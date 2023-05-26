When it comes to house pets, cute white cats might take the award for being, well, the cutest ones on earth! No matter how dangerous they look or how devious their intentions are, their white fur alone can charm anyone. However, some white cats are more beautiful than others. Some factors can launch any ordinary cute white cat into a league of its own.

Fluffiness and size are two factors that help create one supercute cat. First, the urge not to pet a fluffy white cat is one of the strongest. They are adorable enough to melt even the coldest of hearts. However, they have a rival — kittens, who are masters of capturing people’s eyes and forcing them to make those sounds that only come from an overload of cuteness. White kittens are chock-full of cuteness and use it to their advantage. They get food from and are petted by even the manliest of men just for their looks alone. Nevertheless, they have nothing on the combination of these three factors, the furry small white cat! Full of cuteness, fluffiness, and smallness, these cats sit safely at the top of the pyramid as the most eye-catching ones.

Looking for a white cat pic or two to look at and brighten up your day? Well, look no further than the list below. We found probably the cutest pictures of cats with white fur that the internet could provide and compiled them below. Did the cat break into your heart and fill it with cuteness? Upvote it. On the other hand, if you have a cat similar to the one in the picture, share your experiences with it in the comments below.