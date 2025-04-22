ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Maria Titan, a fine artist with a big love for tiny things. Over the past year, I’ve been creating miniature framed paintings — each one small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but full of story, texture, and feeling.

These “Little Gems” are hand-painted originals, often nestled in vintage or antique-style frames that add to their charm. Some are whimsical. Some are nostalgic. Some are quietly strange. Each piece is its own tiny world, and no two are alike.

Here’s a look at the collection so far. Let me know your favorite — I’d love to hear what stories they spark for you.

All of these mini paintings are part of my “Little Gems” series — tiny framed art with a big personality. You can find them in my Etsy shop.

More info: Etsy