items and activities that we should have included in the list? Let us know in the comments!

#1

Go Camping

Go Camping

Make your way to the nearest (or furthest) campground and spend the night there together. Lure your partner with marshmallows and the warmth the two of you will share cuddling in the same sleeping bag!

#2

#2

Go On A Road Trip

Go On A Road Trip

You never truly know the sites you'll see on a road trip. Hence, road trips always result in great adventures! Navigating a new location with someone you care about will teach you more about one another and the country.

#3

#3

Take In The Northern Lights

Take In The Northern Lights

No matter your interest in astronomy (or lack thereof), you can't help but geek out when you watch the magenta, violet, and green colors dance around one another. Plan a trip to see them together. You'll both be in awe!

#4

#4

Visit Each Other's Hometown

Visit Each Other's Hometown

There is nothing like visiting someone's hometown to get a glimpse into their past. It's an opportunity to get to know your partner better by doing things like walking around their high school campus or visiting their family home.

#5

#5

Start A New Tradition

Start A New Tradition

Making up small traditions just for the two of you will help you enjoy the moment together when life becomes hectic, the routine gets boring, and the energy is low. Or, at times when everything seems to go wrong, there will always be at least one unwavering thing, and that’s the custom the two of you have established.

#6

#6

Say "I Love You" More Often

Say "I Love You" More Often

Likely, your lover won't get tired of hearing you say, "I love you," no matter how many times you say it. Just three short words might be exactly what they needed at that moment. Apply this frequently!

#7

#7

Slow Dance

Slow Dance

Slow dance has been practiced for many years. Couples who every now and then engage in slow dancing report improved communication and a decrease in stress. And because so many styles are available, everyone can discover something they like!

#8

#8

Create A Music Playlist Of Your Relationship

Create A Music Playlist Of Your Relationship

Make a playlist with all the songs reminiscent of your relationship. What music was playing in the background on your first date? What song played on the radio when you had your first kiss? What songs played at your wedding reception? You may also make it a tradition to listen to this playlist each anniversary!

#9

#9

Answer The 36 Questions That Lead To Love

Answer The 36 Questions That Lead To Love

In the late 1990s, psychologist Arthur Aron created a series of questions shown via research to facilitate human vulnerability and deepen interpersonal connections. You may answer them together and discover new things you didn't know about each other!

#10

#10

Go Stargazing

Go Stargazing

The universe of night skies is never monotonous. This is because there are constantly new, natural wonders to discover. Every time you go stargazing, it lets you see things from a different angle.

#11

#11

Write Each Other A Love Letter

Write Each Other A Love Letter

Spend some time crafting a traditional love letter to each other in which you two can convey what you feel towards each other and how the other person makes you feel. It might not be the most expensive gift you have given each other, but it will definitely be the most valuable and cherished.

#12

#12

Go Skinny Dipping

Go Skinny Dipping

If this is your first time doing it, there is no one better to go skinny dipping with than your S/O. Find a pool or secluded natural body of water, such as a lake, and enjoy the freedom you'll have while swimming in your birthday suit. Also, don't forget to hide your partner's clothes for some naughty fun!

#13

#13

Take An Art Class

Take An Art Class

Take an art class to channel your inner Picasso, whether you're into pottery, life drawing, or painting. You might discover a hidden talent of yours or your S/O that you had no clue about! And to recall how much fun you had that day, display your creations in your home!

#14

#14

Go On A Spontaneous Trip

Go On A Spontaneous Trip

For some spontaneous fun, look up the first location on a railway or flight timetable and purchase two tickets. Alternatively, spin a globe while keeping your eyes closed and point your finger at anywhere on the globe. Now, plan a trip to the location where your finger is pointing!

#15

#15

Climb A Mountain

Climb A Mountain

To reach a mountain summit before sunrise, rise early in the morning. The world will seem to belong to just the two of you from that vantage point!

#16

#16

Visit A Wonder Of The World

Visit A Wonder Of The World

The Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal in India are two popular examples of world wonders. Make plans to visit at least one of them at some point in your life. Alternatively, pick among the many other potentially life-changing trips that the beautiful world has to offer!

#17

#17

Binge-Watch New TV Series

Binge-Watch New TV Series

Binge-watching a new TV show with your sweetheart is one of the best (and cheapest!) ways to spend a romantic evening. Alternatively, you might go for something tried-and-tested and watch any of the binge-watchers-approved and now-classic TV shows. Once you pick the perfect TV show, pop some popcorn, curl up with a blanket, and you are all set for a perfect date night! 

#18

#18

Pull An All-Nighter

Pull An All-Nighter

Do you recall the early stages of your relationship, when the two of you would converse on the phone into the early hours of the morning? Plan an all-nighter that may involve chatting, laughing, dancing, or taking a late-night stroll to recreate that special time!

#19

#19

Cook Dinner Together

Cook Dinner Together

Intriguing conversation and delicious food go together like peanut butter & jelly. Make it a tradition to cook dinner together whenever possible. Or, dedicate at least one day per week when you cook dinner together!

#20

#20

Kiss On Top Of A Ferris Wheel

Kiss On Top Of A Ferris Wheel

One romance movie trope we can get behind is a smooch atop a Ferris Wheel. Whether you're riding the breathtakingly big London Eye or a little one at your local fair, there's just something incredibly romantic about it!

#21

#21

Stay In A Cabin In The Woods

Stay In A Cabin In The Woods

A cabin in the middle of the woods is perfect if you and your partner want to escape the busy city life for a few days. You can relax, take in your surroundings, and simply unwind together.

#22

#22

Have A Fancy Night Out

Have A Fancy Night Out

Specialists claim that date nights are not a luxury but a necessity. However, if you can allow yourself to spend a little extra on a date night — do it, whether heading to a 5-star restaurant or a fancy club to party!

#23

#23

Take A Brewery Tour

Take A Brewery Tour

A nice pint of local beer is enjoyable regardless of the weather, especially with a loved one. Many breweries also arrange behind-the-scenes tours, so you can spend an afternoon learning how they create beer while enjoying a pint or two.

#24

#24

Book A Massage For Couples

Book A Massage For Couples

Need to unwind? Obviously, you do. Both of you. Book a couple’s massage. Knowing your significant other is in the same room as you makes the experience much better and more relaxing.

#25

#25

Take A Hot Air Balloon Ride

Take A Hot Air Balloon Ride

Consider going high over a scenic location in a hot air balloon. You might also bring some champagne to celebrate and pop it with a spectacular view. Actually, no, that's terrible advice, don't pop it anywhere near the hot air balloon.

#26

#26

Stargaze On The Rooftop

Stargaze On The Rooftop

Though stargazing itself is a romantic activity wherever you do it, there's nothing quite like cuddling up on a blanket on the rooftop with your special someone while gazing up at the stars!

#27

#27

Do A Spaghetti Kiss

Do A Spaghetti Kiss

The spaghetti kiss scene from Lady and the Tramp is unquestionably its most famous moment. Even though it's a movie cliché, doing it with your S/O will undoubtedly make you giggle — even better if you both attempt to recreate the scene without using your hands!

#28

#28

Visit The Place You Had Your First Kiss

Visit The Place You Had Your First Kiss

Can you still recall where you shared your first kiss? Maybe it happened at the movies, in the park, or at your parent's home? Whatever the case, nothing is more romantic than revisiting that particular location and sharing those memories.

#29

#29

Find A New Hobby To Do Together

Find A New Hobby To Do Together

Learning something new together can help to spice things up when the days begin to blend into one another and become a little tedious. Whether it's baking from YouTube tutorials or skiing, learning new things can make hobbies you can enjoy together.

#30

#30

Sleep In A Castle

Sleep In A Castle

What girl or boy doesn't dream of being a princess or prince at some time in their life? Though fairytales don't exist in real life, you can make your life as close to it as possible. Even if you weren't born into a royal family, you could book a room in a castle and spend the night in it with your prince or princess!

#31

#31

Learn Your Love Languages

Learn Your Love Languages

Whether both of you decide to read Gary Chapman’s book (highly recommend) or complete a quiz online, discussing with your partner how both of you prefer to express and receive love can help resolve many misunderstandings in your relationship and significantly improve your love life.

#32

#32

Host An Epic Dinner Party

Host An Epic Dinner Party

There is nothing like a dinner party to gather people together, whether you’re organizing a more casual or a formal gathering. It’s also an excellent opportunity to get to know each other’s social circles.

#33

#33

Go To An Escape Room

Go To An Escape Room

Take your partner to an escape room to test your relationship and how well you can cooperate when faced with a challenge. You must solve puzzles and riddles to exit a locked room in a set period. Although it seems simple, errrrrr... it’s not!

#34

#34

Complete A Puzzle Together

Complete A Puzzle Together

Most of us haven’t engaged in this enjoyable activity since we were kids. So shut off the rest of the world for just some time while you assemble a puzzle with your S/O. Even just that will make the time worthwhile.

#35

#35

Recreate Your First Date

Recreate Your First Date

Try to recall your very first date with your partner and recreate every detail of it, including the location, clothes you wore, the food you had, and any topics you might have touched upon. In fact, proposals often take the form of a first-date recreation. Just saying!

#36

#36

Take A Cooking Class

Take A Cooking Class

If watching cooking shows is one of your pastimes, take it a step further and take a cooking class together. You'll not only have a blast but also return home with new ideas and recipes you can try by yourselves.

#37

#37

Plan Your Future

Plan Your Future

There comes a moment that requires you to discuss your future plans as a couple, particularly if you're married or have been dating for a while. You can talk about matters like eloping, starting a family, finding ways to save money for a house, and more.

#38

#38

Go On A Double Date

Go On A Double Date

Wish to spice up your regular date nights a tad? Go on a double date! Invite a mutual friend couple or two of your single friends and play matchmakers! And who knows, double dates might become a regular thing you do!

#39

#39

Create A Monogram

Create A Monogram

Combining your initials will allow you to create a unique monogram that you may use to customize anything you wish. Monograms can be stitched on bathroom towels, imprinted on t-shirts, printed on stationery, or turned into charms. Whatever you desire!

#40

#40

Volunteer Together

Volunteer Together

There are numerous reasons why volunteering is among the best things a person can do. Speaking of personal gains, your self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-confidence can benefit from a simple act of volunteering and helping someone. Since you are helping people and the community, you feel proud and accomplished.

#41

#41

Watch The Sunset And Sunrise In A Single Day

Watch The Sunset And Sunrise In A Single Day

The definition of romance is cuddling up with your S/O to watch a breathtaking sunrise or sunset. Or both! The best bit, you don't need to go far to enjoy a beautiful sunset. Just look for an area with few trees and structures and a clear view of the western sky.

#42

#42

Stay In Bed All Day

Stay In Bed All Day

Refrain from doing any tasks, take the day off, and spend the afternoon and evening relaxing in bed. Chat, kiss, watch movies or TikTok, or read a book to one another. The options are endless, and all within the comforts of your own bed!

#43

#43

Play Bingo

Play Bingo

Playing bingo with your S/O can be a lot of fun! You can start a joint pastime that makes life much more joyful moving forward by going to a nearby bingo event and giving it a try.

#44

#44

Move In Together

Move In Together

Another relationship milestone that you and your partner can attain in the upcoming years is moving in together. It might be the greatest decision you've ever made if it's done with open communication and a good perspective.

#45

#45

Be More Adventurous

Be More Adventurous

What could be more romantic than exploring the beautiful world out there and experiencing the many "firsts" together? Both list all the destinations you want to visit. It's very likely that at least some of your picked travel destinations will overlap. Go there first.

#46

#46

Create Your Signature "Couple Cocktail"

Create Your Signature "Couple Cocktail"

The cost of buying drinks in a bar can be high, and some places are so loud that you have to yell at each other to be heard. Instead, why don’t you purchase the required spirits and mixers and make your signature couple’s cocktail at home? Or, try any of these mocktail recipes!

#47

#47

Adopt A Pet

Adopt A Pet

Adopting a pet has so many incredible advantages. They’ll improve your life in various ways, like reducing stress and getting you both more active. And in return, you’ll provide a helpless animal with the loving home they deserve.

#48

#48

Have Breakfast In Bed

Have Breakfast In Bed

With a delicious breakfast in bed, you may start your morning off in a wonderfully relaxed way. Ordering room service in a hotel might be the simplest way to accomplish this bucket list item, but don’t pass up the chance to do it in your own home too.

#49

#49

Take A Tandem Bike Ride

Take A Tandem Bike Ride

Bikes that can accommodate two people riding at once are called tandem bikes. With you and your S/O at the wheel, they make for a fantastic afternoon bike ride down the river, through a park, or wherever you like, which is sure to brighten your day and bring you plenty of laughter!

#50

#50

Have A Tech-Free Date

Have A Tech-Free Date

It's healthy to escape from technology every now and then, especially if doing so allows you to spend more time with someone you care about. You may spend the day playing board games, having a candlelight supper, reading novels by the fire, and sipping hot cocoa.

#51

#51

Play Twister

Play Twister

Playing Twister may be a great way to build a connection with your date if you're still getting to know one other. And get a little touchy! Because it's pretty much impossible to escape that when playing Twister.

#52

#52

Sing A Karaoke Duet

Sing A Karaoke Duet

It is an experience that you will remember and talk about long after. So pick the song, summon the courage, and take on the stage to make a memory that will last a lifetime. And hey, even if you two end up sounding like a cat chorus, the memory will be even more priceless!

#53

#53

Go To The Theatre

Go To The Theatre

You are in for a lovely surprise if you or your S/O have never seen a live theater performance! The beauty and enchantment of a live performance are what distinguish a theater show from any other.

#54

#54

Go Bowling

Go Bowling

Bowling is a great date idea for virtually any couple who wants to have a fun yet relaxed evening. Also, it motivates you both to put out your best effort, allowing you to shine in each other's eyes!

#55

#55

Horseback Ride On The Beach

Horseback Ride On The Beach

You've probably seen countless commercials showing a couple enjoying a romantic horseback ride over a mountain top or on a beach with white sand. Why not replicate one of these advertisements for your couple's bucket list?

#56

#56

Bake Together

Bake Together

Like your relationship, baking needs excellent perseverance, the right ingredients, and their quantities for the best results! The fact that you can consume your baked goodies afterward is the best bit, though.

#57

#57

Share A Milkshake

Share A Milkshake

Another movie cliché that we can get behind and actually encourage! Find a place in your state that makes the most delicious milkshakes, ask for the extra paper(!) straw, and have a blast sipping on that deliciousness together.

#58

#58

Surprise Your Partner

Surprise Your Partner

Besides rekindling the thrill and passion, surprising your partner has benefits beyond simply elevating the receiver's mood. It also demonstrates your thoughtfulness and gratitude. There are key moments when you can show your partner how much you care, but it's essential to remember that every day is an occasion to do so.

#59

#59

Get Drinks At A Rooftop Bar

Get Drinks At A Rooftop Bar

With the city lights above, light chatter in the background, and, if you’re lucky, stars in the sky, rooftop bars are inviting spots to lounge in. Drinking on a rooftop bar with your sweetheart is an incredibly romantic experience you should try at least once.

#60

#60

Read A Book To Each Other

Read A Book To Each Other

If both of you enjoy reading, engage in it together. Whether you are reading separately or prefer for one to read while the other is listening, it’s a perfect way to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon. However, the partner who’s reading gets their coffee or hot cocoa served!

#61

#61

Take A Bubble Bath

Take A Bubble Bath

Bubble baths with rubber duckies are not just for kids. Maybe except for the ducks part, adults may also relax in a bubble bath and enjoy it with their S/O. Add a few drops of essential oil, light some candles, and put on some romantic music. Oh, and definitely add some sparkling wine to complete this bubbly experience!

#62

#62

Go Skydiving

Go Skydiving

Due to its risky nature, which demands a high level of trust, extreme sports like skydiving can forge even stronger connections between those involved. Besides, according to research, boosting emotional stimulation levels can enhance attraction and arousal between two people!

#63

#63

Try Bungee Jumping

Try Bungee Jumping

Taking a literal “leap” of faith might be thrilling (and terrifying) for those who like to play things safe. Still, it’s a memorable way to let go of all your problems as you jump, assured that nothing wrong will happen. Also, if you do this together, you'll never forget the expression on your partner's face as you both dive through the air!

#64

#64

Get Your Fortunes Read

Get Your Fortunes Read

You can have your fate told by visiting a fortune teller or psychic. It will be entertaining to compare forecasts with one another and see how they turn out. Well, as long as the two of you are present in each other's forecasts. If not, yikes... it's probably not true anyways!

#65

#65

Make Your Own Wine Or Beer

Make Your Own Wine Or Beer

There are kits available for home beer brewing, and some vineyards also provide programs that let you make your own blends. Make your own alcoholic beverage, and then toast with your S/O after you've worked so hard to make it! Or, you can save the tasting for a special date night or even your wedding day.

#66

#66

Run A Marathon

Run A Marathon

Anyone can complete a marathon, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes to prepare for it. Make achieving this challenging objective a joint effort between you and your partner.

#67

Make A Scrapbook

Make A Scrapbook

How are you meant to remember every wonderful moment you've shared as a couple? Taking photos is key. Even if the two of you aren't in the frame, a photo of the beach you visited on the first date or the funny sign you saw on your car ride also count as excellent materials for a scrapbook. By making one, you can relive your favorite moments as often as you'd like.

#68

Take A Workout Class

Take A Workout Class

Although working out with your loved one may not seem like the most romantic idea (although you will come out both sweaty and hot after it), it may help you stay motivated and encourage one another as you work toward your health and fitness goals!

#69

Dress Up In Couples Costumes For Halloween

Dress Up In Couples Costumes For Halloween

Have you ever wondered what famous fairytale, movie, or book couple you and your S/O best resonate with? Perhaps Bonnie and Clyde (but without the tragic ending) or Baby and Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing? Halloween is the perfect time to recreate these famous couples!

#70

Play Mini Golf

Play Mini Golf

Playing mini golf is your best bet if you want to have a relaxed yet fun time together. It's an excellent option for couples because it's one of the few games where the outcome isn't all that important, but the experience.

#71

Go Axe Throwing

Go Axe Throwing

Axe throwing is undoubtedly a lot of fun. But it's also an excellent opportunity to express any aggravations and reduce stress without bringing it back home. Also, whoever can strike the bullseye first wins the prize!

#72

Go Vegetarian (Or Vegan) For One Month

Go Vegetarian (Or Vegan) For One Month

If, for whatever reason, you want to consume less meat or simply want a challenge that you and your partner can both participate in simultaneously, try going vegetarian (or vegan) for a month. You may experiment with new meatless recipes or visit eateries that serve vegan-friendly options!

#73

Get Naughty In Every Room Of Your House

Get Naughty In Every Room Of Your House

Think again if you believe that sexy time with your S/O can only happen in the bedroom. This can help you explore and become more receptive to new lovemaking experiences in addition to being an exciting way to spice things up.

#74

Go Berry Picking

Go Berry Picking

Another fantastic outdoor activity you can do with your sweetheart is picking berries. You can pick your own berries at pick-your-own farms located in many states. If you’re looking for a particular type of berry, just be sure to first verify which ones are in season.

#75

Get Matching Tattoos

Get Matching Tattoos

A couple’s tattoo is more than a commitment to your skin but a promise to keep the relationship going for as long as the tattoo will last. Which is, well, till the end. Still, a tried-and-tested tip, don’t go for names or initials.

