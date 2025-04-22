I Create Miniature Framed Paintings That Fit In The Palm Of A Hand (31 Pics)
I’m Maria Titan, a fine artist with a big love for tiny things. Over the past year, I’ve been creating miniature framed paintings — each one small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but full of story, texture, and feeling.
These “Little Gems” are hand-painted originals, often nestled in vintage or antique-style frames that add to their charm. Some are whimsical. Some are nostalgic. Some are quietly strange. Each piece is its own tiny world, and no two are alike.
Here’s a look at the collection so far. Let me know your favorite — I’d love to hear what stories they spark for you.
All of these mini paintings are part of my “Little Gems” series — tiny framed art with a big personality. You can find them in my Etsy shop.
Mad Hatter
This little guy popped out of the hat like he owns the place. I like to think he’s done with magic shows and ready to start his own act.
Mon Cherie
Two cherries, one heart-shaped stem. A tiny ode to summer sweetness and fruit bowl flirtation.
Pisces
Two shiny fish, side by side, like an old-school still life with a wink. Fisherman chic in miniature.
Mona Lisa
She’s mysterious, timeless, and now pocket-sized. Mona’s never looked more ready for a dollhouse gallery wall.
Black Cat
This sleek black cat has all the mystique of a Victorian ghost story. Moody, elegant, and absolutely judging you — all from the comfort of a miniature gold frame.
Home
Three little eggs tucked into a nest, waiting for their story to begin. Stillness, softness, and the promise of wings.
Girl With A Pearl
Vermeer’s classic just got cuter. This teeny-tiny tribute captures the mysterious gaze of the Girl with a Pearl Earring in a frame fit for a dollhouse duchess. It’s art history, but make it pocket-sized.
Honey
Buzzing with royal energy. I gave this little bee a gilded throne—it felt right for someone so essential.
Teddy
Worn and well-loved, this bear has the kind of face that’s seen bedtime stories, scrapes, and secrets. He’s small, but he carries big comfort.
Paloma
Bright, bold, and just a little bitter—like the best kind of evening. A cocktail fit for a tiny velvet bar.
Yeehaw
Yeehaw meets Versailles. These pink cowboy boots might be painted small, but their energy is loud. Tucked inside a baroque gold frame, they strut with sass and vintage flair. The Wild West, but make it couture.
Crown
This tiny oil painting captures a moment of quiet awe. Crowned and lost in thought, she looks heavenward — maybe for answers, maybe for escape. Painted on a miniature canvas and framed like a royal heirloom, she’s a Renaissance dream in pocket-sized form.
Butterfly
A tiny-winged wonder frozen in time. I wanted it to feel like you just caught it mid-flight and framed a fleeting moment.
Raven
He’s brooding, mysterious, and definitely up to something. A little gothic poetry in a frame.
Swan
A white swan gliding across black water. Still and elegant, like silence with feathers.
Spag Bol
Comfort food, but make it tiny. A steaming bowl of spaghetti Bolognese—because even miniature people need a good dinner.
Ophelia
Floating through the mossy dark, this tiny Ophelia lives in her own secret tragedy. Dreamlike, painterly, and just a little haunting.
Foxy
He’s paused mid-thought—maybe listening to the butterfly. Or maybe just soaking in the light. A quiet forest moment framed in gold.
Lovers Eye
Up close and all-seeing. A watchful eye with layers of mood, mystery, and maybe a little mischief.
Artichoke Heart
Proof that vegetables deserve the spotlight too. This delicate painting of an artichoke bud is both earthy and elegant, made even more special by its ornate baroque frame. A love letter to botanical beauty.
Forest
Blink and you might miss her. A soft, spectral figure hidden in the trees—like something from a half-remembered dream.
Petaluda
Wings like shards of midnight. This little one feels like it flew in from another world and paused just long enough to be painted.
Pink Bow
Soft, pink, and perfectly tied. A nod to girlhood, ribboned afternoons, and a little bit of coquette flair.
Room portrait
Vermeer on the wall, daffodils on the table. A tiny room layered with light, art, and stories you want to step into.
Monarch
Dramatic wings with flickers of gold. This one demanded a frame as fancy as she is.
Pineapple
Because why not give a pineapple the portrait it deserves? This fruity icon is painted with delicate strokes and regal framing, turning kitchen kitsch into a tiny museum piece. Tropical royalty, in all its golden glory.
Papillon
Ever seen butterflies invade your kitchen? This miniature painting turns a familiar domestic scene into a daydream, where fluttering blue wings dance through the morning light. The ornate gold frame only adds to the fairytale charm.
Renaissance Muse
She’s got the timeless grace of a Botticelli beauty, wrapped in a frame that looks like it’s blooming around her. This one’s giving “old soul, mini format."
Field Of Dreams
This cheerful little meadow feels like a secret window into a sunnier world. Delicate wildflowers bloom eternally inside a fancy white frame — perfect for daydreamers and window gazers alike.
Book Nook
Vintage books, pastel covers, gold-leaf dreams. This tiny stack of classics feels like it belongs in a doll-sized library — or the pocket of a very fancy reader. A love letter to stories, shrunken to perfection.
The Eyes
Zoomed in and locked in — these eyes aren’t just watching, they’re judging (but in a classy, oil-painting sort of way). This intense cropped gaze wrapped in gold feels like a dramatic moment frozen in time.