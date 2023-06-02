The season when we all wish we’d worked a little harder in the gym and booked our vacations in advance is officially here. However, with the summer also comes all the pleasures (and pains) it brings. If we look past the chafing thighs, scorching leather seats, and becoming the main course for mosquitos, summer is a lot of fun. And the funniest tweets about summer capture that perfectly!

Funny summer tweets, be they from the summer of 2012 or last year, stay relatable because what we love (or hate) about the summer doesn’t change throughout the years. Hence, it should come as no surprise that some older funny tweets about summer would be floating around on the Internet right in time for the season. Also, it’s very unlikely that our means of breaking the summer heat will ever change, and relatable tweets about summertime back this up. Thus, let’s embrace the season when having ice cream for dinner and watermelon for breakfast becomes acceptable cuisine because there is no damn way we will be standing by the hot oven or chilling by the pan this summer. To retrace or take a peek into what the future holds for us, let’s look at some hilarious tweets about summer and the joys (and pains) of it.

Below we’ve compiled a list of funny tweets about summer that, to a certain degree, we all can relate to. And if you are a proud mama or papa, you may be glad to find some funny parenting tweets there, too! As always, upvote the tweets about summer you enjoyed or could relate to, and let us know in the comments what your favorite (or least favorite) thing about the season is!

#1



VancityReynolds



#2



janey_valdez



#3



Abid_ism



#4



TheHyyyype



#5



EliBraden




#6



NoContextBrits



#7



mommy_cusses



#8



hopia0623



#9



EricThomas_311



#10



_daliak



#11



simoncholland



#12



DadandBuried



#13



michimama75



#14



simoncholland



#15



thedad



#16



InternetHippo



#17



VaguelyFunnyDan



#18



filonextdoor



#19



SaddestTiger



#20



ColIegeStudent



#21



AbbyHasIssues



#22



sheridan_sk



#23



ConanOBrien



#24



MegsHAUSTED



#25



copymama



#26



beingyelisa



#27



mommajessiec



#28



LurkAtHomeMom



#29



HomeWithPeanut



#30



threetimedaddy



#31



LurkAtHomeMom



#32



sarcasticmommy4



#33



cydbeer



#34



sarcasticmommy4



#35



goldengateblond



#36



shutupmikeginn



#37



rhysjamesy



#38



SamNeher24



#39



invis4yo



#40



MafiosoRo



#41



sarcasticmommy4



#42



BoomBoomBetty



#43



Cheeseboy22



#44



LurkAtHomeMom



#45



ElizaBayne



#46



SortaBad



#47



ramblinma



#48



mommajessiec



#49



PetrickSara



#50



ultmomchallenge



#51



HonestToddler



#52



SnarkyMommy78



#53



R_A_Dadass



#54



sweetmomissa



#55



Glazgow



#56



daddygofish



#57



NicoleLeighShaw



#58



DaddyPoppinsBlg



#59



Six_Pack_Mom



#60



mom_needsalife



#61



momTruthBomb



#62



drebastion



#63



bobvulfov



#64



Reverend_Scott



#65



JackGarratt



#66



yoyoha



#67



hipstermermaid



#68



iGeee_Cute



#69



LilithFairYYC Report

4points
POST
#70

Summer Tweets

kenzitavarez Report

4points
POST
#71

Summer Tweets

21stcenturysahm Report

3points
POST
#72

Summer Tweets

nottheworstmom Report

3points
POST
#73

Summer Tweets

momTruthBomb Report

3points
POST
#74

Summer Tweets

Six_Pack_Mom Report

3points
POST
#75

Summer Tweets

Cheeseboy22 Report

3points
POST
#76

Summer Tweets

thedad Report

3points
POST
#77

Summer Tweets

OyVeyLady Report

3points
POST
#78

Summer Tweets

lmegordon Report

3points
POST
#79

Summer Tweets

R_A_Dadass Report

3points
POST
#80

Summer Tweets

PetrickSara Report

3points
POST
#81

Summer Tweets

bridger_w Report

3points
POST
#82

Summer Tweets

craydrienne Report

3points
POST
#83

Summer Tweets

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

3points
POST
#84

Summer Tweets

1followernodad Report

3points
POST
#85

Summer Tweets

goldengateblond Report

3points
POST
#86

Summer Tweets

Social_Mime