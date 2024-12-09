ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a well-established fact that cats rule the Internet. From their toe beans to their tongue tips, netizens can’t seem to get enough of felines doing their furry thing, whether they’re being graceful, derpy, or just going plain crazy. 

One subreddit, r/Blep, has been collecting pics of cats blepping for over a decade now, and the community is nearly half a million members strong. If you still don’t know what a blep is, keep reading for some of the web’s most endearing examples.

More info: Reddit

#1

This Is Stan. He Survived Being Hit By A Car. He's Happy & Healthy But He's Been Left With A Permanent Blep

Black and white cat with its tongue out, wearing a colorful scarf, sitting on a wooden floor.

flowersstorms Report

#2

Guilty Blep

Gray cat with its tongue out sitting on a box with a sign confessing to eating hair elastics.

Cibudeus Report

#3

From Foster Kittens On Ig... The Double Blep! Gwen And New Baby

Cat with tongue out, looking relaxed on a red blanket, showcasing a funny cat moment.

chelseans14 Report

Urban Dictionary, the web’s most popular slang resource, defines the word "blep" as, "the act of a cat sticking its tongue out slightly without realizing it, often for long periods of time." The term was first coined over ten years ago by the creator of the r/Blep subreddit, BillohRly, who also came up with the variations "blop" and "blup" to describe the same behavior in other animals.
#4

She Bleps All The Time, But I Can Never Grab My Phone Fast Enough To Take A Pic

Cat with its tongue sticking out, wide eyes looking curious.

TheNameIsChops Report

#5

Dave Cat Blepping Like A Pro

Black and white cat with tongue out, lying on a couch.

cuddles_like_a_rock Report

#6

The Wedding-Crasher Blep

A funny cat with its tongue out photobombs a couple kissing in a sunny park setting.

Camsy34 Report

But why do cats blep? There are actually several reasons. When cats stick their tongues out, they are literally getting a better sense of their environment by analyzing scents. This is part of the Flehmen response, which aids them in "smelling" through taste when encountering something unusual, like new smells on your shoes or clothes.
#7

My Old Man Was Born Blind 14 Years Ago, But He Still Bleps Into Your Soul

Cat with tongue out near pink flowers, creating a funny expression.

madlaceann Report

#8

Our Brand New Little Girl Blepped Injust 4 Days

Cute cat with tongue out lounging on a person's arm next to a remote.

thebizzle Report

#9

Mother Of All Bleps

Cat with tongue sticking out, wearing a pink collar, sitting indoors.

Geoinwee Report

Bleps also happen when a cat is deeply relaxed, especially during sleep. Their jaws may slacken, letting their tongue slip out—a sign they feel completely safe and comfortable. Certain breeds like Persians or Himalayans are predisposed to blepping because of their facial structure, which makes keeping their tongue inside a bit more challenging.
#10

A Special Kind Of Blep

Cat with a funny expression, big ears, and tongue sticking out slightly.

Achoo_Gesundheit Report

#11

Incognito Blep

A cat peeks out from behind floral curtains with its tongue sticking out, creating a funny expression.

madsbiscuit Report

#12

Yr. Ago My Neighbor Saved This Cat Yesterday And Captured A Very Happy Blep :p

A fluffy white cat with its tongue sticking out, creating a funny expression.

anon Report

Sometimes, blepping can be a sign of dental discomfort, nausea, or even stress. If your cat bleps frequently alongside symptoms like drooling or trouble eating, it may be a sign of a health issue that warrants a trip to the vet - no cat’s favorite activity.

A blep is just the tip of the iceberg of fascinating cat tongue facts. Did you know that a cat's tongue is coated with tiny, backward-facing spines called papillae? These spines are made of keratin (the same stuff as fingernails) and give the tongue its rough texture. Papillae are essential for grooming, helping the cat remove loose fur while distributing natural oils across their coat.
#13

He Does A Blep Every Day

A cute gray cat lying on its back with its tongue adorably sticking out.

blepsforjesus Report

#14

Lost My Cranky Angel Yesterday - Here's Her Angriest Blep. Safe Travels, Chomp Princess

Cat with tongue out, peering over a blue blanket, creating a funny expression.

tamitaylorshair Report

#15

Neighbors Threw Their Cat Out In The Winter Because He "Stopped Using The Litterbox". I Stole Him And He Repayed Me With This Minute Long Blep!

A black and white cat with its tongue sticking out, sitting on a blanket.

steventactical Report

#16

She Was Born A Blep. Sun's Out, Tongues Out!

Cat with tongue out sitting on wooden deck, looking playful.

penelopuss Report

When cats groom, their tongues act as a comb and exfoliator, cleaning dead skin cells and improving their coat's health. The rough texture can also remove dirt between their toes and help keep wounds clean. Cats' tongues are highly efficient at lapping up water too - they create a tiny cup-like structure to scoop up liquid quickly and effectively.
#17

Just Happened To Have My Camera With Me In The Animal Shelter, When I Was Gifted A Blep From The Heavens

Black and white kitten with tongue sticking out through bars, looking curious.

thekanamitchick Report

#18

Mino On Blep

White cat with tongue out, sitting in a cardboard box.

chalokoi-galnai Report

#19

October Looks Like A A Scruffy Muppet With A Blep

Fluffy cat with tongue out, sitting beside a wooden chair on a light floor.

littlebittyoctober Report

#20

Her First Documented Blep After Seven Years

A black and white cat laying on a carpet with its tongue sticking out humorously.

Dianaruuu Report

The popularity of r/Blep is hardly a surprise. A 2015 survey found that cats drove about 15% of all internet traffic. To put that into perspective, of about 4.66 billion people frequently using the web back then, 699 million were, at some point, searching for cats or cat-related topics every month. At the time of writing, Instagram alone turned up 502K posts for the hashtag #blep, signaling its popularity on social media.
#21

"Look Noodle, That's You!" Blep

Fluffy cat with tongue out reflected in a round mirror, looking surprised.

friendlynoodless Report

#22

Blep

Fluffy cat with wide eyes and tongue out, wearing a cute hat, intrigued by a cake with a lit candle on a pink box.

anon Report

#23

Blep Ity Bloop

A cute cat lying on its back with its tongue sticking out, looking playful and funny.

DrDepussey Report

#24

Trying To Grow A Blep

Black and white cat sitting in a pot with tongue out, in a garden setting.

lee19832002 Report

#25

Our Newly Adopted Kitten Loves To Blep

Tabby cat sitting with its tongue sticking out slightly, looking curious.

Travis959 Report

Let us know if you enjoyed this list of cats in full derp mode, and don’t forget to upvote for your favorites or leave a comment! 
#26

My Little Blep Machine

Black and white cat with its tongue out, looking surprised.

beefsquaaatch Report

#27

The "Not Supposed To Be On The Counter" Blep

Fluffy cat on a counter with its tongue sticking out, surrounded by paint cans and cups.

DrPopcornMD Report

#28

My Tuxedo Usually Doesn't Blep, But This Here Was Caught My The Cat Sitter

A black and white cat with wide eyes sits on a wooden floor with its tongue slightly out.

taschana Report

#29

The Youngest Blep I've Seen

Fluffy gray kitten with its tongue out, sitting on a cushioned chair.

Lvl1NPC Report

#30

My Girlfriend's Cat Is A Blep Goldmine

Siamese cat with tongue sticking out playfully.

youngsamsa Report

#31

This Is Missy, She Loves To Blep

Fluffy cat with tongue out, sitting on wooden floor, showcasing a funny and cute expression.

PopDaKira Report

#32

In Memoriam Blep. Rip Herman

Funny cat with its tongue out, looking surprised on a plaid chair.

Tyson-Bigby Report

#33

My Cat Got A Cyst Removed And They Drugged Her. This Blep And These Eyes Are The Result

Cat with a slightly protruding tongue sitting indoors, showing a funny expression.

anon Report

#34

Lil "Happy With My New Family" Blep

A cute black cat lying on a wooden floor with its tongue sticking out.

podunk_red Report

#35

I Got Up To Check The Mail, Looked Over And Was Greeted With A Wonderful Blep

Cat with tongue out, looking relaxed and sleepy on a dark blanket.

chesleymt Report

#36

Penny Decided To Gift Us With A Blep After Helping Make The Bed

Cat with tongue sticking out, lying on a bed, appearing playful and quirky.

twodadshuggin Report

#37

16 Year Old Blep. She's Taunting Us Because She Knows She's Not Allowed On The Counter

Calico cat with tongue out, standing on a kitchen counter, looking curious and playful.

babyprincess- Report

#38

He Only Bleps For My Girlfriend

A tabby cat sleeping with its tongue out, nestled on a soft surface, showcasing a funny and relaxed expression.

sfs14 Report

#39

Steve's Post-Neuter Blep

Gray tabby cat with tongue out and wide eyes, creating a funny expression.

bullzi91 Report

#40

Little Boy Stopped My Yoga Session To Show Me His Blep

Black cat sitting on a person's lap with tongue sticking out, looking playful.

merisor Report

#41

Hairless Blep

Hairless cat with blue eyes, humorously sticking its tongue out while sitting on a beige rug.

Kateyh13 Report

#42

Talos' First Blep

Funny cat with tongue out, lying in a cozy bed.

thewaystation43 Report

#43

Well-Hello-There-Under-The-Blankie Blep

Cat peeking from blanket with tongue out playfully.

LemmyOH Report

#44

My One Eyed Blep

Cat with tongue out, lying on carpet, one eye closed, and wearing a blue collar.

anon Report

#45

My 12 Year Old Cat Prince's Blep As He Anticipates His Tuna. (And Yes, I Did Teach Him To Give Paw)

White cat with its tongue sticking out, sitting on a wooden floor, placing its paw in a person's hand.

coconutbananaa Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!