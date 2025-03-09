Husband Decides Not To Rush Home After Wife’s SOS Call, Ruins Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

While it may sound like a cliché, it’s very much true that trust is the foundation of any long-lasting relationship. Without it, one can never really know if their significant other will be there for them, even if they promised to have and to hold them in sickness and in health.

For this redditor it was her husband who showed her that she could not trust him the way she thought she could. After waking up feeling terrible one morning, she asked him to come home from work as soon as possible, but instead, he took his time and even lied to his wife during the difficult moment.

Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the OP herself, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

When things get rough, it’s important for partners to be able to lean on each other

This woman’s husband failed to be there for her when she needed it the most

According to a nearly unanimous opinion, trust is the main component of a successful relationship

Trust is one of the key elements of a happy and healthy relationship. As a matter of fact, for most people, it is the key element, according to a very recent YouGov survey. It found that for as much as 94% of Americans trust is the key to a successful relationship, followed by honesty (92%) and respect (91%).

Unfortunately, after what the OP went through with her husband—or more like, without him—she realizes that she can not trust her partner. To make matters worse, honesty seemed to be always lacking in the relationship as he lied to his wife, while she was facing severe health issues.

“What upset me the most was the fact that he lied instead of just admitting that he didn’t come to help me. I could have understood if he had a reason or a constraint, but the lie really shook my trust in him. This could have killed me,” the woman told Bored Panda in a recent interview.

The OP continued to share that in the past, her husband has hidden small things from her, but nothing as significant as this. “He has lied before about what time he would be home or neglected to mention that he was working overtime, but never about something this important. [I] didn’t know he was able to do that.”

The situation with her husband was a turning point for the woman

Despite sometimes being broken in a matter of minutes, trust can take a while to be established; it’s usually a long process, which, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Forrest Talley, requires effort and consistency. Talking about how trust transforms relationships on Psychology Today, Dr. Talley pointed to five strategies that help create trust in a relationship: being reliable and consistent, communicating openly, showing empathy, being honest, and seeking and extending forgiveness.

“The strongest bonds between friends, lovers, family, and society more generally are all formed on the foundation of trust,” Dr. Talley wrote. However, for the OP, the foundation was most likely shattered irreparably. In the comments under her post, a netizen suggested asking herself what if it was their child in need of help, waiting helplessly for the OP’s husband to come, and that seemingly helped her see things more clearly.

“This situation was a turning point for me,” she told Bored Panda. “It made me realize that I can’t stay in a relationship where trust is broken like this. I’ve decided that I want a divorce.”

The woman shared that since opening up about her story, she has been focusing on moving forward and prioritizing her well-being. “It’s a difficult process, but I know it’s the right decision for me,” she said.

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

The woman shared an update on how the story unraveled

People in the comments didn’t hold back their opinions on the husband

