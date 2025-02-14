ADVERTISEMENT

From their beans to their bleps, cats have fascinated us for thousands of years and, with the advent of the internet, our obsession with them has only skyrocketed. Look no further than celebrity cats like Maru, Li’l Bub, and Grumpy Cat to see what we mean.

One online community with 133K members is dedicated to sharing pics of cats on glass and the cat loaf on display is magnificent. Here’s a collection of some of the most adorable cats going flat they’ve ever posted.

More info: Reddit