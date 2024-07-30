ADVERTISEMENT

With July coming to an end, it’s time to look back at the very best things that have happened this month. There ought to have been at least a couple of memorable summer days to look back on, maybe a good concert or two, and let’s not forget books, too! Maybe you’ve read a bestseller or something that can only be considered the best of the worst.

Be that as it may, today we’re not focusing on books, nor on concerts. We want to look back at the very best that X (formerly Twitter) had to offer, so today we’re shedding light on the best X posts of July. If you’re looking for some amusing or relatable content, you’re in the right place, so sit back and enjoy. Happy scrolling!

#1

Funny-Tweets-July

glenisilla Report

#2

Funny-Tweets-July

lighterfandango Report

#3

Funny-Tweets-July

CCrowley100 Report

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Al Bundy was fat and poor. Homer Simpson was considered "comically obese" and basically a loser. The guy that weights ~240 pounds, has house, two cars, (mostly) stay at home wife, goes to vacations and can spend money on beer with friends was considered a fat loser.

#4

Funny-Tweets-July

hipearlrose Report

#5

Funny-Tweets-July

AbbyHiggs Report

#6

Funny-Tweets-July

kourtneyinhell Report

#7

Funny-Tweets-July

gabbyrevlugo Report

#8

Funny-Tweets-July

Eden_Eats Report

#9

Funny-Tweets-July

karlimarulli Report

#10

Funny-Tweets-July

RaxKingIsDead Report

#11

Funny-Tweets-July

LDN_Lewis Report

eviefindsfossils avatar
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dentist hums, a lot. He’ll be doing his thing going “hmmm HmmmMmm HHhMmm”

#12

Funny-Tweets-July

curnbucket Report

f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that pinky is freakishly long; it does like a fork more than normal hands.

#13

Funny-Tweets-July

sarahlugor Report

#14

Funny-Tweets-July

akachinnaji Report

#15

Funny-Tweets-July

realgirl_fieri Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does that not happen to me when I'm in Italy. I have to pack my big summer dress every time I go there.

#16

Funny-Tweets-July

iluvmorgi Report

#17

Funny-Tweets-July

magiicalnegro Report

#18

Funny-Tweets-July

kchironis Report

bagladyele avatar
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello darkness, my old friend, I've come to eat with you again. Because a cheese is softly creeping, Left its Brie while I was sleeping.

#19

Funny-Tweets-July

LuckyMcGee Report

tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those Islamic toilets? We have stalls for Muslim kids at our school that have that hose thingy.

#20

Funny-Tweets-July

wavruby Report

#21

Funny-Tweets-July

AmnaBaaji Report

#22

Funny-Tweets-July

katefeetie Report

#23

Funny-Tweets-July

equine__dentist Report

bagladyele avatar
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grammar is important people! “Have you seen the dogs bowl?” 🎳 - “Have you seen the dog’s bowl?” 🥣 (/s)

#24

Funny-Tweets-July

caesararum Report

eviefindsfossils avatar
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate redesigning. It makes my safe foods feel sketchy, and now they’re not safe

#25

Funny-Tweets-July

Whotfismick Report

#26

Funny-Tweets-July

ericanextdooor Report

#27

Funny-Tweets-July

CraigAdams42069 Report

#28

Funny-Tweets-July

straussanator Report

#29

Funny-Tweets-July

gayhonky Report

#30

Funny-Tweets-July

deloisivete Report

#31

Funny-Tweets-July

_chase_____ Report

#32

Funny-Tweets-July

Ondippulee Report

#33

Funny-Tweets-July

ITSHIM274 Report

#34

Funny-Tweets-July

whosjeffiam Report

#35

Funny-Tweets-July

tarenceray Report

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just bros giving each other some self confidence. With a song and dance routine. Ok... maybe a bit wierd.

#36

Funny-Tweets-July

deloisivete Report

#37

Funny-Tweets-July

MandyLawani Report

#38

Funny-Tweets-July

Parkerlawyer Report

#39

Funny-Tweets-July

wunderlotus Report

#40

Funny-Tweets-July

desusnice Report

#41

Funny-Tweets-July

crackcobain__ Report

#42

Funny-Tweets-July

im_rotting Report

#43

Funny-Tweets-July

Virginia_Brasch Report

#44

Funny-Tweets-July

harrisondubay Report

katharinasei_ avatar
Katharina Sei.
Katharina Sei.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because this kind of wine are the cheapest c**p where you most likely get a really BAD headache if you get drunk on it. However it is still valid to use for mixed drinks.

#45

Funny-Tweets-July

broken Report

#46

Funny-Tweets-July

katebeingsilly Report

#47

Funny-Tweets-July

emily_murnane Report

#48

Funny-Tweets-July

FilledwithUrine Report

#49

Funny-Tweets-July

MsCoLo Report

#50

Funny-Tweets-July

lunch_enjoyer Report

#51

Funny-Tweets-July

_CHlCO Report

#52

Funny-Tweets-July

elizamclamb Report

#53

Funny-Tweets-July

sharloola Report

#54

Funny-Tweets-July

_slimarella_ Report

#55

Funny-Tweets-July

coolmathgame_ Report

#56

Funny-Tweets-July

rehsahar Report

#57

Funny-Tweets-July

BrittaniWarrick Report

#58

Funny-Tweets-July

K_Leinese Report

#59

Funny-Tweets-July

delia_cai Report

#60

Funny-Tweets-July

hammlittle Report

#61

Funny-Tweets-July

CooperLawrence Report

#62

Funny-Tweets-July

DrakeGatsby Report

#63

Funny-Tweets-July

thaifaggot Report

#64

Funny-Tweets-July

TheAstrosLocker Report

susanreidsmith avatar
Susan Reid Smith
Susan Reid Smith
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not? Waffle House being open or closed is used as a way of evaluating the severity of a hurricane.

#65

Funny-Tweets-July

g4llad Report

#66

Funny-Tweets-July

fruktflicka Report

#67

Funny-Tweets-July

jmontforttx Report

#68

Funny-Tweets-July

thisone0verhere Report

#69

Funny-Tweets-July

prettyyae Report

#70

Funny-Tweets-July

myholyrevival Report

