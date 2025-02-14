ADVERTISEMENT

From their beans to their bleps, cats have fascinated us for thousands of years and, with the advent of the internet, our obsession with them has only skyrocketed. Look no further than celebrity cats like Maru, Li’l Bub, and Grumpy Cat to see what we mean.

One online community with 133K members is dedicated to sharing pics of cats on glass and the cat loaf on display is magnificent. Here’s a collection of some of the most adorable cats going flat they’ve ever posted.

More info: Reddit

#1

The Council Has Decided Your Fate Peasant

Two fluffy cats sitting on a glass shelf, showcasing fascinating views from below.

ParticularTrash6427 Report

    #2

    Catie Pie 🤤

    Kitten lying on glass, viewed from below, highlighting its paws and whiskers, showing cats' fascinating angles.

    oykibahar Report

    #3

    Having Little A Treat

    Cat on glass viewed from below, showing paws and face, illustrating fascination from every angle.

    iheartgardening5 Report

    Beyond their cute faces and fuzzy fur, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution—designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary senses, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.

    A cat’s spine contains 53 vertebrae (humans have only 33), giving them incredible flexibility. This allows them to twist their bodies mid-air—a skill that helps them land on their feet almost every time they fall. This phenomenon, known as the righting reflex, begins developing when kittens are just a few weeks old.
    #4

    The Melting Point Of A Smol

    Cat on a glass table, lying flat with a relaxed pose.

    FoxGroundbreaking357 Report

    #5

    Chonky Kitty On Glass Table

    Cat lying on a glass table, viewed from below, showing a fascinating angle of its fluffy belly and paws.

    contraband_sandwich Report

    #6

    The King Of The Glass Table!

    Cat on glass table, viewed from below, showcasing a unique angle and fascinating pose.

    theyearofdoge Report

    Cats have a free-floating collarbone that isn’t attached to any other bones in their body. Instead, it’s connected to their muscles, allowing them to squeeze through impossibly tight spaces. If a cat’s head can fit through a gap, chances are, the rest of its body will, too! This helps cats make the most of whatever hunting environment they’re in. 

    A cat’s whiskers are deeply embedded in their skin and connected to their nervous system, making them highly sensitive. They act as tiny motion detectors, helping cats navigate in darkness and sense their surroundings. Interestingly, a cat’s whiskers are roughly as wide as its body, helping it judge whether it can fit through narrow spaces.
    #7

    Beans

    Cat sitting on glass surface, showing its paws and underside, creating a fascinating view from below.

    Perry_Ferialit Report

    #8

    Opps I Can See You 😉

    Cat lounging on a glass surface, showcasing fascination from below.

    catcurio Report

    #9

    Ziggy

    Striped cat licking glass, showing a cute and fascinating angle.

    PhaseOriginal5449 Report

    A cat’s paws aren’t just for walking and playing—they are packed with nerve endings that allow them to detect temperature, texture, and vibrations. This sensitivity helps them hunt and balance but also makes them a bit picky about different surfaces, especially tinfoil. 

    Cats can see in six times dimmer light than humans, thanks to a special layer in their eyes called the tapetum lucidum. This reflective layer amplifies incoming light, making their eyes glow in the dark and enhancing their night vision—an essential trait since they’re mostly nocturnal hunters.
    #10

    Yo 🤘

    Cat lounging on glass with paws visible, looking charming from below.

    catcurio Report

    #11

    The Weather Was Nice Today So It Felt Good To Soak In The Sun

    Cat relaxing on a glass surface, showcasing their fascinating nature from every angle.

    Aunt_Ginger Report

    #12

    On The Roof Glass

    Cat lounging on glass, viewed from below, showcasing its paw pads and fluffy body.

    Creative_Poetry7157 Report

    Cats have a special organ, called the Jacobson’s organ, located on the roof of their mouth. This helps them detect pheromones and other scent-based information, which is why you might see them pause and open their mouth slightly after sniffing something unusual—a phenomenon known as the Flehmen response.

    A cat’s sharp, curved canine teeth are designed to deliver a precise killing bite to their prey. They also have special carnassial teeth that act like scissors, helping them tear meat efficiently. Unlike humans, cats don’t chew their food much; they simply slice it into smaller pieces before swallowing.
    #13

    Rooftop Visitor

    Cat lying on a glass window, viewed from below, showcasing its unique angle and charm.

    juliawerecat Report

    #14

    Felines Chilling On Glass Surfaces

    Cat lying on glass, viewed from below, showing its curled paws and relaxed expression.

    jamerjank1 Report

    #15

    Winter Season Mood

    Cat lounging on glass, showing off its fluffy belly and paws from an unusual angle, wearing a colorful outfit.

    thesupershyboi Report

    As for why they choose to lie on cool, hard surfaces sometimes, it all comes down to body temperature. If the weather is hot or the heater is cranked up inside, cats may pick a tile or hardwood floor or even a glass table or shelf to cool down.

    Do you think cats are incredible from any angle? Upvote your favorite cats on glass in this list, and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
    #16

    Lady Marmalade. It’s An Acrylic Table, But…😻

    Cat on glass table, showcasing paws and fur from below, demonstrating a unique angle.

    catlover1227 Report

    #17

    It’s Plastic, Is That Okay?

    A cat on glass, with its paws visible through a clear bowl, showcasing its charming angle.

    AlarminglyConfused Report

    #18

    Burtle And Dr. Woolittle

    Cats sitting on glass table, showcasing their fascinating paws and expressions from below.

    atomicpositiviy Report

    #19

    Cat+glass+toe Beans=cuteness

    Two fluffy cats on glass, looking up with paws visible, showcasing their curious nature from below.

    Ajarofpickles97 Report

    #20

    Meow

    White cat lounging on glass, viewed from below, showcasing its amusing pose and relaxed demeanor.

    PepeDoge69 Report

    #21

    Flying Cat

    Cat on glass table viewed from below with cloudy sky background, showcasing fascinating feline angles.

    oykibahar Report

    #22

    My View Looking Up From The Sofa

    Cat lying on a glass table, showcasing fascinating angles and comical upside-down view.

    Important_Maximum_78 Report

    #23

    Bought The Bin And Assembly, They Said He Can Help…

    Cat lying on glass table, showing its paws from below, demonstrating a fascinating angle.

    clydia-69 Report

    #24

    Merry Christmas

    Cat on glass viewed from below, showcasing its unique and fascinating angle.

    mooniiibxt Report

    #25

    That's A Good Shot

    Cat on glass viewed from below, showcasing feline curiosity and charm from a unique angle.

    Sapphir_Dream Report

    #26

    Babysitting These Jellybeans

    Black cat viewed through glass, showcasing its paws and whiskers from below, highlighting its fascinating perspective.

    AdImpressive7108 Report

    #27

    Yoshi On The Sunroof

    Cat lying on glass, seen from below, with a tree and blue sky in the background.

    jacob32224 Report

    #28

    Looking Precious Through Glass

    Cat lying on glass, viewed from below, with the sky in the background, highlighting its fascinating features.

    saeffergas Report

    #29

    I’m Looking At You Through The Glass

    Cats sitting on a glass table, showcasing their fascinating appearance from underneath.

    cat_blep Report

    #30

    This Is Her Favorite Place To Sleep

    Cat lying on glass, viewed from below, showing a unique and fascinating angle.

    onlyandyof Report

    #31

    Just Wanted To Taste The Table, As We All Do

    Cat lounging on glass table, viewed from below, showing its fluffy belly and paws in an amusing angle.

    alabamagal29 Report

    #32

    Ever Wondered How Cats Looks From Below?

    Fluffy cat lounging on a glass surface, showcasing its fascinating underside.

    TheWbarletta2 Report

    #33

    Monkey On Glass

    Cat lying on a glass table viewed from below, showcasing fascinating angles.

    jinxedjupiter Report

    #34

    Kat In A Bubble

    Cat on glass perch, eyes glowing, viewed from below, showcasing fascinating angle of the feline resting comfortably.

    AlarminglyConfused Report

    #35

    Two Cats On Glass

    Cats on glass table, viewed from below, showcasing their paws and curious expressions.

    PepeDoge69 Report

    #36

    Oh Glory To Sky Cat

    Cat lying on glass surface, viewed from below, against a cloudy sky.

    onStudy384 Report

    #37

    Cats On Glass

    Two cats sitting on glass, showing their paws and looking up, demonstrating a fascinating perspective.

    PercentageFit840 Report

    #38

    Smushed Belly And Mixed Beans

    Cat lying on glass table, viewed from below, showcasing its fluffy belly and paws.

    Lizjay1234 Report

    #39

    Ronja In The Bowl

    Cat curled up on a glass shelf, seen through a transparent dome, showcasing unique angles and textures.

    Tinkelsia Report

    #40

    His First Time In The Bowl

    Cat lounging on a glass perch, showing unique perspective from below with a curious gaze.

    Skullface22 Report

    #41

    Just Wanted To Take A Catnap In Peace

    Cat lounging on glass, seen from below, showcasing its fluffy belly and paws.

    N0ggyisabigot Report

    #42

    Loaf Check

    Cat lying on glass table, showcasing unique view from below.

    Newspaperks Report

    #43

    My Beautiful Cloud

    White cat lying on glass, playfully showing its belly from a fascinating angle.

    Vivid-Bookkeeper6063 Report

    #44

    Cute Kitty

    Cat lying on a glass table, showing its paws and belly from below, capturing the fascinating view from this angle.

    SunbeamLily Report

    #45

    Ziggy On The Table

    Cat on a glass table viewed from below, showcasing its fluffy underbelly and paws.

    ellieD Report

