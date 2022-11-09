In today's post, we will discuss where to get the best deals on house cleaning supplies and where to get your car oil changed. Okay, now that we got rid of all the under-18-year-olds, we can jump straight to the actual topic.

While bikini season may be officially over, the fun doesn't stop all year round. So, if a couple of martinis make you want to strip down to a bikini, you surely know how to have a bit of fun. And as a renowned party animal, one must always keep plenty of fun games in the back of one's pocket to keep the crowd entertained. One such game that would undoubtedly up the party or game night a notch is playing would you rather questions.

And no, we're not talking funny would you rather questions like, "would you rather lick the toilet seat or someone's foot?" Instead, we are talking flirty and perhaps a little dirty would you rather questions that will make you uncomfortable in all the wrong (or right) places. But don't worry, these are appropriate for playing with a group of friends, not just in the bedroom with your special someone. *wink wink* And while some questions may be rather vanilla or even awkward, don't be surprised by the sudden hormone surge that some would you rather questions for adults may evoke!

Below, we've compiled a list of naughty would you rather questions for couples, adults, and sensation seekers alike that will surely add a bit of zing and tang to the shindig or game night. Do you know of any more flirty would you rather questions for the more mature set of players? Leave them in the comments! Also, upvote the zestiest questions to move them higher on the list!

#1

Spend your life with someone you don’t love or with someone who doesn’t love you back?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
26 minutes ago

how about neither

#2

Propose to your partner/ be proposed to in a public place or in private?

#3

Would you rather follow your heart or your head while making important decisions about your love life?

#4

Be with someone who loves you more or with someone you love more?

#5

Would you rather have a fairytale wedding or a fairytale honeymoon?

#6

Choose to have a child when you are 18 or not have children at all?

#7

Kiss your partner or hug them right now?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
25 minutes ago

why choose?

#8

Would you rather shower with your celebrity crush or your high school crush?

#9

Would you rather go back to the ex who has hurt you the most or end up alone?

#10

Be with someone who is terrible in bed but can make you laugh or with someone who is incredibly boring but great in bed?

#11

Would you rather experience a short, passionate romance or a peaceful, long-term relationship?

#12

Would you rather cuddle or make out?

#13

Make love in the morning or at night?

#14

Talk dirty while making love or be completely silent while doing it?

#15

Would you rather find the love of your life or find a million pounds?

#16

Achieve a successful career or find the love of your life?

#17

Would you send your nudes to a stranger or send your nudes to an ex?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

wha?

#18

Would you rather date someone with a ridiculously high body count or someone curious about your body count?

Marette
Marette
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Body count?

#19

Would you rather make love beside a fireplace or in the rain?

#20

Be ghosted or get dumped over a phone call or over a text?

#21

Live without your partner or without your best friend?

#22

Marry at this moment or not marry at all?

#23

Have an arranged marriage or never marry?

#24

Love someone unconditionally and have your heart broken forever or never have anyone love you?

#25

Would you rather have your partner love or respect you?

#26

Be with someone who thinks you are too clingy or have a too clingy partner?

#27

Have unlimited money or unlimited love?

#28

Text your partner you love them or say it to them in person?

#29

Tell someone you love them or have them tell you they love you?

#30

Be a good kisser or great in bed?

#31

Meet someone and fall in love with them over time or experience love at first sight?

#32

Have hundreds of lovers during your life or only sleep with just one person your entire life?

#33

Keep a secret from your partner that is eating you alive or tell them that secret and hurt their feelings?

#34

Would you rather live in a lie thinking that the person you love loves you back or to know that they don’t have feelings for you?

#35

Have an average love story that ends well or a once-in-a-lifetime love story that ends up sadly?

#36

Be in a relationship with someone who gets along with your best friend or with someone who gets along with your parents?

#37

Go on vacation with your partner or with your friends?

#38

Live for 100 years without ever having love or live for 30 years with your true soulmate?

#39

Be with someone who is a good person but whom you don’t truly love or with someone who is a bad person but is your real love?

#40

Spend your entire life with the person who gave you your first passionate kiss or with the person you lost your virginity with?

#41

Run into your ex or run into their ex on your first date with someone new?

#42

Stay friends with your ex or never talk to them again?

#43

Know your partner cheated on you or never find out about it?

#44

Experience unrequited love or never know how it feels to be in love?

#45

Be with someone who stops loving you after a while or with someone who never loved you back?

#46

Would you rather tease with hot water or ice cubes?

#47

Do it with the lights on or off?

#48

Make out on your parents’ bed or in the furniture store?

#49

Be submissive or dominant in the bedroom?

#50

Be on the bottom or on the top?

#51

Would you rather be a professional erotic movie star or have your amateur erotic movie tape leaked?

#52

Lose your virginity with a stranger or with your arch-enemy?

#53

Would you rather have a one night stand with someone really attractive or someone really skilled in bed?

#54

Would you rather have kinky night or romantic night?

#55

While making love, would you rather be blindfolded or be handcuffed?

#56

Would you rather make out with a priest or a married woman?

#57

Would you rather lose your virginity to a virgin or an experienced partner?

#58

Would you rather date a virgin with zero experience or date someone who has plenty of experience but has now become celibate?

#59

Would you rather make out with your celebrity crush or get paid $5,000?

#60

Would you rather make love with a new person every year or one person for the rest of your life?

#61

Would you rather kiss your celebrity crush or have over 1 million followers on social media?

#62

Choose a relationship with someone who is 10 years younger than you or someone who is 10 years older?

#63

Marry someone you don’t find physically attractive but has a great personality or someone who is great looking but doesn’t have a personality you like?

#64

Date someone you know nothing about or someone from your group of friends?

#65

Have a jealous partner or someone who doesn’t care if you see other people?

#66

Go for a one-night-stand or be in a ‘friends with benefits’ kind of relationship?

#67

Be fatal for the opposite gender or have just one person love you unconditionally?

#68

Would you rather move in with your partner before or after marriage?

#69

Meet your soulmate and end up without them or never meet them?

#70

Get caught cheating or catch your partner cheating?

#71

Hit on someone or have someone hit on you?

#72

Be with someone more or less attractive than you?

#73

Hold your partner’s hand or put your hand around their waist?

#74

Fall asleep next to your partner or wake up next to them?

#75

Kiss your partner in public or when you are alone?

#76

Be dumped or be the one who breaks things off?

#77

Give up kissing or give up making love?

#78

Drunkenly text your ex, telling them you still love them or get stopped by the police for drinking and driving?

#79

Fall asleep next to the ex you hate or next to a complete stranger?

#80

Know that you’ll never find everlasting love or know that you’ll always get cheated on?

#81

Get an expensive gift from your loved one or have them hand make you something?

#82

Would you rather have your toy die in the middle of your making love session or lose your orgasm entirely?

#83

Be extremely jealous but never get cheated on or to have your partner constantly cheat on you without you ever suspecting a thing?

#84

Have a person by your side who has completely different worldviews than you or someone who has completely different interests than you?

#85

Be in a relationship while still having feelings for your ex or in a relationship where your partner still has feelings for their ex?

#86

Cheat on your partner or propose a threesome?

#87

Have children with someone you don’t love or be with someone you love but without ever being able to have children?

#88

Never have an orgasm or know that not one of your sleep partners has ever had an orgasm with you?

#89

Make love or have a quickie?

#90

Make love in the shower or in the bathtub?

#91

Watch someone have making love or have someone watch you do it?

#92

Would you rather give a lap dance or a strip tease?

#93

Make love ten times a day or not have it for an entire year?

#94

Would you rather send your nude photos or dirty talk messages?

#95

Be in a ‘two girls one guy’ kind of threesome or in a ‘two guys one girl’ threesome?

#96

Would you rather make love in the club bathroom or in the airplane bathroom?

#97

Be an escort or a erotic movie star?

#98

Would you rather give a lap dance or get one?

#99

Would you rather touch yourself in private or in the presence of your significant other?

#100

Would you rather be horny all the time or never be able to have an orgasm?

#101

Would you rather have the lights on or off during foreplay?

#102

Would you rather touch a guy or watch a guy touch you?

#103

If you were to make love with a guy, would you rather sleep with Justin Bieber or Nick Jonas?

#104

Would you rather marry a virgin or someone who has had multiple sexual partners?

#105

Would you rather your special one calls you “Daddy” or “Baby”?

#106

Would you rather accidentally send a dirty text message to your boss or your partner’s mom?

#107

Would you rather have uncontrollable gas for an entire month or wet yourself at work?

#108

Ladies, would you rather wear lingerie every day or never wear a bra again?

#109

Would you rather make love involving melted chocolate or whipped cream?

#110

Date your best friend’s partner or vice versa?

#111

Remain single or have a bad marriage?

#112

Have a committed relationship or meaningless flings?

#113

Have a bad relationship with your in-laws or for your spouse to have a bad relationship with your family and friends?

#114

Like to know that your partner is cheating on you or live in a lie?

#115

Would you rather date someone who has more or less money than you?

#116

Would you rather spend your life with a person more or less educated than you?

#117

Stay in or go out on a date?

#118

Send your partner a good morning or a good night text?

#119

Celebrate Valentine’s day or your anniversary with your better half?

#120

Have a romantic dinner or breakfast in bed?

#121

Break someone’s heart or let someone break your heart?

#122

Have a partner who emotionally neglects you or a partner who is too clingy?

#123

Would you rather have another 10 years with your partner or a one-night stand with your celebrity crush?

#124

Be unattractive and have an attractive partner or be attractive but have an unattractive partner?

#125

Be with someone, knowing they don’t love you or be with someone who cheated on you, knowing that they love you?

#126

Confess your feelings to your crush or patiently wait for them to make the first move?

#127

Would you rather fart or burp every time you orgasm?

#128

Spend Valentine’s day all alone or go on a blind date on Valentine’s day?

#129

Have your other half cook you a meal or take you out to a fancy dinner?

#130

Discover that your partner doesn’t find you sexually attractive or that they are with you just to get into your pants?

#131

End a relationship or have your partner end it for you?

#132

Lose all of your photos ever taken with your partner or lose everything they’ve ever given you?

#133

Would you rather Netflix and chill or go out with friends?

#134

Would you rather have a drawer full of toys or kinky outfits?

#135

Would you rather use a toy to please yourself in the presence of your significant other or use a toy to please yourself when your significant other is away?

#136

Get a horrible present from your partner or give them something you see they don’t like?

#137

Break up with your partner on your anniversary or while you two are on a road trip?

#138

Find out your partner had a one-night-stand or that they cheat on you with their ex?

#139

Have your partner cheat on you with your best friend or cheat on you with your arch enemy?

#140

Hang out with your partner’s ex or have your partner hang out with your ex?

#141

Do it on the kitchen table or on the kitchen floor?

#142

Make love in the car or in a house filled with other people?

#143

Get caught doing it by your parents or catch your parents doing it?

#144

Would you rather try a threesome with your ex or with your partner’s ex?

#145

Read an erotic novel or watch erotic movie?

#146

Watch your partner touch themselves or have them watch you do it?

#147

Wear a chastity belt for a year or be someone’s slave for a year?

#148

Would you rather sleep with someone 10 years older than you or with someone 10 years younger than you?

#149

Make out in public or walk naked in public?

#150

Make love with your favorite musician or sleep with your favorite actor?

#151

Know that you can’t please your partner in bed or spend your life in ignorance, thinking you are giving them pleasure?

#152

Pay for making love or get paid for it?

#153

Would you rather sleep with someone twice your age or a minor?

#154

Would you rather make out with your boss or watch your partner make out with their boss?

#155

Would you rather your partner was an ex-erotic movie star, or your sister was currently a erotic movie star?

#156

Would you rather have a sugar mama who asks for to make love a lot or one who asks for nudes a lot?

#157

Would you rather make love with Rihanna or Shakira?

#158

Would you rather sniff your friend’s underwear or wear a bra to school/work?

#159

Would you rather go to the grocery store in your underwear or go to the beach nude?

#160

Would you rather get a job promotion or sleep with your hot colleague?

#161

Would you rather wear the same pair of underwear for a week or wear your mother’s clean underwear for a day?

#162

Would you rather cheat on your partner and be caught or be cheated on and never be told?

#163

For your partner to have an emotional affair or to physically cheat on you?

#164

Break up with your partner now or after the two you spend another year together?

#165

Would you rather have your partner watch you sleep with someone else or watch them do it with someone else?

#166

Would you rather sleep with a superior at work for a raise or find out your partner sleep with a superior at work for a raise?

#167

Would you rather lick someone’s eyeball or suck someone’s toes?

