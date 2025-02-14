45 Pics Of Cats On Glass That Prove They’re Fascinating From Every Angle
From their beans to their bleps, cats have fascinated us for thousands of years and, with the advent of the internet, our obsession with them has only skyrocketed. Look no further than celebrity cats like Maru, Li’l Bub, and Grumpy Cat to see what we mean.
One online community with 133K members is dedicated to sharing pics of cats on glass and the cat loaf on display is magnificent. Here’s a collection of some of the most adorable cats going flat they’ve ever posted.
More info: Reddit
The Council Has Decided Your Fate Peasant
Catie Pie 🤤
Having Little A Treat
Beyond their cute faces and fuzzy fur, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution—designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary senses, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.
A cat’s spine contains 53 vertebrae (humans have only 33), giving them incredible flexibility. This allows them to twist their bodies mid-air—a skill that helps them land on their feet almost every time they fall. This phenomenon, known as the righting reflex, begins developing when kittens are just a few weeks old.
The Melting Point Of A Smol
Chonky Kitty On Glass Table
The King Of The Glass Table!
Cats have a free-floating collarbone that isn’t attached to any other bones in their body. Instead, it’s connected to their muscles, allowing them to squeeze through impossibly tight spaces. If a cat’s head can fit through a gap, chances are, the rest of its body will, too! This helps cats make the most of whatever hunting environment they’re in.
A cat’s whiskers are deeply embedded in their skin and connected to their nervous system, making them highly sensitive. They act as tiny motion detectors, helping cats navigate in darkness and sense their surroundings. Interestingly, a cat’s whiskers are roughly as wide as its body, helping it judge whether it can fit through narrow spaces.
Beans
Opps I Can See You 😉
Ziggy
A cat’s paws aren’t just for walking and playing—they are packed with nerve endings that allow them to detect temperature, texture, and vibrations. This sensitivity helps them hunt and balance but also makes them a bit picky about different surfaces, especially tinfoil.
Cats can see in six times dimmer light than humans, thanks to a special layer in their eyes called the tapetum lucidum. This reflective layer amplifies incoming light, making their eyes glow in the dark and enhancing their night vision—an essential trait since they’re mostly nocturnal hunters.
Yo 🤘
The Weather Was Nice Today So It Felt Good To Soak In The Sun
On The Roof Glass
Cats have a special organ, called the Jacobson’s organ, located on the roof of their mouth. This helps them detect pheromones and other scent-based information, which is why you might see them pause and open their mouth slightly after sniffing something unusual—a phenomenon known as the Flehmen response.
A cat’s sharp, curved canine teeth are designed to deliver a precise killing bite to their prey. They also have special carnassial teeth that act like scissors, helping them tear meat efficiently. Unlike humans, cats don’t chew their food much; they simply slice it into smaller pieces before swallowing.
Rooftop Visitor
Felines Chilling On Glass Surfaces
Winter Season Mood
As for why they choose to lie on cool, hard surfaces sometimes, it all comes down to body temperature. If the weather is hot or the heater is cranked up inside, cats may pick a tile or hardwood floor or even a glass table or shelf to cool down.
Do you think cats are incredible from any angle? Upvote your favorite cats on glass in this list, and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
Lady Marmalade. It’s An Acrylic Table, But…😻
It’s Plastic, Is That Okay?
Burtle And Dr. Woolittle
Cat+glass+toe Beans=cuteness
Meow
Flying Cat
My View Looking Up From The Sofa
Bought The Bin And Assembly, They Said He Can Help…
Merry Christmas
That's A Good Shot
Babysitting These Jellybeans
Yoshi On The Sunroof
Looking Precious Through Glass
I’m Looking At You Through The Glass
This Is Her Favorite Place To Sleep
Just Wanted To Taste The Table, As We All Do
Ever Wondered How Cats Looks From Below?
Monkey On Glass
Kat In A Bubble
Two Cats On Glass
Oh Glory To Sky Cat
Cats On Glass
Smushed Belly And Mixed Beans
Ronja In The Bowl
His First Time In The Bowl
Just Wanted To Take A Catnap In Peace
Loaf Check
My Beautiful Cloud
Cute Kitty
Ziggy On The Table
Thank you very much for this beautiful series of photos! It's good to see something other than a big Orange talking nonsense.
