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My name is Özgün Öztürk, and I’m a tattoo artist with nearly eight years of experience, currently working from my private studio, Atelier Dimora, in Istanbul. Over the years, I’ve worked with people looking for very different things in their tattoos, some searching for deeply personal meanings they want to carry for life, while others are drawn more to aesthetics and visual expression. In this series, I wanted to bring together some of the eye tattoos I’ve personally designed and tattooed, while also sharing the stories, emotions, and artistic ideas behind each piece.

Eyes have always been one of my favorite symbols to work with because they can hold so many layers of meaning at once. Sometimes they represent memory, protection, longing, or a connection to someone important. Other times, they exist simply as a powerful visual element. Combined with fine lines and surreal details, each eye becomes its own character, telling a completely different story depending on the person wearing it.

More info: Instagram