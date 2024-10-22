ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are like potato chips; you can't have just ONE! And we have many great photos to prove it.

Over the last decade, many adorable duos and trios of cats have participated in our photo contest and won a spot in our international wall calendar. So, if you have more than one cat, do not hesitate. SIGN UP MEOW! and submit your photo to have your kitties featured together in one great shot.

Take a look at these great and very diverse multi-cat household entries we have received throughout the years!

In 2022, this sweet trio from South Africa made the cover of our Senior Special Edition!

More info: lovecatsworld.com | Facebook | x.com