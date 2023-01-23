Below, we've compiled the relationship goals ideas that will hopefully inspire you to sweeten your relationship with your soulmate. From joint recreation time to saying "I love you" more, below, you will find the many cute relationship goals and objectives you may want to apply to your love life. What's your opinion regarding setting goals in a relationship? Voice your thoughts in the comments! P.S. Don't forget to give the cutest relationship goals an upvote!

Let's not mix up the expectations set by the media and actually achievable, healthy relationship goals. First, the relationship goals checklist should be very individual per couple. While similar, every couple faces different problems. No couple is perfect (except for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds); everyone needs a little polishing done there and there. Whether having trust issues, opposing opinions, or carrying hurts from the past, every pair has at least a single relationship goal they could work on to improve their affinity. And luckily, if you are in it for the long term, there's plenty of time to achieve every single one of them.

Imagine it’s 2015. The “Don’t Judge Challenge” is trending, Snapchat filters are still great, and you are scrolling on whatever social media was popping back then and stumble across the slang phrases popular at the time: “on fleek,” “bae” (guilty of using it still), or “goals.” Speaking of which, ever since #GOALS started trending, the term 'relationship goals’ has become something of a mockery and utterly unattainable to normal, aka non-influencer, couples. However, while the idea of a couple setting relationship goals today may seem cringe, it's really not; in fact, it's very encouraged.

#1 Get comfortable with silence.



Spending a lot of time together in a relationship is perfectly normal, especially if you live with your S/O. Still, there's no need to constantly chitchat to fill in the silence. Therefore it helps to become comfortable just sitting quietly and doing your own thing without feeling the need to keep the conversation going. Your daily lives together will be so much more serene if you can sit quietly together and feel at ease.

#2 Enjoy your own lives without feeling jealous.



Despite being a couple, you both have the right to live as you wish. Without putting you down or showing envy, your partner should encourage and let you do things and participate in activities on your own. Guilt-tripping your partner for having a girls' or lads' night is an absolute no-go.

#3 Have your own lives.



Having your personal life with your own friends, family, and hobbies will help you feel whole as an individual. Because at the end of the day, your partner adds to your life, not completes it, no matter how romantic that may sound. Moreover, it will offer you and your sweetheart something to discuss when you see each other.

#4 Leave love notes.



Little love notes left around the house (or texted randomly) are a terrific way to show that you care and are thinking of the person. Perhaps you know your S/O has a tough day ahead at work. Leaving them a sticky note on the fridge to find in the morning might be exactly what they needed. If you are not living together, send them a text message with a few nice words and a ton of "😘," "❤️," and "🥰."

#5 Leave the past in the past.



One of the most crucial parts of any good relationship is letting go of the past, which is easier said than done. If you're finding it difficult to get past old disagreements, consider discussing how you may both go about forgiving and mending with your partner. Couple therapy is also an option.

#6 Allow one another space to grow.



You still have a lot of exhilarating moments ahead of you in life. In five years, you might look back and hardly recognize the person you were. While that spin-off is exciting, it can occasionally feel like you have lost touch with the person you first fell in love with as you and your partner change and mature. Provided you give each other space to grow, you and your partner can sustain the love and passion for each other despite whatever the future holds.

#7 Get to know each other's friends.



An essential aspect of any relationship is joining each other's social networks. We are speaking about getting to know their friends, not finding out their passwords to social media. Your partner having a good relationship with your friends demonstrates that things are moving smoothly.

#8 Go on an actual date.



While "Netflix and chill" isn't a bad date night idea, it certainly is trite. This kind of date, though, is a missed chance to get to know your partner better. To reconnect with your S/O and create memories with them, make it a point to go on an actual date, aka outside the comforts of your home, at least once a month.

#9 Learn to hear each other, not just listen.



Although it's a bit of a cliché, it's a good sign if you and your S/O can complete each other's sentences. To work towards that, connect when you speak; pay attention rather than just hear what's being said. It's important to hear the actual message, not just the words that convey it.

#10 Be kind. Always.



Be as kind as you can in the relationship, both in how you see your partner and what you decide to give in the relationship. Assume the best, believe in their virtue, and go above and beyond to show them kindness. One brief but essential relationship objective for a truly fulfilling love is to be kind.

#11 Be a safe space for each other.



Setting firm boundaries to protect your partner and your love is one of the most crucial relationship goals for long-term happiness. Create a space where there is no criticism, you can be completely honest without the fear of being judged, and filled with trust that can endure both your finest and worst traits in one another.

#12 Surprise each other.



You don't need pricey presents or fancy dinner dates to make your lover smile. With a surprise text message that reads "I love you," "I miss you," or "I can't wait to see you," you can instantly make your S/O's day.

#13 Learn each other’s love languages.



Whether both of you decide to read Gary Chapman’s book (highly recommend) or complete a quiz online, discussing with your partner how both of you prefer to express and receive love can help resolve many misunderstandings in your relationship and significantly improve your love life.

#14 Make a vacation bucket list.



What could be more romantic than exploring the beautiful world out there and experiencing the many "firsts" together? Both list all the destinations you want to visit. It's very likely that at least some of your picked travel destinations will overlap. Go there first.

#15 Celebrate each other's successes.



When you or your partner achieve a significant victory, allocate some time to celebrate it properly. Celebrating each other's accomplishments helps strengthen your relationship and make sure you both feel loved and special, whether it's a toast with a glass of red wine over a dinner plate at home or something more fancy.

#16 Talk openly about unwanted, "negative" emotions.



Be honest with your partner if you experience jealousy, suspicion, anger, or other unpleasant emotions. It can be tempting to suppress feelings we feel bad about having, but doing so will eventually make it harder for you and your partner to have a loving relationship. Emotions are supposed to be felt. Feeling what you feel, positive or negative, is perfectly normal and OK!

#17 Highlight the things you have in common.



Focusing on the differences between you and your partner can be simple, but highlighting your similarities can help you communicate and understand each other more effectively.

#18 Don't take life too seriously.



Remember that spontaneity, joy, and laughter are all significant elements of your life with your partner. Don't be afraid to be a little foolish, and take the time to see the unanticipated enjoyment and fun in the situations you come across.

#19 Discuss your boundaries.



You both stand a better chance of making it work if you talk to your significant other about each of your personal boundaries. Since they are unaware of your limitations, how are they supposed to respect them? Address any relevant subjects, whether financial, intimate, family, or parenting boundaries.

#20 Give more compliments to each other.



Making your partner feel loved and appreciated by complimenting them on how good they look, how hard they worked on something, or something you like about their personality can also help to remind you of all their beautiful traits and the reasons you fell in love with them in the first place.

#21 Create a savings goal for an indulgence item or trip.



There is no better time to start saving than now if you and your partner share any goals you want to achieve. Together, set a savings target for the vehicle, luxury getaway, new house, or whatever the two of you have dreamed of.

#22 Help each other achieve individual goals.



Contrary to popular belief, a relationship is also a partnership. As a result, it’s about working as a team and supporting one another individually. You may want to start a new exercise regimen, learn a foreign language, or work on your inner self. Talk about your personal objectives and hold each other accountable.

#23 Watch each other's favorite film or read each other's favorite book.



Although it is said that the eyes are the window to the soul, in today's media-driven world, your partner's preferred book, movie, or television program may reveal much more about them than the color of their eyes could. Engaging in something that has touched your S/O's heart is an excellent way to get to know them better.

#24 Create a morning and evening routine.



Nothing helps you start and end each day on the right foot more than having a morning and evening routine that establishes expectations and time for you to spend with each other. For example, if you wake up at different times or one of you doesn't eat breakfast, make it a habit to eat dinner together. Your evening routine may involve taking off your makeup while your S/O blasts songs in the shower. Whatever suits your schedule!

#25 Never stop flirting with each other.



When you've been in a relationship for a long time, you don't feel the need to impress or win over your partner. Stop now and alter that perception! Making eye contact, teasing, using cute nicknames, and pretending to pick up your S/O at a bar are all considered flirting. Just because you've established a relationship with someone doesn't mean you should stop being flirty with them. Remind your partner (and yourself) why they captured your heart in the first place.

#26 Become best friends.



This relationship goal is simple and straightforward: become best friends. Ultimately, your partner is someone who understands you and (likely) spends most of their time with you. As the adage goes, "love is friendship set on fire."

#27 Hold hands more often.



Whether your or your S/O’s love language is physical touch, never cease holding hands. It is romantic, pulls you closer together, and reestablishes your connection all at once. Make it a habit. Whether you've been together for a short or a long time, young or old. Always keep hands together (or on each other). On the street, in the park, in bed, on the kitchen counter...

#28 Discuss THOSE topics.



If you haven’t already, address issues like parenthood, religion, work-life balance, politics, and finances with your partner. If you and your partner don’t share the same opinion on everything, discussing it early on in a relationship will help you spot potential incompatibility areas so that you can prepare for them and work on them together.

#29 Consider couple's therapy.



It's okay to seek counseling when things become difficult and you can't solve the issues between the two of you on your own. Despite the stigma surrounding therapy, whether individual or couple, these people are professionals who do this for a living. When your teeth hurt and painkillers cease to help, you don't just wait it out. You go to the dentist. Don't create a stigma around things that save millions of relationships.

#30 Create an intimacy bucket list



Apply the concept of a bucket list — which we all know and understand — to your naughty life. Set aside time for each of you to list all the things you'd like to try. Whether it's toys, poses, or sites... you get the drill. Together, look over both lists and decide which list items you would be willing to try, hesitant to attempt, or absolutely not into. You'll gain clarity and perhaps find it easier to have this talk as a result, and you can then add the positives to your shared smexy bucket list!

#31 Plan out a weekly date night where no phones are allowed.



Today, when every other interaction is done through a phone click, it might be difficult to go “offline,” even if it’s just for a few hours. However, not using your phone while with someone shows that you genuinely enjoy the time with that person. And believe us, they will undoubtedly notice and appreciate it. The interaction is much better when your eyes are locked on one another, not an LED screen.

#32 Read together.



If both of you enjoy reading, engage in it together. Whether you are reading separately or prefer for one to read while the other is listening, it’s a perfect way to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon. However, the partner who’s reading gets their coffee or hot cocoa served!

#33 Make a scrapbook of your favorite memories together.



How are you meant to remember every wonderful moment you've shared as a couple? Taking photos is key. Even if the two of you aren't in the frame, a photo of the beach you visited on the first date or the funny sign you saw on your car ride also count as excellent materials for a scrapbook. By making one, you can relive your favorite moments as often as you'd like.

#34 Take a trip.



Think of going on a vacation with your partner if your current surroundings start to feel a little suffocating. From a weekend break to a cottage in the woods to an overseas voyage, there are many possibilities for a trip that will take you out of your element and help you and your partner reconnect.

#35 Be honest with yourselves and each other.



For a relationship to be successful, honesty is key, yet often the hardest person to be honest with is yourself. Being honest with yourself and your S/O about what you need, want, and what isn't working for you can make you a stronger person and ensure your relationship lasts.

#36 Keep your word.



When you promise to do anything for your significant other, follow through on your word! Keeping one's word can assist you and your S/O in developing trust. It will also demonstrate your genuine love and respect for them.

#37 Learn to understand and celebrate your differences.



Openly discussing your similarities and differences with your partner will help you better understand (and predict) one another's emotions, reactions, and intentions.

#38 Try something new together.



Learning something new together can help to spice things up when the days begin to blend into one another and become a little tedious. Whether it's baking from YouTube tutorials or skiing, learning new things can make hobbies you can enjoy together.

#39 Celebrate your anniversaries.



Don't let exciting days as such pass without a celebration. No matter how long you've been dating (or married), marking the time you've spent together shows how important your relationship is to both of you. Guys, that's exactly why we need to decide on the date!

#40 Make a chore chart.



Need help ironing out the finer points of household work? A chore chart can be very beneficial. It can make things go more smoothly and prevent conflicts over the dirty dishes in the sink by setting expectations for who will do which tasks and when.

#41 Do something spur-of-the-moment.



Doing something impromptu with your significant other can add color to your life and relieve some of the tension of your rigid schedules in a society where we are expected to plan every aspect of our daily lives.

#42 Set expectations for PDA.



Some couples enjoy exchanging kisses and being all touchy in front of others, while others don't. And that's perfectly fine. Just be aware of your partner's preferences and respect the boundaries you have talked about.

#43 Enjoy the great outdoors together.



Any amount of vitamin D is beneficial. A delightful way to spend time together is to find outside activities that both you and your S/O will enjoy. You can't go wrong with some outdoor time, whether you want to read a book in the shade of a tree or go on a long weekend hike.

#44 Make your home feel like home.



If you share a home with your S/O, create an atmosphere that gives you both a sense of security, comfort, and love. Creating an environment that supports you both when life gets busy will serve you a long way.

#45 Say "I love you" often.



Likely, your lover won't get tired of hearing you say, "I love you," no matter how many times you say it. Just three short words might be exactly what they needed at that moment. Apply this frequently!

#46 Start small.



Oftentimes, the goals portrayed by these contemporary couples you see on TikTok or Instagram "living their best life" might appear so lofty that realizing them can seem unattainable. So, why bother? Well, for many reasons. As the old saying goes, the grass is always greener on the other side. Hence, work on taking baby steps to put YOU and YOUR partner on the right track rather than allowing yourself to become overwhelmed.

#47 In sickness and in health.



There are times when things are better and others when they are worse. Your relationship may be healthy at times or may face difficulties. Accepting both the good and the bad in a relationship is a great indicator of a strong relationship. Work on it.

#48 Romance never goes out of fashion.



Clichés can be super helpful at times. Do the simplest things that will make you both feel cherished without spending any money. Enjoy the stars, take a bubble bath at home, or get up early to watch the sunrise together. Romance is not dead. We repeat: ROMANCE IS NOT DEAD!

#49 The phone trust test.



Would you snoop into your partner's phone if they had left it within easy reach? Would you check their messages, gallery, or Instagram DMs? Or do you fully trust your partner? Having a solid foundation of trust is one of the fundamental objectives of any relationship. If trust is something you need to work on, be sure to make time for it.

#50 Document your relationship.



Documenting your love is a beautiful relationship goal to set. Messages of reinforcement, movie ticket receipts, photos from memorable occasions, and other sentimental items may be saved and stored in a box as a constant reminder of your relationship's bliss. When having problems, whether concerning your relationship or not, you can open the memory box and remind yourself that you always have someone to rely on or that you have shared many more happy moments than sad ones.

#51 Make a 5-year plan.



For a happy, long-lasting relationship, partners must have a vision for their future both as a couple and as individuals. And most importantly, their future plans shouldn’t contradict each other. Thus, if you haven’t done so already, talk to your partner about your plans for the future. Outline your expectations and aspirations regarding housing, careers, income, and other important areas of life.

#52 Make a budget — and stick to it.



In any relationship, money-related issues become the subject of many heated arguments. Unfortunately, heated not in the sense that two get turned on and take things to the bedroom. It should come as no surprise that disagreements over finances are one of the main reasons for breakups and divorce. Hence, having the “money talk” with your partner is very important, whether it requires setting up a budget and tracking finances or not.

#53 Make time to touch base every day.



Making time to talk about your days with each other can become neglected in the jumble of daily life. Still, always make time to talk about what's new in your life and spend at least a few minutes together whenever you get the chance, whether it's at the dinner table or while getting ready in the morning. Heck, even if one is taking, excuse us, a dookie while the other is in the shower!

#54 Keep in touch with each other's loved ones.



Building ties with the people your S/O cares about is necessary for you and your significant other to live harmoniously. Thus, participate in your partner's family events and celebrations. Whenever you get the occasion, try to involve them, reach out to them, and get to know them. Even if you don't form a solid friendship, respect is the bare minimum.

#55 Sign up for an exercise or art class together.



Leaving the house to engage in an enjoyable activity as a pair will help you grow closer. Whether you choose spin classes at the gym or painting or ceramics classes at a neighboring studio, taking up a new pastime with your partner will strengthen your relationship and provide you both with a memory you'll treasure for years to come.

#56 Make time to chill together.



You can organize one evening weekly for relaxing spa treatments, such as massages or bubble baths. Even evenings spent on the couch eating chocolate-covered strawberries and watching Netflix with face masks on count towards the experience. After a long day or workweek, treating your significant other to a relaxing evening can help both of you decompress.

#57 Make a list of things you love about each other and exchange them.



A physical reminder of why you love each other can be helpful on days when nothing seems to go right. Write down all the attributes of your partner you love and exchange the lists. When you feel a little low, and your partner isn't around to reassure you, look at the list and be reminded of all the lovely reasons your partner fell in love with you.

#58 Communicate about intimacy.



If you haven't already, now might be the perfect moment to have an open conversation about intimacy and the bedroom stuff. Because each individual is unique, sexual compatibility depends just as much on communication as it does on chemistry. Communicate your needs clearly, and it's very likely that all your wishes be granted *wink wink.*

#59 Forget "me vs. you"; it's "us vs. the problem."



It might be all too easy to feel that you and your partner are at odds when life's tensions arise. However, adopting an "us vs. the problem" mentality means that you and your partner are fighting the challenges you are experiencing together as a team. This keeps you strong as a duo and often makes the problem go away faster.

#60 Learn something new about each other.



You could assume you know everything about your partner if you've been together for a while. But because people are so multifaceted and complex, new discoveries can be made constantly. Find a way to learn something new about them every week.

#61 Make love a certain number of times each week.



Humans are animals, and animals have instincts. In the animal world, it's (not-so-appealingly) called "mating." Everyone's needs are different, and for some people, it's necessary to have consistent, routine lovemaking. Hence, discuss the "perfect dose" of coupling you would like (or can handle) per week. Or day. Some couples do it once a week, while others need it daily. Whatever the number is, as long as the two of you are satisfied, it's enough.

#62 Start planning to become parents.



Suppose you've decided that you both want to become parents. First of all, congrats! Second, starting to mentally and financially prepare for kids is essential. There are many things to consider. When will you start trying to conceive? Should you go off a particular medication before you do? What are your plans in case you experience fertility problems? How will you manage work and raising a child? Will either of you go on maternity or paternity leave, etc.? Have a plan, and you'll be alright. You will be alright anyways, but having a plan sure helps!

#63 Start preparing for retirement.



It's never too early to start preparing for the inevitable. If you two are in this relationship for the long term, retirement is a topic you should definitely discuss. Do you have a target retirement age in mind? What kind of lifestyle do you imagine having at this point in your lives? Spend some time discussing these questions to ensure that you have a shared understanding of your future. Then, monitor the situation and periodically assess if you're on track to achieve those goals.

#64 Prioritize your relationship.



Put your relationship first. Put your partner first. According to research, prioritizing your relationship gives children the protection, comfort, and stability they need to grow. Also, couples that prioritize their relationship create an ideal space where everyone feels cared for, supported, and secure.

#65 Cuddle each other daily.



To achieve your relationship goals, you must master the skill of affection. Physical touch is crucial in conveying our love to our partner, even more so if it's their primary love language. This can take many different forms: a kiss on the forehead, a back rub as they play video games, a hand on your leg while they drive, holding hands, or a 10-minute morning cuddle.

#66 Set expectations for gifts.



One of the most trying aspects of a relationship might be giving gifts. Choosing gifts might be stressful (when it shouldn't be) when you don't know how big or expensive they should be. The easiest way to avoid leaving things up to interpretation is to discuss your expectations for gifts in advance.

#67 Discuss social media.



Every couple is unique, so it's essential to understand how your partner approaches social media. Decide on your privacy preferences, the suitable content to post, and the level of public exposure you and your partner are okay with. Last but not least, follow the guidelines you've agreed on!

#68 Talk about your "next steps."



You and your partner must agree on the direction of your relationship. Knowing where your partner's mind is will help maintain a solid foundation of your relationship, whether you're dating and talking about getting engaged, married and talking about having kids, or entirely in another stage of life.

#69 Make time (and money) to have fun.



Making time and putting money aside for pleasant activities with one another is necessary for fulfilling relationships. Consider the money you should set aside from your paycheck for fun things to do together, especially after starting a family. Also, decide what is more important. For example, would you rather go on a weekly date or take a short trip every three months? Make a mutual decision and stick to it.