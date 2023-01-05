Nothing showcases love and compassion for one another like spending some time together. Sitting around and just chatting can get a bit boring — to the rescue come games for couples to enjoy together. After all, the fun time spent together is time worth remembering. There are a lot of games for couples to play either on their own or with other couple friends. As the saying goes, “the more the merrier.” But with so many fun games for couples to choose from — how large is the game assortment?

Three types of games dominate the genre of couple games. One of the most popular ones is drinking games for couples. As the name gives away, these games require you to involve some alcoholic beverages. But remember to drink moderately or switch to virgin or non-alcoholic options! There are also card games for couples who want to test each other on the intellectual side. However, a warning before playing them — some people hate to be the losers at card games. On the other hand, there are the classic question games for couples who want to know each other better, which are simple to set up.

If you are looking for the best games for couples to enjoy, look no further. You don’t even need to google it — look down below at the list we have compiled. You can find some cool games there, but if you still have doubts, share them with your friend. Upvote the games that sound fun to you and comment under the ones that you tried and enjoyed.