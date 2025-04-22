ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Maria Titan, a fine artist with a big love for tiny things. Over the past year, I’ve been creating miniature framed paintings — each one small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but full of story, texture, and feeling.

These “Little Gems” are hand-painted originals, often nestled in vintage or antique-style frames that add to their charm. Some are whimsical. Some are nostalgic. Some are quietly strange. Each piece is its own tiny world, and no two are alike.

Here’s a look at the collection so far. Let me know your favorite — I’d love to hear what stories they spark for you.

All of these mini paintings are part of my “Little Gems” series — tiny framed art with a big personality. You can find them in my Etsy shop.

More info: Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mad Hatter

Mad Hatter

This little guy popped out of the hat like he owns the place. I like to think he’s done with magic shows and ready to start his own act.

    #2

    Mon Cherie

    Mon Cherie

    Two cherries, one heart-shaped stem. A tiny ode to summer sweetness and fruit bowl flirtation.

    #3

    Pisces

    Pisces

    Two shiny fish, side by side, like an old-school still life with a wink. Fisherman chic in miniature.

    #4

    Mona Lisa

    Mona Lisa

    She’s mysterious, timeless, and now pocket-sized. Mona’s never looked more ready for a dollhouse gallery wall.

    #5

    Black Cat

    Black Cat

    This sleek black cat has all the mystique of a Victorian ghost story. Moody, elegant, and absolutely judging you — all from the comfort of a miniature gold frame.

    #6

    Home

    Home

    Three little eggs tucked into a nest, waiting for their story to begin. Stillness, softness, and the promise of wings.

    #7

    Girl With A Pearl

    Girl With A Pearl

    Vermeer’s classic just got cuter. This teeny-tiny tribute captures the mysterious gaze of the Girl with a Pearl Earring in a frame fit for a dollhouse duchess. It’s art history, but make it pocket-sized.

    #8

    Honey

    Honey

    Buzzing with royal energy. I gave this little bee a gilded throne—it felt right for someone so essential.

    #9

    Teddy

    Teddy

    Worn and well-loved, this bear has the kind of face that’s seen bedtime stories, scrapes, and secrets. He’s small, but he carries big comfort.

    #10

    Paloma

    Paloma

    Bright, bold, and just a little bitter—like the best kind of evening. A cocktail fit for a tiny velvet bar.

    #11

    Yeehaw

    Yeehaw

    Yeehaw meets Versailles. These pink cowboy boots might be painted small, but their energy is loud. Tucked inside a baroque gold frame, they strut with sass and vintage flair. The Wild West, but make it couture.

    #12

    Crown

    Crown

    This tiny oil painting captures a moment of quiet awe. Crowned and lost in thought, she looks heavenward — maybe for answers, maybe for escape. Painted on a miniature canvas and framed like a royal heirloom, she’s a Renaissance dream in pocket-sized form.

    #13

    Butterfly

    Butterfly

    A tiny-winged wonder frozen in time. I wanted it to feel like you just caught it mid-flight and framed a fleeting moment.

    #14

    Raven

    Raven

    He’s brooding, mysterious, and definitely up to something. A little gothic poetry in a frame.

    #15

    Swan

    Swan

    A white swan gliding across black water. Still and elegant, like silence with feathers.

    #16

    Spag Bol

    Spag Bol

    Comfort food, but make it tiny. A steaming bowl of spaghetti Bolognese—because even miniature people need a good dinner.

    #17

    Ophelia

    Ophelia

    Floating through the mossy dark, this tiny Ophelia lives in her own secret tragedy. Dreamlike, painterly, and just a little haunting.

    #18

    Foxy

    Foxy

    He’s paused mid-thought—maybe listening to the butterfly. Or maybe just soaking in the light. A quiet forest moment framed in gold.

    #19

    Lovers Eye

    Lovers Eye

    Up close and all-seeing. A watchful eye with layers of mood, mystery, and maybe a little mischief.

    #20

    Artichoke Heart

    Artichoke Heart

    Proof that vegetables deserve the spotlight too. This delicate painting of an artichoke bud is both earthy and elegant, made even more special by its ornate baroque frame. A love letter to botanical beauty.

    #21

    Forest

    Forest

    Blink and you might miss her. A soft, spectral figure hidden in the trees—like something from a half-remembered dream.

    #22

    Petaluda

    Petaluda

    Wings like shards of midnight. This little one feels like it flew in from another world and paused just long enough to be painted.

    #23

    Pink Bow

    Pink Bow

    Soft, pink, and perfectly tied. A nod to girlhood, ribboned afternoons, and a little bit of coquette flair.

    #24

    Room portrait

    Room portrait

    Vermeer on the wall, daffodils on the table. A tiny room layered with light, art, and stories you want to step into.

    #25

    Monarch

    Monarch

    Dramatic wings with flickers of gold. This one demanded a frame as fancy as she is.

    #26

    Pineapple

    Pineapple

    Because why not give a pineapple the portrait it deserves? This fruity icon is painted with delicate strokes and regal framing, turning kitchen kitsch into a tiny museum piece. Tropical royalty, in all its golden glory.

    #27

    Papillon

    Papillon

    Ever seen butterflies invade your kitchen? This miniature painting turns a familiar domestic scene into a daydream, where fluttering blue wings dance through the morning light. The ornate gold frame only adds to the fairytale charm.

    #28

    Renaissance Muse

    Renaissance Muse

    She’s got the timeless grace of a Botticelli beauty, wrapped in a frame that looks like it’s blooming around her. This one’s giving “old soul, mini format."

    #29

    Field Of Dreams

    Field Of Dreams

    This cheerful little meadow feels like a secret window into a sunnier world. Delicate wildflowers bloom eternally inside a fancy white frame — perfect for daydreamers and window gazers alike.

    #30

    Book Nook

    Book Nook

    Vintage books, pastel covers, gold-leaf dreams. This tiny stack of classics feels like it belongs in a doll-sized library — or the pocket of a very fancy reader. A love letter to stories, shrunken to perfection.

    #31

    The Eyes

    The Eyes

    Zoomed in and locked in — these eyes aren’t just watching, they’re judging (but in a classy, oil-painting sort of way). This intense cropped gaze wrapped in gold feels like a dramatic moment frozen in time.

