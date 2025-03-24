ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a firm hold on the title of most adored creature on the internet. From cat memes and videos filmed by felines to celebrity cats with their own lines of merchandise, they’re a sure-fire recipe for distraction and netizens can’t get enough.

One online community boasting over 700K members is dedicated to sharing pics of cats in what’s possibly their most relaxed state - the cat loaf - and they’re purr-fectly adorable. Here’s a collection of our favorites.

More info: Reddit