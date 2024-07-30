70 Of The Funniest Posts People Shared On X In July
With July coming to an end, it’s time to look back at the very best things that have happened this month. There ought to have been at least a couple of memorable summer days to look back on, maybe a good concert or two, and let’s not forget books, too! Maybe you’ve read a bestseller or something that can only be considered the best of the worst.
Be that as it may, today we’re not focusing on books, nor on concerts. We want to look back at the very best that X (formerly Twitter) had to offer, so today we’re shedding light on the best X posts of July. If you’re looking for some amusing or relatable content, you’re in the right place, so sit back and enjoy. Happy scrolling!
Al Bundy was fat and poor. Homer Simpson was considered "comically obese" and basically a loser. The guy that weights ~240 pounds, has house, two cars, (mostly) stay at home wife, goes to vacations and can spend money on beer with friends was considered a fat loser.
I can make my own little guys and give them stories <3
My dentist hums, a lot. He’ll be doing his thing going “hmmm HmmmMmm HHhMmm”
Reminds me of my cat ET who steals bread and shreds it
I’m nice most of the time, but if I can hear the lights…
Are those Islamic toilets? We have stalls for Muslim kids at our school that have that hose thingy.
I hate redesigning. It makes my safe foods feel sketchy, and now they’re not safe
The moon is our eyes: 🌕 , vs the moon in our phones:⚪️
Because this kind of wine are the cheapest c**p where you most likely get a really BAD headache if you get drunk on it. However it is still valid to use for mixed drinks.
Why not? Waffle House being open or closed is used as a way of evaluating the severity of a hurricane.